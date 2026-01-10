Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Eman's avatar
Tim Eman
32m

During the few minutes I was reading your article someone out there built another hundred layers of lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Myrtsie's avatar
Myrtsie
8m

Her boyfriend at Daily Wire was Cabot Phillips.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture