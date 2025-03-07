Did you know the jet-stream has been changing? No only is it speeding up, it’s troughs are becoming deeper and higher. Sometimes the stream is completely fractured. Other times – erratic. Sometimes there are three loops instead of two. The Media claims this is a direct result of climate change. Or is it a direct result of altering Earth’s core magnetic field…

In 2016 scientists discovered there was a jet stream within the earth’s core thus entirely reversing the concept of man-made climate change. “The field exists because of an ocean of superheated, swirling liquid iron that makes up the outer core. Like a spinning conductor in a bicycle dynamo, this moving iron creates electrical currents, which in turn generate our continuously changing magnetic field.” Changes in the magnetic field are a direct result of a jet stream within the liquid iron. This liquid iron intensifies heat in the oceans according to the flow of the cores jet stream. The heat rises.

When the magnetic core moves and changes, it releases radiation which reaches our troposphere and changes temperature, precipitatiohn and wind. Climate Change originates in earth’s core – not on the surface of the planet, and not from pollution or C02 or any of the ridiculously inebriated pseudo-science nonsense coming from weatherman John Kerry.

When the magnetic core changes, our polar vortex moves which is now happening at a speed of 40-60 km per year. It is what ultimately causes polar flips. And no amount of ‘cloud seeding’ can alter that fact.

Magnetic field changes directly affect the ionosphere wherein neutral temperature and wind patterns are significantly modified through collisions between charged and neutral particles, which result in Joule heating and the so-called “ion drag” force on the neutral winds. Collisions of charged particles. CERN.

What happens when the jet stream is no longer a reliable pattern? Temperatures can change on a dime from 60’ to 20’. Rain and flooding occur where it never happened before. Snowstorms in Florida. The jet stream steers the weather – and the jet stream is created by the movement of earths magnetic core which is being disrupted by collision’s of charged particles.

The weakening of earth’s magnetic field is being measured with much uncertainties. The South Atlantic Anomaly is a specific stretch of area reaching across South America to Africa wherein the magnetic field is registering extreme weakness. This weakness alters weather formations, the Nino and Nina effects, crashes phones and computers while temporarily disabling satellites or damaging them. It is impossible to have an accurate measure of how much this has changed given science has only just begun the measurements. However, it is considered to be severely impactful.

Geomagnetic storms are caused by a solar wind shockwave that travels from the sun to earth in less than 5 days. In 1989 a geomagnetic storm energized ground induced currents that disrupted electric power distribution throughout most of Quebec and caused auroras as far south as Texas. They can also cause fires by inducing strong currents in power lines and equipment leading to overheating. Direct Energy Weapons, or DEW’s, use electromagnetic energy which is similar – only stronger.

The South Atlantic Anomaly is a radiation belt sitting at an altitude of just 200 KM over the ocean. This belt allows charged particles from space, including cosmic rays and energetic particles, to penetrate deeper into the atmosphere than usual. The belt is growing and expanding in intensity westward. Currently, the belt is roughly the size of two Africa’s. The International Space Station and satellites pass over this belt wherein they are exposed to iodizing radiation.

November 30, 2024, CERN booted over 500 Scientists from their facility because they were either from Russia or Belarus. A scientific research facility became a liberal political entity. The same entity responsible for altering earth’s magnetic field which keeps earth habitable. The official news brief claims CERN, an international organization, does not believe in collaborating with a country that is at war. A stipulation that apparently would not include Israel. Or the French in the Congo. Or the UK in Ukraine.

The Director General at CERN is Fabiolo Gianotti. Her first tenure as Director began in 2016 and expired in 2021. She was selected for a second tenure – a first for CERN. Gianotti is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum. Promoting the climate change propaganda… She is also a member of the far left Aspen Institute.

Ironically, the Aspen Institute is headquartered in DC with a satellite office in Aspen where the elite play and hold Executive Seminars and parties.

CERN's first collision of particles was in 1971. TwentyNine pilot whales beached themselves shortly after. The first Black Hole was discovered in 1971. It was the equivalent size of 14.9 suns and growing. Alaska recorded the lowest temperature in history at -80F. And the mini ice-age became a common theme.

WHY would the world’s largest scientific project align itself with a liberal political party and the World Economic Forum? The same forum pretending that climate change is due to pollution and not from CERN disrupting earth’s magnetic field? Why create a false illusion to hide the monstrosity of CERN and it’s disruptions to natural earth?

To distract us from reality. To create a parallel knowledge rift. To force ignorance thru mass hypnosis of knowledge.

To Allow a coordination of science capable of destroying earth...continue unabated.