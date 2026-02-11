CSIS has 7 articles on the top of their page all highlighting one common theme – critical minerals. Why? Because in order to sustain WAR critical minerals are essential. Without these minerals, the US would be forced to develop peace. And peace does nothing to advance the disparate need to eliminate the Roman Goyim who still inhabit earth.

Netanyahu is in town to meet Trump. But instead, Netanyahu is hosting a meeting amongst 6 Jews including Howard Lunik and Kushner in the White House. No Trump. No Rubio. No Hegseth. The Zionists only trust Zionists. The gist of the meeting is how to convince Trump to go to war against Iran and sacrifice more American men so Israel can continue to colonize and depopulate.

The probability of a fallout occurring over the intermediary states between Iran and Israel is quite high given that Israel frankly – doesn’t care. Those states include, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. Qatar has attempted mediation with the US and Iran, to no avail given the US demands are not based on any threat but rather what Israel ‘wants’. What Middle East countries don’t seem to understand is that Israel will never be satisfied – and each of them will be next in line…

Under the guise of America First, Trump is radically destroying the Christian Religion. Divide and conquer, the only ideology of Israeli Zionism, has overtaken faith. Netanyahu’s mission is being amped up given a snap election may eliminate his power as of June. Using the Gaza War to declare Israeli supremacy, Netanyahu has no intention of stopping there. As though killing is in his blood stream. An addiction of hate. Perhaps, the election in June will provide a reprieve…

Pretending to believe in religion, in God, while simultaneously responsible for how many deaths? How many lies? Does he feel any guilt or remorse? Does he feel? Is it a mirage?

“The President of the US called me a moron at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning because I’m still fighting for what he promised the American people.” ~ Thomas Massie. In other words, Trump used the Prayer Breakfast as a political point of contention instead of as a Godly reverence – revealing his lack of ANY Christian ideology. Any Pastor or Priest who accepts this is worthy of being defrocked. Trump is rogue.

While many here count themselves as spiritual instead of religious, even spirituality has within its construct veins of Christ and God – just not in the ‘church’ version. I have come to know more people who gave up on the human church espousing their ‘authority’ and maintained a deeply personal relationship with God and Christ. Paganism, a term created by the Church, still holds to spiritual beliefs and morays. A natural reverence for all things earthly. American Indians were a perfect example. Whether the spirit of mother earth, the spirit within wild animals, or even the spirit that gave the American Indians a connection to the greater symphony of life. Their spirit only faltered when …

CSIS focusing on ONE aspect of our human existence - critical minerals - as our entire judicial and economic and financial structure begins a long downward spiral. is a focus that knows nothing about The People - Life - or Compassion.

Without the spirit of reverence for ALL LIFE we are left with the spirit of evil.