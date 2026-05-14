Trump is in China allegedly shoring up frictions and making cosmic deals on behalf of billionaires. Simultaneously, CSIS, the US Langley NGO that touts itself as the real intelligence apparatus of the White House, has this to say about China: “The United States must pursue an invigorated hybrid warfare campaign that capitalizes on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) enduring vulnerabilities. The CCP prioritizes narratives over facts, is built on endemic corruption, suffers excessive strongman rule, is paranoid about U.S. intentions, and has few friends to help reduce its dependence on the United States and allies. A U.S. hybrid warfare campaign built on exploiting endemic CCP frailties…”

Essentially, CSIS is stating that the purpose of Trump’s visit to China is to defraud them and bring them to their knees. Why? Because the very existence of America is built on War. Innovation – for War. Thought Control – for War. Ai – for War. Every aspect of our economy is based on war and run by psychotic phantoms of humanity including Alex Karp of Palantir. He is of the Class of IDF. The insanity of Alan Dulles. With the maturity of a comic book villain on par with – Wyle E. Coyote.

In an open article, available for every intelligence officer in China to read, CSIS author, Nicholas Harrington, outlines how to embarrass, expose and sabotage China. Which America is he representing? Certainly not the one filled with 330 million people. As a former CIA agent, with a BA in government, he claims to be an ‘expert’. True to form, he failed to name what he is an ‘expert’ at… But being a former CIA agent is not exactly a good resume benefit in today’s world.

As The World Turns, all eyes and ears are tuned to this meeting – to read the body language – to understand what is protocol vs what is respect. Including Trump, eight Presidents have visited China in an effort to broaden relations beginning with Nixon in 1972. When Clinton visited, diplomatic protocol was rife with poor character. Perhaps American Politicians simply don’t read. Don’t study their culture. Don’t appreciate their sovereign ways. By contrast, the people of China and the respective government officials are always polite – even in an adversarial frame. It is their culture.

Western culture has disintegrated with every decade. Hollywood has certainly been a construct, but the lack of ‘class’ is embarrassing. Rubio blasts across the internet after meetings with Xi Jinping: RUBIO announces on the News Media for All of China to read – “US policy on the issue of Taiwan is unchanged as of today and as of the meeting that we had here today. It was raised. They always raise it on their side. We always make clear our position and we move on to the other topics.”

Taiwan is 7800 miles from the US. Yet the US position is that Taiwan is a veritable colony of America because of ACTs that America passes without treaties, or international agreements.

Taiwan Relations Act passed in 1979 is a law in America that disputes Taiwan’s sovereignty, ignores China’s claims, and bypasses international determination. The Act set the stage for China to become America’s de facto enemy. It wasn’t agreed to or signed by anyone in Taiwan or China.

Taiwan Defense Act 2021. Taiwan Policy Act 2022. PORCUPINE Act 2026 was established to speed delivery of weapons to Taiwan in order to counter the threat of China which sits 1.3 miles off the coast. The absurdity is lost when Trump and Rubio claim Venezuela, 1800 miles from US, is fair game for absorption. Cuba is fair game for starvation. And Iran is fair game for stone age destruction. The Spin Cycle. Is Lost. On their brains.

But gabby mouths prevail, giving Xi Jinping all the information he needs to see that trust and respect are foreign words to American politicians. Hour one of meeting Xi Jinping firmly stated, “Taiwan is off the table”. Hour 1.1 – Rubio and Trump are demanding China surrender Taiwan to the US. Why? Simply for chips. Because Intel, the darling of failure has extended their Ohio factory completion to sometime in 2030 … maybe, 2032… maybe. Original completion date – 2025. Initial cost $20 billion – raised to $28 billion in 2025.

Example of SPIN: Internet is citing a WOW agreement wherein China will buy oil and gas from Alaska instead of Iran. Reality: China began importing oil from Alaska in 2011. It also imported seafood and forest products. China stopped importing from Alaska as a direct result of Trump’s trade tariffs. So just as the new war win with Iran is to return the status quo before the US bombed them, the returning the pre-tariff status quo with China imports from Alaska is a Trump ‘win’. Preserving Trump’s ego. Played by Iran. Played by China.

The failure of American politicians to understand the basic protocols of China’s culture was/is duly noted and catalogued by Xi Jinping and Putin and the Ayatollah. Because it reveals how to win. Ignorance is bliss.

There is no victory in winning a hundred battles. There is victory in subduing your enemy without fighting at all ~ Sun Zi, Ancient Chinese Proverb

The higher the rank I attain, the more humbly I behave. the greater my power, the less I exercise it. The richer my wealth, the more I give away. Thus I avoid envy, spite, and misery. ~Sun Sho AO, Ancient Chinese Proverb