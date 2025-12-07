Christian Pastors in Israel Being Trained To Preach ZionismHelena GlassDec 07, 2025742ShareAge-restricted contentVerify ageLearn more742SharePrevious
"You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it."
John 8:44
"By deception we shall do war."
That's all we need to know about them …