Things are getting really sticky: Netanyahu is blasting the internet with threats that Iran is going to launch a nuclear bomb on America. Laurie Loomer Tunes is claiming she has a ‘gut feeling’ that something really terrible is going to happen inside America. And we are being hyped with a false flag operation that will cause Trump to nuke the Middle East in retaliation. The Iran fallout being Saudi Arabia and UAE. Why? Netanyahu can’t win the narrative back – the Pariah is instead exponentiating.

Where would Netanyahu strike? The distance between Tel Aviv and Washington, DC is 5900 miles while Israel’s nukes can reach 7150 miles. But Iran did it. We know the Zionists are capable of this retaliation against America simply because they coordinated 9-11. And the purpose was to destroy rising Middle East dominance. The Axis of Evil.

Yesterday Trump and Netanyahu were bragging about their deal to take America’s Tik Tok away from China. The purpose was stated: They are not buying the algorithm, they are buying the ‘user data’ - transferring it to a new platform which will be inundated with pro-Israel content and rhetoric against Islam. That is the entire focus – it has nothing to do with China being a threat, this is simply the Ashkenazi justification for the masses and the need to mass hypnotize amidst a failing propaganda campaign.

I’m guessing the money to buy Tik Tok will be siphoned off taxpayer funding from the DoD, Secretary of State, and USAID. A freebie for the Zionist ‘buyers’ as chosen by Trump; Ellison of Oracle, Silver Lake whose investors came from Oracle, and Murdoch of Fox News. It is notable that Oracle’s first client was – The CIA. Given Taxpayers fund the CIA, technically we should own Oracle… and Silver Lake.

In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s investment fund which uses Taxpayer funds to invest in start-ups, is now worth over $1 billion which does not account for how much funds have been siphoned since its creation in 2006. This CIA fund financed by Americans is a nonprofit, pays no taxes or capital gains.

George Tenet, director of the CIA under Clinton and Bush, was the creator of the In-Q-Tel model. It appears he became the scapegoat for 9-11 and was forcibly retired in 2004. Tenet’s predecessor was John Deutch who abruptly resigned without explanation shortly after he met with a hostile crowd in LA who had gathered as a result of journalist Gary Webb’s claim the CIA was directly involved in the trafficking of cocaine.

Gary Webb was the author of Dark Alliance which exposed the CIA’s Drug Trafficking and political alliances with the Mafia. The CIA cleared itself of any wrong doing and issued an internal report that supported their innocence. Webb’s last investigative report involved Oracle before he was suicided via two bullets to the head. The first bullet went thru his right ear through his left cheek, before he released a second shot.

In the midst of more investigative journalism regarding Charlie Kirk and who was involved in his assassination, we are given Rockhouse Integrity Group formed in 2023 and contracted with TPUSA August 2025. Dan Flood was appointed head of TPUSA security August 2025. His degree is Health Sciences and previous employment was Henry Shein Animal Health and IDEXX Laboratories – veterinary medicine. It gets worse: Flood’s LinkedIn account states he was with Rockhouse since 2009; as close protection and anti-shooter response - 14 years before it was created.

Bizpedia confirms that Rockhouse, dba Integrity Solutions, has completely scraped their website and all social media accounts. Bizpedia lists only 1 person affiliated with Rockhouse - Brian Harpole. Another security name has appeared – Echelon with Justin McAllister (unconfirmed) who was on the scene when video shows various items passing amongst the team and an unknown person who quickly leaves the scene. Echelon is a security subcontractor with the DoD, website; echelongov.com. McAllister’s LinkedIn follows Palantir, among many other military agencies. A fourth person identified as Rick Cutler, a retired police officer, has been revealed. He had been working in Guatemala staging “crisis scenes”.

Oddly, it would seem Kash Patel has no idea who any of these people are despite claiming an ‘in-depth investigation’. Dan Bongino is also clueless. The rhetoric pouring in from Israeli paid BOTS demonizing Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens has reached hypersonic levels. Obviously pointing to them getting decidedly too close to the Truth for comfort.

At this point the evidence against Tyler Robinson is negligible and wholly negligent which could lead to a false arrest and numerous libel and slander lawsuits.