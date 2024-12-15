Candace Owens Pandora Box interview regarding the USS Liberty has been met with other awakenings of the devil, ie revelations regarding our Military Generals tactics and psyops, including: Lavon Affair, McCain USS Forestal, Pearl Harbor, 9-11, King David Hotel, Gulf War… and my personal favorite – General Patton.

Quick Recap:

Lavon Affair code named Operation Susannah, was an Israeli operation in 1954 wherein Egyptian Jews were recruited by the Mossad to plant bombs inside Egyptian, American, and British civilian installations to target same while blaming it on the Muslim Brotherhood.

McCain Forrestal – 1967 the USS Forrestal was stationed off Vietnam. Having graduated last in his class, McCain thought he was a jock but panicked when a fire broke out – and ejected a bomb from his plane that triggered a fireball and ultimately killed 134 men while McCain fled screaming. His dad, Commander McCain, forced the issue to be recreated as an accident and the documents were sealed.

The rescue of 591 POW’s in Hanoi including McCain was also riddled with government coverups. There were actually 1205 POW’s – Hanoi used the remainder as bargaining chips for money - $3.25 billion (roughly $23.5 billion today) promised and never delivered by Nixon. Executed.

Pearl Harbor – Standard Oil, Rockefeller, had been squeezing Japan for months ordering FDR to freeze Japan’s assets and prohibiting any oil exports. Japan's economy was crashing. While a wire was sent to the Pentagon warning of the intended assault by the Japanese army the claim is the wire got lost. Rockefeller saw an opportunity to allow Japan wage war and justify his oil monopoly.

King David Hotel in Jerusalem was funded and built by Egyptian Jews and bankers. The Haganah was a Zionist terror group. In 1946 a Jewish terrorist group Igun, an offshoot of the Haganah, blew up the hotel wherein 91 people died and 46 were critically injured – mostly British. The motive – destruction of evidence proving Zionist Terrorism.

Gulf War – The aerial image Bush Sr gave to the public was his justification for sending in American troops to secure the Saudi Border with Iraq. The claim that 250,000 Iraqi troops and 1500 tanks were on the border was ripped to shreds when Jean Heller of the ST Petersburg Times produced an aerial image that revealed no troops or tanks at all were there. Dick Cheney told her to move along.

Further justifying the bombing, Nayira, was supposedly an eyewitness to accounts of Iraqi troops ripping babies out of incubators and tossing them on the floor. It was discovered Nayira was a propagandist working with the Free Kuwait who hired Hill & Knowlton PR Firm in America. The firm’s president had been Bush’s Chief of Staff under Reagan.

The entire war was justified using corrupt government means.

9-11 has been well documented to have been a collusion of the Mossad and CIA to detroy evidence, one piece in particular was an audit of The DoD and their inability to account for over $3 trillion.

General Patton was suicided when he made a public declaration that the real enemy was the Communist Bolsheviks and he had fought on the wrong side.

All of these open the pearly gates to mass coverups including school shootings, mass psycho killers, and drones…

When my son flew his drone over the Bronco stadium to see if he could take pictures, 2 FBI agents rang the bell to his house within 3 minutes or less. Mayorkas is lying. The FBI is lying. And the Pentagon is lying. Various concepts have involved regarding the drone sightings which now circle the EU and US. One is Project Blue Beam which was actually described in 1990 by French journalist Serge Monast.

In 1991, Gene Roddenbery released the Devils Due – for Star Trek. In the episode, Ardra, a mythological devil, boards the ship and claims to be magical. The captain and crew speculate whether she is Q in disguise. Q is described as an extra-dimensional being of unknown origin who possesses immeasurable power over time, space, the laws of physics, and reality itself. He is said to be almost completely omnipotent and is continually evasive regarding his true motivations.

Q-Anon is a government creation. Gene Roddenberry Hollywood has been a CIA agent since its inception in 1947 – the same year as the Roswell incident.

The Project Blue Beam concept is based on the US Government using a Hologram to create a fake coming of Christ along with locusts to deceive the world into a state of fear, confusion, and chaos. It is interesting that drone swarms sound exactly like locusts.

Who orchestrates and stages these fake aggressions? Mossad and CIA in conjunction with National Endowment for Democracy, How many other false flags have they played out? The entire Syria bombing campaign beginning under Obama – the resulting CIA greenscreen videos and pictures claiming chemical attacks, The White Hats, as well as bought and paid for shills inside the Presidential offices of nearly every European country.

Today the shills include Italy’s Meloni and Argentina’s Milei. Meloni’s father was a Mafia drug trafficker from Sicily. Milei’s father was known as ‘al Gordo’, a shady and sinuous mafioso, whose wealth included multi-million properties in the United States. In addition, Norberto lost a trial for tax evasion. Milei’s grandparents emigrated from Italy in 1926 when Mussolini reigned and began arresting all Communists and Bolsheviks.

Both Milei and Meloni are from the World Economic Forum pretending to be Libertarian and hero’s of their respective countries. Both are very dangerous – they shape shift to whatever the mantra is of the day. Trump has invited Meloni and Milei to his inauguration.