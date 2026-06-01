With US bases in the Middle East fair targets in the War against Iran, Saudi Arabia has decided to shift away from American defenseless units toward greater alliance with Pakistan. This shift includes military weapons and troops deployed to Saudi Arabia; 8000 troops and a full squadron of fighter jets, drones and a Chinese HQ-9 air defense system.

China and Pakistan are collaborating on defense systems. China supports Iran. China has Trump in a bind as he has one arm in China’s pocket and the other in Israel’s grip. Ripping America to shreds with The Trump Regime doing the bidding of the globalist lizards. CSIS agrees that US weapon inventories are significantly low with a five year window for replenishing the stores. While Trump continues his endless campaign of bombing fishermen off the coast of Venezuela, while threatening a full war against Turkey, Iran, and Cuba, what happens when the bombs are gone?

According to CSIS, the White House needs to antagonize China because they are vulnerable now. “ U.S. operations should include exposing CCP hypocrisy, extracting and releasing factual data, conducting sabotage operations to hinder China’s illicit activities, and pursuing more aggressive intelligence operations in instances where CCP officials are particularly incentivized to hide bad news”. It would appear that the CSIS writer lives in an alternate universe wherein a full global war appears to be the only viable destination.

The Saudi shift is monumental and signals the entire Middle East could be on the verge of replacing America as an ally with BRICS. Trust was vaporized. The betrayal has gone from the shores of every American Citizen, to the shores of every ally America once embraced. Was the Trump of 2008, 2016, replaced? It is difficult to imagine a person’s entire personality shifting 180’. Unless, like Biden, Trump is on a concoction of drugs that have altered his brain. Or...

Brain implants as neural devices change your personality. The devices modify personality traits, decision making processes and conscious experiences. But the medical and scientific community can’t determine how the devices will redirect a person’s brain until they are analyzed afterward. Once altered a person can never again be the person they were. Thus, science has become god in the sense that god’s given brain no longer exists in the individual.

This modification has been ongoing in the military sphere for decades. An evolution of MK Ultra that we have seen utilized in turning a common man into a killer:

January 2017, mass shooter in Broward County airport kills 5 – injures 36. Estaban Santiago Ruiz a former National Guard soldier stationed in Alaska claimed the CIA had put a device in his brain telling him to commit acts of violence. Of course, the entire statement was written up as ‘mental’ and a story was written to create a different identity for the media to whip reality. Yet this is exactly what the CIA does and has been doing for decades. The purpose was to create soldiers deficient of compassion. Does Trump feel ‘compassion’?

Studies now show that brain implants may bend your mind in troubling ways. A person may feel different but not remember who they were before or how they thought. Altering a person’s personal identity becomes a bioethical concern. But scientists don’t tend to acknowledge psychological consequences. For Example: When Stephen Hawking warned that the continued tinkering with Black Holes could cause Earth to be literally swallowed, scientists didn’t care – they believed the experiments were more important than existence.

Therefore, acknowledging ‘personal identity’ is mute from their perspective.

President Trump’s entire personality has taken a huge shift, tectonic in its transformation. His cognitive function is routinely surveilled by Walter Reed psychiatrics for decline and his pathological lying is beyond anything but neurotic. In Trump’s case, the key characteristics include: 1. No apparent motive, 2. Self-aggrandizing as in a hero, 3. Elaborate narratives, and 4. Impaired professional functioning.

Of course, having Trump in charge of America with such impaired cognitive functioning is no different than Biden or Reagan when they had dementia. So, we can assume this is a purposeful action supported by the Deep State controlling all of Congress. Therefore, the only means of impeachment is a horse race with the gates closed and locked. It will take the jockey to get off his horse and manually open the gate.

Unfortunately, regaining trust is not likely to happen given the extent of the betrayal – and the cost. Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has turned to China and Pakistan. While Pakistan has been the subject of American coups and regime change, most notably, Imran Khan, who was/is hugely well liked by the majority of citizens, it is interesting they are siding now with China and Iran.

Trump’s latest reaction to Iran ending the worthless negotiations was to say, “I don’t care.” Which is why Iran held firm, they know he has no cards and no cards means capitulation which his narcissistic ego will never permit. Of course there is Israel’s reaction, “We will never accept ANY deal”, which also tells Iran that making a deal with Trump is a futile landmine. In the meantime, Iran has stockpiled and America has not.