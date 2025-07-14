As Trump threatens Putin with Lindsey Graham style sanctions and tariffs, he makes no threats against Zelenskky. Knowing that Zelenskky represents the suicide mission kamikaze expendable agent. Technically, Trump could end the war in Ukraine tomorrow if he was honest; 1. Remove Zelenskky, 2. Remove all satellite access, 3. Remove the CIA and MI6, 4. Send in US troops to take over Kyiv and Lviv. All of which could easily take less than 24 hours. But like the reneging of the Epstein Files, Trump instead chooses WAR.

Sending Patriot missiles to Germany, which they must purchase before smuggling them into Ukraine does not represent the actions of a peacemaker. I would venture close to half of Team Maga are insulted and looking for Mr. Good Bar.

Behind the façade of Ukraine, Trump’s Handlers are more than a bit concerned over the rising BRICS. United they could upend Trump’s entire Tariff schematic. According to the US Treasury Deposits and Disbursements for FY July 10, 2025, Custom and Duty revenue rose from $70 to $125 Billion. However, total deposits vs total withdrawals saw a deficit of $1 trillion and a net change in public debt of $1.7 Trillion for the FY.

With Mike Johnston announcing that this inferno of a Big Beautiful Bill was just the first layer, has caused a firestorm among Maga’s and Democrats. While the initial election voice provided a strategy of peace and prosperity within a significantly pared down government, the reality is entirely fragmented ad hoc with no clear forward thinking in any direction whether fiscal, social, or military.

The only stable discernment would seem to come from supporting the genocide in Gaza. Trump has managed to avoid that topic while sending a continuous stream of billions to Netanyahu who claims to be in Phase II. While killing over 100 Gazans daily, Israel has begun another bombing campaign in Syria – funded by the US.

Why Trump fumbles for and against Putin while serving no peace process in Israel is not apparently the work of Melania who Trump claims forced his hand against Putin. Playing the part of VP? Where is Vance? Disneyland…with no less than 50 security detail as they are on vacation.

Fundamental to Trump’s deranged strategy – including against Putin is the fact that BRICS are looking to become a formidable competition and America is not included. Ego reigns. The most recent tirade was to threaten tariffs on ANY country aligning with the BRICS. Because BRICS are anti-American… Because ego drives the decision not to join. Given Trump would not be wholly running The Show.

Punishment is Trump’s solution. To everything. A punishment that could cost him all allies at this stage with the exception of Israel. Attempting to frame the punishment against Brazil’s President Lula in the amount of 50% Tariffs as retaliation for Bolsonaro’s legal challenges, Trump is fooling no one. He is scared of losing Empire status which gives him King status – and lashing out without strategy or analysis. BRICS is NOT NATO. It is a trade alliance not a military industrial complex of war propaganda. And as it expands, Tariffs and Sanctions become more worthless. Punishment thus falters and Trump becomes the Fool.

What is so fascinating about Trump’s rhetoric that he is simply supporting Bolsonaro is that it was the CIA that installed Lula. The same deep state CIA that Trump promised to dismantle and has done nothing – either via firings, funding, or dismantling as he lauded himself following in the footsteps of JFK.

Instead of following up on JFK’s quest to shutter the CIA and AIPAC, the source for the coups, Trump is focusing on punishing the BRICS which haven’t impacted America at all. All furthering his non-détente – war mongering – slash and dash ideology. Not only losing allies, but losing Maga’s and possibly the mid-terms. Is Susie Wiles the brainchild behind these rash and destructive measures? Or has Trump simply gone rogue? The fact that Trump has publicly stated he holds Lindsey Graham to the highest standard of his being Trump's 'great friend' - is indicative of DECEIT.

TRUTH is losing. Only this time – it is Visible. And the visibility can’t be shuffled to Biden or Obama, it is squarely hitting President Trump in the FACE.