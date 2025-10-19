IF the US government, US Military, US universities and US Science labs invited Chinese to help facilitate advancement within these spectrums, logically who is at fault if this is later deemed traitorish? When using as evidence that Chinese loyal to the CCP were instrumental in the US Military in developing hypersonic missiles, who is responsible? When NIH aids in the creation and development of viruses/bioweapons in Wuhan – is China the ‘Bad Guy’?

In reality, the US traitor is the US.

And yet, not one of the individuals or departments within the US has been indicted, arrested, or even called to testify. Instead, China and the CCP are to blame. Worse, Chinese technology has far surpassed the US military and Science meaning their assistance left American tech and science in the proverbial – DUST. And once again the Tortoise wins.

US Tech companies operating in China include: Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Oracle, Cisco, Dell, Qualcomm, Amazon, IBM, and Intel – to name the top tier. IF China was really such a threat to America, why were they supplying US Defense companies with necessary components for weapons? IF Dominion voting machines are corrupted because they used Chinese components, why does Lockheed and Raytheon and Northrup use Chinese components too?

Houston, we have a logic problem…

IF Chinese components in Apple are a no-go-zone, but Israeli components, including their spontaneous combustion phones and radios, are a-okay, either our Military is not so terribly bright, or they are complicit in a manufactured stage play of reality with the American People objects of a death cult. When looking for the boogey-man, Soros discovered there is no better place to hide than in America.

When starting a war with Venezuela – the distraction is always to hide the Magicians Other Hand.

Two days ago Trump proudly announced another hit on a Narco boat off the coast of Venezuela killing countless unidentified people. The radar image shown to the world depicted an outboard motorboat blown to smithereens. Today it was announced that the speedboat suddenly morphed into a submarine. Why? Because that sounds bigger, better, more militaryish and scary. A necessary juxtaposition to justify a false premise. Yet how was the submarine located? The equipment necessary to locate a submarine is wholly and completely different than a speedboat on open water.

When FBI Director, Kash Patel, gets called out on the idiocy of his Charlie Kirk investigation, he pulls a ‘nanny-nanny-poo-poo’ response and declares he won’t share any more information on the investigation that according to him has – culminated. “We’ve got our man and we look no further”… Maturity worthy of a gaggle of young teenage girls. Redirect. The FBI has indicted Comey but given the case was deemed a losing proposition before the indictment, the FBI appoints as lead counsel a woman whose specialty is insurance… And The Peoples lap it up like a starving dog.

As President Trump blows up Venezuelan civilians without compunction, he derides Putin for ‘killing more Ukrainians’ and says nothing when Netanyahu continues to blow up unarmed Gaza civilians despite the Peace Treaty. And suddenly, having not won the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump declares he never sought awards.

Every single day we are bombarded with these bizarre hypocrisies, with AI visuals, and narratives worthy of Leslie Nielsen absurdity. And suddenly the Stage, as it were, grows exponentially until we discover the characters aren’t even real – they are holograms. And maybe we are too! I digress.

IF China was such a horrific communist threat, then why is Secular/Communist Israel committing heinous torture fine and dandy? IF China’s human rights violations are so egregious, why do we embrace the Jewish Nazi Zelenskky, and invite the ISIS President of Syria to the UN and White House? And even more bizarre is how American republicans embrace all these ideological actions without a whit of critical thinking – except to posit the MSM Line – ‘CHINA BAD’.

Trump suddenly declares he has no intention of going to war with China. Good to know? Are we supposed to applaud? Simultaneously, China accuses NSA of a cyberattack and the US response is ‘well you cybered me’. The mentality is on par with Netanyahu claiming Hamas breached the Cease Fire when in fact the bombings have continued unabated on Gazans. Our Military, our White House, is now on par with the pathological lying of Zion and Trump has all but admitted he converted to Judaism:

“Kabbalah does not permit lying for personal gain, as truth is considered the “seal” of the Creator, but it does allow for lying in specific situations, such as to promote peace, protect someone from harm, or for modesty. The core principle is that the lie must be for a positive purpose and benefit others, not for selfish reasons.”

Translation: Lying is okay if you can justify it is for the Greater Good. The Greater Good being the foundation of Communism which didn’t work so well given communist Mao and Communist Lenin & Stalin managed to reduce the Greater Good by some 100 million souls.

It is past time to stop judging the motives and actions of other countries when our own country is in such chao: “For the first nine months of 2025, total US bankruptcy filings reached 423,053, an increase of 10% over the same period in 2024. The total comprises 399,387 individual filings and 23,666 commercial filings.” No. The economy is obviously NOT STELLAR.