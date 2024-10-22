BRICS are meeting for the next few days to work out some specifics and determine who on the ‘waiting list’ will be admitted first with some 9-11 in that pool. The primary reasoning for the meeting is to overcome sanctions imposed by the west that impair trade. The US has currently sanctions against nearly 40 countries impacting 20% of global trade. A rather inane tactic to hold on to the Communist Regime of America.

The Insanity:

West Bank Sanctions – “Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank.” FYI – that would not apply to Israel bombing the shiitake out of the West Bank – just the Palestinians. Zelenskky is having a hissy fit because UN’s Antonio Gutteres is planning on participating in the BRICS summit despite snubbing Kyiv’s Peace Summit.

True to form, Bloomberg is busily promoting a cavalcade of negatives that may or may not be true – given the Chicken Little mentality. The point of the alliance is to expand trade with countries that have been shut down due to Western Hegemony, aka Tzar philosophy. Everyone is weary of the punishment mentality enforced by an unelected Israel First America.

Unlike NATO, the BRICS is not a about military conflicts and allegiances, it is simply an Open Society (thanks Soros) of trade without restrictions and most importantly bringing Africa into the Industrial Revolution of global prosperity. It isn’t about ending poverty, or equal rights, or gender this and that, ideologies espoused and yet quashed every year for the last century by western money grabs.

The BRICS are growing and expanding despite the gloom presented by Bloomberg. And that is why the west is scared. They don’t know how to be fair. They don’t know how to NOT meddle. They don’t know how to live peacefully. And sovereignty means lordship over puppet governments chained by blackmail.

While the media promotes Blinken in Israel to force a peace process, the true narrative is Blinken is meeting with Netanyahu to foment a brotherly war to demolish Iran. Peace talks is a distraction that neither men desire or understand. The conundrum, of course, is the only means to stop war would be through war. Which is exactly Putin’s predicament.

While checks to Zelenskyy continue unabated in the nonsensical Ukraine war, Governors, senators, mayors, the President and VP are eerily absent the horrific situation unfolding in North Carolina – soon to include Tennessee; Forbidden News on the ground claims the 250 55 gallon barrels that were being transported across North Carolina and our now leaking into the mud, the drinking water, the rivers – were filled with nuclear waste. People are sick. Rescue dogs are dying. Pack horses are dying. And the sludge of waste is traveling toward Tennessee.

Equity and diversity FEMA doesn’t know what to do. Democrat NC Governor, Roy Cooper, is too busy demonizing Trump – so they applaud each other – I’m sure awards, Hollywood style, will be forthcoming… Cooper proudly claims FEMA has already allocated $124 million to 200,000 victims so far… $620 each… while Blinken smugly sent Ukraine another $717 million. Not to mention the $23 Billion we sent to Israel so they could annihilate women and children …

They shut down Lahaina for a year, ostensibly to clean out the hazardous waste for the new developers. Paradise Valley took 5 years to recover from the devastating fire blamed on PG&E and Climate Change...

The sheer enormity of the money America has wasted, lost, redistributed, and used for blackmail tender is probably tipping in at $75 trillion over the century. Not to be deterred, Colorado just sent me a bill from 2020 claiming I had owed $2.00 which was now going to cost me $155 in added penalties and interest…. 7500% usury. That is the mentality. While The Pentagon alone has lost $5 trillion and no one even - grunts.

Should the Cartel lose their standing on the world stage, and the BRICS become the New World Order, it is likely because The West has destroyed itself morally, ethically, and financially under the banner of secularism, and the sin of greed.