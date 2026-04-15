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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
6h

" Oliver dares ask for more food. " ( From Oliver Twist - The shocking scene in which Oliver does the unheard of......... )

The World dares ask for Peace. " THE Horror, the Horror. " ( from Apocalypse Now, Brando )

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wayne tuuk
2h

Didn't Obama return sanctioned assets to Iran during his administration I cannot remember the amount was it 400 million?

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