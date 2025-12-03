Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
2h

It is always darkest before the dawn, Helena. I keep my eyes on the skies too…friends in high places.

“Or is that why UFO’s and Aliens are in the waiting en masse. Waiting for the inevitable.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
6h

Dear Helena,

Don't let them get you down! Don't throw in the towel! Read Judy Byington and Medeea Greere. Those two are fearless God-fearing ladies, highly productive (as are you) and full of uplifting love, good examples for us writers. Yes, fearless, God-fearing! That is not a contradiction. You just have to translate God-fearing into God-trusting or better yet: God-loving!!. We are living in the most exciting times of my now 84 years. God is definitely coming through and putting the liars and egomaniacs in their place (Guantanamo for example....?). The Trump we mostly see is a clone. The real one is in his safe rabbit hole, with Melania, who gives him the strength he needs. It must be quite depressing to be a lonely clone, a short life without much to look forward to, not much love.... Love is the key to everything, as our friend Robert Welch has been correctly telling us.

I love all my subscriber friends and readers, even when I'm aware of their flaws and unpolished egos and fears, even if I suspect them of receiving redshield money. Who am I to judge?

Anyway, here is someone who loves you, because, as my sweet Spanish Jazz singer sings:

"I fall in Love too easily, I fall in love too fast"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bo8og3xw-Ys&list=RDbo8og3xw-Ys&start_radio=1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture