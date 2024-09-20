Today, I saw firsthand a snapshot of the mental decline and acuity of ‘grownups’, parents of the liberal persuasion in full action. I posted a response to a meme that said, “My daughter will never listen to Taylor Swift, she (Swift) is banned from our household.” The overwhelming response to this meme was that parents can’t make rules for children because they will simply break them. I am being kind in my wording. My response to the meme was that parents have every right to make rules for their children….

I was called a Communist. In various forms, by over 100 people. Rules – are now communist in the eyes of the liberal brain. The point being that consequence, responsibility, and punishment are completely banished from the homes of the children of these parents. This is what our Cartel Master Israel has instilled in western thought and behavior.

Today I was also sent an incredibly difficult graphic article about the Bolshevik Red Terror torture inflicted via psychophenomenal fear designed by Alfonso Laurencic and Santiago Garcés. They used a convent as their staging for the creation of their various torture boxes. The psychosis was so strong that within 4 hours a subject would scream in agony and reveal whatever information they possessed.

The clergy and nuns were the first primary focus – to extract religion. The physical methods included: iron gloves imbedded with nails, a leather strip, connected with a screw and nut. The band is wrapped around the head and the nut is tightened, squeezing the head. They would sit the victim onto a hot frying pan and used iron rods, rubber hoses with a metal tip, twisted arms, fractured bones…”

“Firstly she was raped and abused… Then she was tortured in order to extract information of where she was hiding gold. First, they carved her naked body with knives, then crushed the fingertips with pliers. Suffering and bleeding, the victim pointed at some place in a barn on Medvedev Street where she lived. She was executed at 9 PM and an hour later the Excommers searched that addressed and supposedly found a golden wristband and several rings.”

In Kiev, they affixed a cage with rats to the victim’s torso and heated it so that the enraged rats ate their way through the victim’s guts in an effort to escape.

The ’Jews’ claim this sort of terrorizing torture was necessary as a defense mechanism against the enemy. The enemy being anyone who did not Newspeak the ideologies of the Bolsheviks.

These same methods are currently in use in the prisons across Israel. Prisons that hold children and women. Muslims and Christians. Supported by Blinken, Congress, and most governments of Europe. Jews are torturing not just Muslims – but Christians. And the SILENCE is deafening.

The latest call from the Parliament in Israel is for every person to be jailed who is antisemite. Jailed means subjected to torture. The same torture upheld in DC Gulags. The same torture supported by hawks and rhinos and progressives as executed against anyone who is NOT a jew. A history that is not taught. A truth that is not discussed. A reality that is purged.

The Spanish Civil War of 1936 borrowed on these elaborate torture chambers and then added the psychological-terrorism as designed by Felix Dzerzhinsk. The Jewish diaspora has hypnotized the populace to accept that these humans deserve this treatment. The medical community has hypnotized the populace to believe that animals deserve this treatment.

For The Common Good. For JOY.

And my conversation with these persons on Facebook who believe that parenting is synonymous with having no boundaries, no responsibility, no consequence for behavior – their children would be the torturers. Not only do these children believe they have no responsibility for their actions, they don’t believe ethics, morality or compassion exist. And thus will become the monsters and executioners.

Evangelicals. The prominent Evangelical leaders of this era, MacArthur and Piper, support Israel and Jews no matter their tortuous past or present. No matter that their executions are perpetrated against Christians. Oblivious. Blind. Their judgement will be most severe for they are supposed to be our ‘teachers’.

I am raw with this knowledge. I am raw with human depravity. Lauding death. Celebrating death. No compassion for the children, much less the men and women who parent them. No realization of God or Christ. The allusion of retranslated, re-transcribed Biblical Words. And the Revelation that the secularists of Israel Desire a world end. An endless suffering.

Which my former pastor described as, “IF you are not suffering you are not Christian”. Symbolically stating that Earth is Hell. Which I believed!

It breaks my soul to hear these people say what they do with such apathy toward compassion or dialogue or even debate. A ‘ha-ha’ meme is the extent of their ability to communicate. And still they don’t see the emptiness of such a thought process.

I remember when the media used to blame all violence on the violence distributed by ‘Hollywood’. Lawsuits prevailed! Hollywood was the Source! The evil Hollywood that somewhere became the god Hollywood. Parents were suing over the violent content in books, films, games, etc… And then a – SHIFT. Violence became everything. And the same parents and media that demonized this obscenity of children – suddenly applauded and gave awards for violence, rape, sexuality, and deviance.

Hollywood was given a free pass. IQ’s began to fall in a spiral. Test Scores tanked. Teachers taught nothing. And deviants were created as their brains never fully developed. The government/CIA determined that the best way to seduce the youth was to take the deviants and train them as the anti-American military.

Today, Israel is offering citizenship to any migrant who will serve in the IDF – Africans preferred. An existential ideology. The suicide rate in the IDF is skyrocketing. The effects of war are never ever felt by the elites who orchestrate global murder. Their sons don’t serve. And if they do – it is a desk job. Lloyd Austin’s service was a ‘desk job’. The obligatory ‘black man’ to meet criteria that is now actually a requirement…

Politicians are posting fake bombs in Russia which turn out to be a fire in California.

If ANY company fails to meet the diversity and equity criteria as established by BlackRock in conjunction with WEF Schwartz, they, as a company, will cease to exist and said executives eliminated. That is The Power. That’s how it works.

When Israel commits heinous crimes against humanity – the dutiful Human Rights organizations respond in their scripted ‘statement’, which converges on nothing but ‘don’t hurt me’ – I will say whatever you want. And perhaps, in some obscure way, we should feel sorry for these ‘script readers’.

There is no self left – the soul has been excavated and entombed in a vault. There is no grief in lying. And I watch these men being consumed by their own evil until like the Eric Carle Python – In His Greed, He Ate Himself. Eric Carle, a writer much like James Thurber in his reinterpretation of “The Moral of the Story”. I still hold dear my dad’s copy of Thurber.

The Wife and The Unicorn is a favorite. I would venture Rick knows the story well.