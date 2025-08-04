CHINA is infiltrating the US Government! The CCP is taking over America! Really? We invited them, just as we invited Nazi Scientists post WWII. We bring Chinese into the US and set them up at Universities and inside government and we’ve been doing this for Decades. The entire ‘China Bad Syndrome’ was created by the same NGO’s inviting China into America.

We have the US-China Business Council, the National Committee on US China Relations, the American Chamber of Commerce in China, China US Business Association, US-Asia Law Institute, we have over 250 large corporations inside China, the US China Policy Advisory Roundtable, etc… But China is infiltrating our government? Every major Corporation in the US is on the board of The US-China Business Council, including Defense Contractors.

China is trying to influence our Federal Reserve. Really? Who isn’t? While Trump is cavorting around the world influencing elections, trade, currencies, economies, sanctions, and tariffs, suddenly we are back to the China Syndrome because too much emphasis has been placed on the Zionist Movement exerting 100% Control over our government, banks, hedge funds, and laws. No, we are no longer the United States of America, we are a MEGA Corporation doing business while pretending our government represents The People.

That Corporation includes competing Cartels. Cartels that operate sex trafficking, drug trafficking and organ harvesting. Big Business. Because no point in giving all that PROFIT to Any Mafia when it can be harnessed by the Corporate Governate.

While the FBI exposed John Harold Rogers as passing ‘sensitive data’ to China, it ignores the fact that Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, and NY Federal Reserve, John Williams, simultaneously serve as directors at Bank of International Settlements in Basal. The Peoples Bank of China serves on the Board where global monetary policy is openly discussed. Tao Zhang was former Chairman of the Supervisory Board…

So, are John Williams and Jerome Powell selling secrets? No. It is all on the table. Besides they get paid by BIS, remuneration plus all expenses plus a pension.

To this point, the New York Post claims there are a number of straits across the world ‘up for grabs’ and America needs to release them from their owners before China does. These straits include Hormuz controlled by Iran and Suez Canal controlled by Egypt. To take them from their respective owners would require military invasions.

The New York Post is considered a tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch whose editor is Keith Poole. Keith Poole made the news when he killed a story critical of one of Trump’s appointees, and then fired the reporter. Not because the story wasn’t true, but because it was ‘inflaming’. Censorship. Trump’s response: “I highly recommend Keith Poole, who is the very successful Editor-in-Chief of the New York Post, to take over the entire operation of the highly inaccurate, ‘China Centric,’ Wall Street Journal,” wrote Trump. “It’s an easy move for Rupert, and he’ll love the results.”

Constantly creating division, and drawing lines not to cross, we are acting like three children trying to not share the backseat in a car. My father effectively solved this problem by using duct tape to create borders or boundary lines. Which of course, meant we would put our pinkie on the tape – just like our bombastardly government.

To Extreme: In Germany my father would go to ‘spy parties’. Everyone is a spy, everyone knows everyone is a spy, but they are supposed to pretend they are not a spy. The idiocy prompted my father to dress the part; black floor length cape, sunglasses, fedora, black leather gloves, holding his riding crop, gun in belt – visible. Nothing has changed. China spies, Germany spies, America spies, Australia spies – it’s just one Big Club.

The purpose of these China/US NGO’s is simply to justify their taxpayer funding. The problem with this China/Russia/Iran issue is that outside of The West, no one wants to play the spy game any longer. They see innovation as collaborative and decimation as barbaric. President Trump is still holding on to an archaic system of punishment while our innovation collapses. Desperate to revive US Hegemony, he does so by sacrificing sovereignty and thus is losing the race before the gates are even open! Rare Earth Minerals.

We watched as the EU destroyed their economy by refusing cheap Russian oil and gas. Manufacturing came to a halt! They couldn’t afford the cost – they couldn’t deal with the blackouts. They put their citizens last causing layoffs, bankruptcies, and even deaths because – Russia-Bad.

Some countries are already reconstructing their trade in order to avoid tariffs imposed by Trump. The bully pulpit is so grossly immature at this stage it will be to our detriment. Not Trump’s.

The only country seemingly wanting to ‘take over the world’ is Israel. And by default, America. The mentality is built on a vacant morality, and a deviated ethos. Witkoff had the audacity to go into Gaza and declare there is no starvation, no shortage of food, it is all an illusion by fake media, he claimed. No one believes him except Zionists. What did he accomplish? Absolutely – NOTHING. He filled space.