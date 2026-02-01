Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
10h

I don't think the 20 year longer lifespan carrot would work.

Considering how these people behave, it's as if they think that they'll live forever.

" Thinking " isn't at all one of their strong points, or they'd have changed or not even

started behaving as they are to begin with. ( " Thinking" meaning thinking morally. The ones who rise aren't dumb by any means. After all, they survived Hell. )

You have someone who lives in a household where one or both parents are abusive, and all that

person knows is fear and how to mitigate the abuse. So this person studies the parent and learns how to manipulate that parent so as not to be abused as often. This child is powerless and only knows fear. That is his/her reality. So, as an adult this person has become obsessed to gain/have power and knows how to manipulate people to get it. Bingo, the perfect politician. Or, it's the psychopaths who rise to power and wealth ( a tool of power ), because they'll do anything to get it. The rest of us just want to live in peace and happiness......... And so, the World is run immorally, using the tools of fear ( something the psychopath is very familiar with ). Did the upbringing cause the brain abnormality ? Or, are just some people born psychopaths ? I'd say that the ones who rise to the top are the ones who were brought up in fear and were powerless and programmed to desire power at any means...... Just makes sense.

Reply
Share
chet's avatar
chet
10h

God or mammon. They choose mammon and get others to go along.

We each have to get our house in order. We are the only ones that can change things--beginning with ourselves.

It isn't a question of brain surgery but of soul surgery. Which came first--the chicken or the egg? Assuming what Dr. Phil's presentation said is true, perhaps the abnormalities of the brain are caused by our own actions which go against nature and reality--i.e., God. He really is on our side but we have to open our hearts and minds to Him.

Please pray for the grace to see this and to help those who don't. Don't give up on doing the right thing EVER! Keep faith, ope and esp. Love alive.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture