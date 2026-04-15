Iran has $100 Billion in frozen assets. Scattered amongst a handful of countries, the US controls their release… Originally frozen by Carter after the Shah was ousted by the Iranians and Muslim students took 66 Americans hostage in 1979. While the hostage crisis is often cited as proof of Iran’s terrorism, the reason for the hostage crisis is rarely discussed.

The CIA created the crisis when they intervened in Iran’s sovereignty: On 19 August 1953, Prime Minister of Iran, Mohammad Mosaddegh, was overthrown in a coup d’état that strengthened the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran. It was instigated by the United Kingdom (MI6), under the name Operation Boot and the United States (CIA), under the name TP-AJAX Project or Operation Ajax. The Motive? Oil.

The domains of Iran lasted from 1789 to 1925 under the rule of the Qajar Dynasty. During this period, in addition to the Shia religion, Iran was also tolerant of Sunni, Sufi, Jews, Christians, Zoroastrianism, Bahai, and Mandaeism. Infighting between the Ottoman Empire and Iran had weakened their economy. By the end of WWI, Iran was somewhat destabilized.

In 1921, the Pahlavi Dynasty led a coup headed by Reza Khan. The British led by Edmond Ironside and the Russian Bolsheviks were instrumental in the coup. The Pahlavi Dynasty ruled until the 1979 Revolution as an authoritarian secular monarchy under the thumb of both Bolshevik and British colonialism. The oil wealth was not shared, the Shah was wholly corrupt and forbade Shia religious ideology killing those who did not comply.

The 1979 Revolution was a religious war against the secular Shah by the people of Iran. The US and British sought to intervene given the Shah had allowed their confiscation of national oil without compensation to The People. Thus, Khomenei was not the terrorist – the Shah was with aid from the CIA and MI6. The country chose their religious history over the communist secularism. This Revolution led to taking US Embassy hostages in order to force via blackmail the US out of the country while the Shah fled.

As a result, Carter froze Iran’s assets and sanctioned the sovereign country.

In the midst of Trump’s fanatically absurd Truth Social statements regarding the Middle East and China, Xi Jinping has been cultivating trade alliances. Having committed to Iran’s sovereign rights, Jinping turned down any Middle Eastern request for extending the War and instead outlined a 4 point plan based on trade expansion and wealth sharing. Thus, the shift from America First to America Last is the legacy that is bestowed upon Trump and Israel.

The Saudi crown prince, Bin Salman, has threatened to pull support from LIV Golf and is demanding the US Navy leave the Gulf. Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal, is working with Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and the UAE to pressure Trump to diffuse his blockade given Iran’s threat to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait. China has threatened Trump with retaliation should he block any Chinese vessels in the Strait.

In other words, the Middle East is angry. China is angry. Spain and Italy are angry. That anger is directed at Trump and Israel. Their economies are strained. And China and Russia rise as the nations most diplomatic. It is doubtful ANY of Trump’s Middle East Pledges will ever come to fruition given his psychotic antics imperiling the entire Middle East. China is exerting a command to coexist and just get over yourself kind of attitude while offering to become a diplomatic alternative to the US.

For all intents, the War is over. The US and Israel lost. Iran has won. And the Middle East with new alliances wants to move forward, rebuild, and exert influence toward a united front against the evil axis’ of Israel and America. While Jinping calls Trump dangerous and irresponsible, Lavrov arrived in China looking dapper and excited to deepen an alliance with a country embracing peace and prosperity. The stress and stain of America released.

The Narrative has flipped! The era of America’s Forever Wars has officially been rebuked!

Bessent has just backflipped and announced that the frozen Iran assets will be released. Trump is still parlaying his great win over China. And the Israeli corrupted TPUSA has crashed with a near empty auditorium while Vance preaches about his theology vs Pope Leo. The Middle East has won without launching bombs. And Israel is left with debt and destruction across Palestine and Lebanon. While the US Media remains a shill of disinformation.

ALL visible on the world stage. A stage no longer owned by Israel.

https://www.google.com/search?q=china+and+middle+east&oq=china+and+middle+east&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDQyMjZqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:adc645ab,vid:cV2O1NlqW-M,st:0