Pavel DUROV. Candace Owen.

The French intelligence apparatus MI6 was created in 1943 during WWII when France was under German occupation and the Vichy government collaborated with the Nazis. Founded by politician, Jacques Soustelle, its original name was DGSS (Direction générale des services spéciaux). Soustelle was forced to resign in 1944 due to the organization’s abuses of power. His successor was a member of the French Resistance.

Taking on political ideologies, the agency has been mired in various controversies including assassinations. In the 1950’s it was penetrated by the Soviet KGB – formed in 1954 by Ivan Serov a Bolshevik communist and member of the Red Army. He served under Nikita Khrushchev who was preeminent in the Great Purge. Over the years, the DGSS rebranded itself as socialist vs communist.

In 1989 Claude Silberzahn became Director General of the agency. He was mayor of Simorre, a village in Gers department. In Hebrew, Gers refers to a convert to Judaism. The Gers department is within the region of Occitania which was ruled by the Counts of Toulouse from the 8th thru the 13th centuries as a part of the Holy Roman Empire and the Black Nobles.

Pavel and his brother Nikolai developed Telegram released in 2013, registered in the Virgin Islands and headquartered in Dubai. August 2024, Pavel was arrested in France where he had legal citizenship. The French authority claimed Pavel was responsible for 12 violations of speech in not censoring certain individuals on Telegram and refusal to address these violations with the French authorities. Durov is a member of the WEF Young Leaders.

Last week, Candace Owens declared she had the evidence, the names, and details of a plot orchestrated by the French and Israeli governments to assassinate her. She has informed people in the federal government and white house of these allegations and evidence which details a $1.5 million hit. Pavel Durov concurred with Candace stating: “After reviewing everything Charlie Kirk has ever said about Macron’s France, I find Candace’s info about French involvement in his death entirely plausible. Charlie even called for 300% tariffs on France until the charges against me were dropped.”

In other words, the French KGB/MI6 has been in collusion with the Israeli Mossad and is allegedly responsible for Charlie Kirk’s assassination and a contract on Candace Owen.

It continues to mystify me how pervasive is the vitriol against Candace simply because she is digging into areas and protocols that make them fearful. But in so doing, they elevate her name and her findings to Headline News! While others are willing to sell their souls and say whatever the money buys. It is difficult to imagine that the Republican MAGA’s in particular have leveled themselves below their ‘enemy’ – democrats, and become everything they claim to hate. Delusional. Roasted. Evil.

The rogue intelligence operations of France have awarded them a Wikipedia page listing their targets – mostly Muslim, a fair number Algerian. Of course, like our own esteemed FBI and CIA, setting up a proxy to take the fall for an internally organized assassination has been ongoing since their inception. All while Deep State actors remain at large, despite Trump’s claims to clean the swamp. That swamp would include Comey, who as I asserted earlier had his case dismissed due to the unconstitutionally appointed prosecutor by Trump and Bondi.

These actions further the chaos within the party system which is slated to be wholly dismantled as a direct result.

Executions to dismantle political rivals has been recorded since 2270 BC, King Akkad being the first. The assassination of civilians aboard the speed boats in Venezuela international waters is no different. Putting the fear of death into the drug traders so that the CIA can maintain control is the justification. It is lawless, and telling military officers and soldiers to belie the unlawful orders to assassinate anyone is hardly ‘sedition’ and would die in a court of law as quickly as the sham Comey indictment.

It is notable that Durov was a supporter of Navalny in the attempted Russian coup. The sides are diminishing. Further skewing the ability to see Truth. It appears that the Deep State is indeed pulling everyone’s strings. With the common denominator being the reclaiming of global control.

I seriously concur with Candace that the FBI is doing less than nothing regarding Charlie Kirk. They recently closed the ‘investigation’ on the supposed Trump assassination attempt and determined Thomas Crooks acted alone based on zero evidence or attempt to find evidence. Did Crooks even die? Why does the media and FBI continue to show a picture of him when he was 15? A form of witness protection? Did Charlie Kirk die? Did Epstein? Is Ghislaine in prison? AI can do just about anything to deceive. And that has been its primary usage since the Syrian War 14 years ago. Today – it is significantly better.

Did the French intelligence put out a contract on Candace? She has absolutely no reason to lie and every reason to extend awareness in the event they attempt to do so. Trump is on notice. The FBI is on notice. Their DUTY is to Candace as an American citizen. Who will they choose?