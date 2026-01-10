The Candace Owens investigation is growing quite dark as more revelations regarding what were previously labeled conspiracy theories are proven true with hard evidence. The most egregious of which is the Romanian orphanage angle as tied to a US military base, Mihail Kogălniceanu (MK) Air Base. Connected via the Black Sea to Ukraine and their trafficking businesses which include organs and children via container ships and ‘grain trains’.

The base is used as a staging area for the US military to attack Russia from Ukraine. It is still operational. Opening in 1999, its purpose was the invasion of.. and ongoing counterinsurgency of…as in the Color Revolution in 2014 which toppled Ukraine’s then President, Yanukovych. So, despite the American government claiming no boots on the ground in Ukraine, they operate clandestinely.

The above is a picture of Erika Kirk at the Romanian Mihail base in 2012 holding a military weapon while taking her pageant pose.

Her company, ‘Everyday Heroes Like You’ was founded in 2007 and filed as a 501©(3) in 2009. Most charity navigators claim there is no such filing. One claims the charity must file Form 990N for an organization making less than $50,000. The IRS has no record of the company and a blogger points out the organization’s Secretary of state filing s only doesn’t notice that for each year filed - the date of APPROVAL was 2018. Meaning they were all back filed to create a persona. According to Erika, Everyday Heroes began working with Romanian Angels in 2011 - “In the past two years we have gone global with our “Romanian Angels” project and teamed up with the United States Marine Corps to joint sponsor an orphanage in Constanta, Romania.” ~ Interview Arizona Foothill Magazine. There are no filings for Romanian Angels...

Her father worked for Raytheon Israel. Her mother had contracts with Homeland Security. While working with Romanian Angels, it appears Erika was hosted by the base – she would have been 25 and claims to have been accompanied by her mother - unverified..

In a Haaretz article dated December, 2001; “Romanina authorities are looking into possible links between Israeli adoption agencies and an illegal global conspiracy to sell organs for transplants.”

Reuters, 2009; Israelis held in Romania over human egg trafficking via a fertility clinic in Bucharest, Romania.

AlJazeera, 2009; Israel admits to organ theft, primarily used by the military.

American Journal of Transplantation, 2013; This article contributes to such an understanding by examining the experience of Israel and Pakistan: two major participants in the global organ trade that, after years of governmental apathy or even support for the trade, resolved to abolish it.

A report by the European Parliament in 2015 named Romania as a source and transit country for organ-trafficking.

Col. Otto Busher of the US Army was accused in 2019 of running a child brothel at the Mihail base in Romania – a criminal complaint was issued. No Pentagon actions were taken under the first Trump Presidency. Busher retired in 2013 but continues to work as a civil engineer contractor within the US Army. Between 2009 and 2011, Busher was stationed in Djibouti where child trafficking was rampant. Peace Women, an NGO, cited connections between sexual violence and foreign military bases in Djibouti. “Foreign soldiers, including those of the United States and France, have been found to engage in illegal sexual activities with women and girls. What is known is consistent with the pattern of conduct of foreign soldiers on and near military bases abroad”.

Prior to dating Charlie, Erika had also created a clothing brand under Proclaim Ventures, LLC which challenges people to read the Bible in one year. While calling it a ministry, the company is not an IRS charity. The website remains up however all items are closed out. Nothing is available. Despite this, her LinkedIn Account registered under Erika Frantzve remains live claiming she remains CEO 2018 to present and achieved her Doctorate in 2022 - which is ‘incorrect’. Yet again - the date 2018 to begin her history.

The Everyday Heroes website redirects to the now defunct Proclaim Ventures on Instagram. Her Scottsdale residence is listed as the business address. It is unclear if these organizations under Kirk actually did anything.

Pastor Rob McCoy, Mikey McCoy (Charlies best friend) father, was a Zionist who visited Israel 22 times and advocated against antisemitism via ‘peace thru strength’. Where have we heard that slogan before?

It isn’t just child trafficking at our foreign military bases, it is trafficked labor by the US military and their contractors. Despite Freedom of Information Act requests, the Pentagon is mum. According to an NBC News analysis, at least 10 companies with substantiated trafficking violations since 2007 received billions in new government contracts. These slave laborers work 12 hour days 7 days a week and are paid $260 a month in wages. These practices continue within the Department of War – unheeded.

Founded in the 1980s in Israel, Lev Tahor is an Israeli cult faction which has moved between countries, including the US, Canada, and Latin America, in an effort to evade law enforcement. The sect has been accused of child marriages, trafficking, and abuse, with several leaders arrested in recent years. In January 2025, Yoel Alter was arrested in Guatemala; 160 children and 40 women were taken into protective custody. He holds Israeli and Romanian citizenship…

I seriously doubt Charlie Kirk knew any aspect of Erika’s previous life. He had no reason to believe she was dishonest. He had no reason to delve. He was emotionally smitten. He was lied to. It was orchestrated. Did he ever learn about Erika’s involvement? Did he know that contrary to her claims she had at least two boyfriends before him including Phillips Cabot, senior editor at The Daily Wire under – Ben Shapiro.

Cabot came from Falwell Sr’s Liberty University. He is 32 years old and his LinkedIn account states his employment history since 2013 – 13 years ago... He got his GED in 2012 and supported Rubio for President. Arianna Huffington is one of his two top voices – not a Christian. A Democrat. He was dating erika in 2018 when she first met Charliee.

Did Cabot’s boss, Ben Shapiro, set up the interview between Charlie and Erika as an insider scheme to bring Charlie into the Israeli Zionist sphere? Necessitating her need to try and legitimize her various charitable ventures as an appeal to the true Christian, Charlie? Were they thrilled that Charlie became instantly enamored and decided to use the honeypot schematic instead of the employee?

Cabot’s presence at the Daily Wire speaks volumes given Shapiro thought he would become the heir apparent of TPUSA. Her other boyfriend is even more egregious to her tales of no one came before Charlie – she is photographed engaged to Tyler Massey, a baseball player, while living in Arizona – possibly expecting a child. Further complicating her pathological lies that she never dated or drank before being introduced to Charlie Kirk who chose NOT to hire her after their interview.

The equation being – no one would have cared had she spoken the Truth. But everyone cares that she has spoken LIES.

Erika’s Masters Degree is from Liberty University… Jerry Falwell, Jr. inherited the University after his father died and proceeded to mire himself in a slew of sex scandals. The university itself has undergone various scandals involving victim shaming, and abuse. The charges typically involve girls being raped and called out as the ‘cause’, or women who don’t accept their husband’s infidelity and/or pedophilia.

The web is unraveling and the lies have simply become too massive to hold it all together. The US foreign bases appear to be a slough of trafficking and pedophilia. The CIA works directly with the Pentagon. And the Mossad controls the White House. No Indictments. No arrests. No Epstein names. They are all interconnected and as Trump stated, “they are my friends and I don’t want to get them in trouble.”