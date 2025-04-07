China Is ERRING:

China’s reactions without dialogue reveal an ego not a Leader. Worse – China wants to sue the US for its tariff hikes via the World Trade Center – yet imposes retaliatory tariffs itself thereby negating ANY ability to sue. Meaning, Xi Jinping has lost his mojo.

The Hong Kong market is in far more trouble that the DOW or Nasdaq. Tanking 13.2 % in a single day, requiring the state to intervene, China was out-played. Xi Jinping knew the tariffs were coming, knew that Trump doesn’t bluff, and yet did nothing in the way of dialogue to find a mutual comfort zone. Demand for China’s goods had already slowed. Their economy had slowed. This was an ego move and nothing more.

The EU under the tutelage of the medical degreed Von der Leyen is equally deficient in intellectual capacity. Their largest imports from the US are oil and gas given they sanctioned to death Russia and it’s cheaper transport – the blown up Nord Stream. Manufacturing in the EU had already been hit hard with energy prices sky-rocketing. De-linking from US oil will cave their economy completely. They have no alternative in place and Von der Leyen is wholly lacking in economic or financial brain cells.

In the meantime, mini-me Macron is still trying to insert himself in the Ukraine deal with Russia despite having zero capacity and a military acumen on par with Mickey Mouse. As the self imposed Leader of Palestine, Macron declares that HAMAS will have no role in ruling Gaza… Ah. I’m sure the remaining Palestinians give a hoot what the Napolean MicroMan says. Strutting in front of his footmen does little to nothing for the French people who want their country back!

Not to look like the jester, Macron declared he would have a ‘massive response’ to Trump’s tariffs which will affect their wine and luxury markets mostly. But the fact is – France’s exposure is relatively small and the elite will pay whatever or revert to the black-market. But like Xi – ego rules Macron and his Offensive against Marin le Pen has already relegated him to a losing position with a lost script. Where are the script writers? Soros?

Soros has his hands full creating protests across America as liberals whine about such traitorous propaganda offensives such as SS, Medicare and Medicaid. What exactly has Trump done to any of these programs that is so dastardly? Cut graft, corruption and fraud. 20% of SS offices are empty and have been for YEARS while still allocating resources to empty buildings. Under Biden’s regime, the last pay hike for SS retirees was 3% while Congress demanded a 45% pay hike for inflation. Whoopdedoda.

Like Kamitoes, the protest foot soldiers require crib notes to be able to answer why they hate Trump. Their signs are made for them. Their transportation paid for by Soros via Taxpayers. And their stipends given in Cash-Cash – no taxes.

So how does Soros fund all these protests? Apparently thru government funds including California’s Newsome who sent $18 million to the Soros Foundation just for funzies while California can’t afford reservoirs or rebuilding from fires… “Please Trump give me more money so I can divert it to Soros protests against America! We are desperate!” Once again – this money does not come from Trump, it comes from US Taxpayers! In fact, our esteemed government has given Soros $360 million over the last 15 years. Money that was used to fuel chaos and destruction in urban cities. Money that was used to give to Blue AG’s and Liberals in Congress. ALL FUNDED by US Taxpayers.

That would explain the irony of Soros’ grin. We paid him to destroy us. Lovely.

Soros has not filed his required IRS Form 990 since 2023. According to that report, he has accumulated $4.5 BILLION in Net Assets in one of his many ‘entities’. Payroll was over $143 million, Other People Fees $27million+. Investment Income $46 million – with zero tax liability. What the tax return does reveal is the sheer magnitude of NGO’s and individuals controlled under the umbrella of the magicians of Zionism.

Netanyahu is now threatening President Trump regarding the tariffs imposed on Israel, while China retaliates with a 34% import fee on US goods which include oil and soybeans all of which amount to a mere $165 billion. Imports from China by comparison are a colossal $524 billion. The alternatives to China include, India, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia and Thailand. The weighted average tariff for India is 12%, however the actual US tariff is 52%. The purpose is considered ‘national protectivism’. For Example: India charges Apple a 50% Tariff. Trump’s retaliatory tariffs are 26% or half.

The point of course is that the US as the ‘super power’ was considered the bad guy and thus all countries imposed their sovereign relief tariffs to make America less. Retaliatory, is simply a means to close the gap and make it ‘FAIR’. Redesign the playing field. In a perfect world there would be no tariffs at all. Let the laissez faire supply and demand dictate! But US taxpayers had to be punished thus the roundabouts.

The markets will react and do what they do best – go up and down. The bankers and hedge funds dictate. Trump can’t control Wall Street. And Wall Street benefits only the ‘few’. Oil is down – that means cheaper gas for households, for truckers, for airlines and tankers. That translates to cheaper goods. That’s what people said they wanted. They just want it with their inflated wages…