“Arab and Muslim nations strongly condemned Israel’s repeated violations of the cease fire in Gaza”. Are they willing to defend Palestine? Iran? Or are they playing the United Nations game of forever condemning lawlessness but doing – Nothing?

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey : “These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability, at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of the President Donald Trump’s peace plan and to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,”

Like the UN, the Middle East still believes that Netanyahu and Trump will hold to any agreement, written or verbal. Attempting to operate in a businesslike manner when dealing with chaos – is like putting out a forest fire with a squirt gun. But the anti-Islam rhetoric is beginning to scratch the surface of understanding and the Middle East is realizing their entire unification is being put at risk by Israel and by default – President Trump.

The problem is ‘what to do’? IF the Middle East were to confront Israel, they risk the full nuclear arsenal of the US. This is exactly what Israel has built in its Empire of Epstein. No one wants to confront them simply because it is widely accepted it would result in WWIII. And most of the world is not so keen to be on such a stage. So, the question is how do you rein in what has become a global virus with pathogens everywhere without destroying Mother Earth in the process?

You start with the source.

For whatever reason, our government is fixated on the side effects instead of the disease. Which is why medical doctors don’t really know what causes much of anything or how to cure much of anything. They are taught to focus on the symptoms creating the side effects.

ICE Protests. Not one NGO or Foundation has been lynched by the US government for inciting coups, regime change, riots, and destruction. Instead, they go after ‘the people on the streets’ – the side effects. Some paid agitators, some who actually believe - that a protest will change anything. It doesn’t. They never have. It is a waste of time and energy. Which is why riots will continue unabated – until the source is eliminated.

President Trump has announced that he does not want to go after the billionaires funding anything nefarious because it might hurt their reputation and they are his friends. The People on the street are NOT Trump’s friends therefore they are fodder for arrest and even execution. Not a conspiracy – a reality.

Therefore, naming the sources, the funding, the pathways, and the means has become the challenge of off stream media when it should be the job of our 17 Intelligence Agencies. The whistleblower syndrome: Edward Snowden. John Barnett (Boeing whistleblower suicided). The CIA Hollywood syndrome: Celebrities think they are so cool to be approached by the CIA. Why can’t the CIA and 17 other agencies anticipate riots? Why can’t ICE perform strategically. A sting operation decades ago offered criminals a prize if they showed up at such-and-such stadium. Over 3,000 criminals showed and were arrested on the spot. No protests. No deaths. No military style WAR gear. Intelligence.

Do Middle East nations have an option? They could sanction Israel and the US, cutoff all oil and transport of oil. Like Russia and China, they could expand trade to alternate regions. Even still, it is likely, the Chaos mentality would invert logic and the US and Israel would attack based on the same caveat used against Venezuela and Cuba – ‘national security risk’.

When logic and rational thought no longer prevail – the means of containment is to anticipate the criminal mind. According to a Harvard Medical School Essay, criminal brains are different. The study determined that in psychopaths, a tract of white matter in the region that connects the amygdala, which directs our emotional responses, with the orbitofrontal cortex, which governs our decision-making capacity, was out of kilter. The greater the abnormality, the higher degree of psychosis. Suggesting a biological coordination. Change the biology – change the psychosis.

Further, the study determined that criminals have little capacity to feel remorse for their crimes or to discern the appropriateness of their actions. For Example: This would explain the moment members of Congress decide to engage in pedophilia or criminal conduct for which they do not feel empathy. Because empathy would cause them to stop. The moment Kash Patel knowingly lies in Congressional testimony – he no longer understands basic right from wrong.

The concept of ‘fixing’ the brain stems from the horrific time in our history when ‘lobotomies’ were utilized to destroy segments of the brain deemed to create anger – and instead turned people into breathing zombies. That was 70 years ago. Our knowledge and mapping of the brain has evolved significantly.

“On the Dr. Phil show, brain mapping—specifically SPECT scans and fMRI has been featured to demonstrate how physical brain dysfunction can cause or exacerbate behavioral, emotional, and mental health issues. Dr. Phil has frequently collaborated with neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen to show that many behavioral issues are not just “mental” but are rooted in the brain’s physical functioning.” I actually saw that episode – it was fascinating.

Of course, the idea that world leaders and elites would ever subject themselves to any cure would mean admitting psychosis. Never going to happen willingly. Unless – you told them their lifespan would increase by 20 years… Offer a carrot.