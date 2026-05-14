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AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
1m

I'm not too concerned about China outside of them bribing and stealing our elections and congressmen.

China only wins in a world where human labor is king and the ability to copy things is paramount. In a futuristic world with robots and ai, labor becomes much less important than creativity and design. China is a revolution waiting to happen again.

China's economy doesn't run without oil, their navy is second rate, their products are garbage and their military has now been shown to be inferior since Iran used a lot, A LOT, of their stuff.

We have little dependency on China and can survive without them if need be. What we did to Iran we could do to China, maybe even faster since their entire coast line is exposed and Japan would love to help us.

China's zenith has already passed and technology that we created, US, is going to make their labor advantage a YUGE disadvantage in the next 10 years. Same goes for India. Too many people who are copy cats and not creative.

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
7m

Careful, Wiley E. Coyote has a distinct purpose in history and needs proper respect.

He was a trier if nothing else, which by itself holds out hope for those who give up too

easily, get depressed and worse. Without him, Roadrunner would have suffered terribly.

He had no-one else to do battle with and would have rotted away in the desert in obscurity.

Beep, beep.

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