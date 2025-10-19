Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
6h

I often question my own sanity/cognitive integrity for EVER believing ANYTHING that was narrated through msm or any governmental authority. 🙄🤔😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
3h

I was in the Marine Corps in the '60s … our pilots flew, among other things, F-4 Phantom jets in Vietnam. As the war wound down … and we had less and less use for those amazing aircraft … we started giving them to the israelis. They used them for a while … until we gave them our next round of fighter aircraft -- at which time they SOLD those Phantoms to -- the chinese military. The israelis have done this for more than 50 years … which explained why, back in the early-'80s, when the chinese started using fighters -- they all looked similar to … the F-4 Phantoms that we had given to the israelis.

They've been at it ever since …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture