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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
10hEdited

American presidents do not age in any way that is normal. Let’s face it , they do not run the show—their handlers do. So It’s not hardcore stress. Imagine the average Americans who have to do three jobs. That’s stress.

They have the best healthcare we can buy, personal chefs, best food, free travel, and now personal entertainment and coliseum right on the front lawn of the people’s house. What is in them that ages them so poorly physically and mentally?

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
9hEdited

If I remember correctly Edgar Casey said that in Atlantis they were puting implants in every newborn's brain for a lifetime control.

Also they are documents that the continent of Mu was destroyed by the evil Atlantean wizards.

Using tectonic weapons they created the Ring of Fire (Vulcans) on the Asian and American side

and activated them on the same time, causing the horrific 'natural' disaster. Since then they are calling it the Pacific Ocean. They pacified the continent with 60 million people.

Can you believe what we can expect from these guys if they are the so called "Deep State"?

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