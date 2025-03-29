Watched Candace Owen’s newest video, One Nation Under Blackmail, and was both floored and exhilarated simultaneously. Not so much because of what she said as the flood of anger with which she spoke! Rightfully so. Calling out Olivia Nuzzi, Jessica Reed Kraus and RFK, Jr. , Candace vows to take them all down 100% - DONE! No more nice guy!

The Blackmail is front and center on RFK given his complete lapse in acknowledging the Israeli/Mossad connection to the assassination of his many family members while constantly filmed tightly gripping an Israeli flag – as in ISRAEL FIRST, America doesn’t Exist. In fact, he is never photographed displaying or carrying an American Flag! Because he is blackmailed. And his affair with Nuzzi becomes STAGE front and center.

This would also confirm his newest CDC appointment of a pro-Vax, pro-Lockdown, pro-Mask Monarez likely inserted by Big Pharma. Meaning he isn’t just blackmailed by Israel, but by Pharma, and everyone in-between. And MAHA is simply a banal slogan for the masses to create a false reality – the illusion.

According to Candace, Reed Kraus, a mommy blogger nobody, claims to have the inside track to President Trump whose own embrace of the Israeli flag has come into question as has his flip-flopping regarding Russia, and No New Wars pledge. Center to the blackmail is Rabbi Shmuley, RFK’s best friend and handler.

Jon Rappoport has also weighed in on Trump welcoming Pfizer head Albert Bourla to a White House reception calling him a “great guy, great businessman.” Given Trump has virtually ignored the JFK assassination files, the Epstein files, and the Pfizergate death jab. Putting Trump in the same stage lights as Kennedy. Shmuley’s entourage includes such notables as Oprah, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, The View, WAPO, Huffington Post, and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor for The Atlantic. The same Goldberg who was included in the Signal app by National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz. BLACKMAIL.

The same Shmuley whose best-selling boos are titled, Kosher Sex, Kosher Adultery, Kosher lust, and Kosher Jesus. According to Shmuley, Kosher sex includes BDSM; bondage, discipline, sadism and submission. Kosher Jesus is unadulterated blasphemy usurping Christian Theology and replacing the entire Biblical journey with Sex. I can only grimace that Oprah’s concept that children subjected to rape enjoy it came from her relations with Shmuley whose obsession is on par with Jeffrey Epstein.

Given the obsession of Washington’s politicians with all things sexual, given Hollywood’s reign as a source of all things nefariously sexual, it would appear RFK Jr has partaken of these rituals as recorded J. Edgar Hoover style. The failure of Bondi to release the Epstein files becomes more pronounced. Her pronouncement that redaction of victims is a necessary precaution suddenly raises eyebrows as to ‘who is deemed a victim’? Could victimhood include those who partook in the vacuous degenerate exploitations of boys and girls? Of tragic sacrifices? Within the auspices of Kosher Pizza?

The fear that has gripped all of Congress as they simply wait for the wrecking ball to target them for their indiscretions is palpable. No one dares to be heard lest the magnetic north puts them in focus. Best to slink away and hope the cloak of darkness maintains their invisibility. Whether Bondi is directed to relegate the Epstein files to the annals of basement dwellings is yet come to fruition, but the longer she waits, the more damning is the redaction.

Candace has shown her guts on full display. And she will in all certainty follow through with her threats. There is no doubt. She is not the sort to speak idly. What she uncovers with this trio of Kennedy, Kraus, and Nuzzi will most certainly up the ante and puts her in grave jeopardy.

Nuzzi: Interned for Anthony Weiner. Was obsessed with Huma Abedin and Hillary. She rose in the world of gossip media and graced herself within various Jewish media outlets as she clawed her way through the bed chambers to be known. A democrat to her core she was invited into the oval office by Trump in 2018 for an interview. Bloomberg was her protégé – advising her entrée into the World of Handlers and blackmail.

Jessica Kraus: The mommyblogger who became proficient in gossip and Hollywood scandals was a diehard liberal who supposedly turned MAGA at the likely behest of Trump’s Jewish handlers to forge inside information as she is now a ‘regular’ at Mar a Lago.