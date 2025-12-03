TO PREDICT: “I predict that the world will…”! “I predict that utopia will be upon us tomorrow”! Predictions used to be known as witchcraft. The Magi were ‘Jewish Magicians’ by definition. Why was it important to insert that Kabballah into the Bible in the 17th century? To create Judaism. Because the word itself did not yet exist. Jew. Judaism. So Bibles required retranslation to insert the proper terminology. The word Homosexual was not coined until sometime in the mid to late 1890’s. The word was ‘Porneia’ loosely transcribed today as porn. As in Brothels. Ever been to Pompeii? I have.

Why didn’t Paul mention in all his journey’s = Pompeii despite its lurid history of decadence? It’s proximity to Rome and the coast to which he sailed.

I think the Great Unraveling is underway, at least – begun. A cycle wherein we had this knowledge thousands of years ago – only to be decimated and risen again and again a never ending cycle... Only this time is different because Earth is failing. Our planet is dying. As all planets ultimately – do. Can humanity recover? Or is that why UFO’s and Aliens are in the waiting en masse. Waiting for the inevitable.

If I were to analyze Trump’s body language – I would say the most dominant revelation is ‘DEFEAT’: Slumped shoulders, bowed head, closed eyes, hands between his knees, all signs of submissive defeat’. But defeat to whom and what?

I posit Jews as a religion didn’t exist until the rewritings of the Bible which began heatedly in the 17th century AD. To create a history built on false words inserted by scribes of Kings controlled by The Papacy. The Torah is said to be written in the 12th or 13th century AD – which in reality could mean last year or the 20th century.

Trump is making Predictions. Ouija Boards and Crystal Balls. Black Magic. The Deceiver. We heard this in his campaign. And oh, we believed. We needed a hero. An out. From this perverse world we were subjected to. Believed and Betrayed. SO where to turn?

The Media would like us to believe this is yet another ‘democrat vs republican’ dart board game. The LIE. TO Keep us in Hate – and FEAR. Yes John. Fear The Lord Thy God. Did King David ‘Fear’ God? Why would the God of Life want mankind to live in Fear? The nonsensical is unraveling. And still, there are the ‘preservers of Trump ideology’. An Ideology not even Trump adheres to. Paid Pod-Casters and Influencers have usurped the Media. Scripted. Just like the Biden Groupies. No Different.

Advocating for death, chaos, and all things perverse.

I am so lightened by the commentators on my blog. 99% are of similar ethic and morality – ideologies not embraced as much as perhaps when I was growing up. For this – I thank you. You keep me sane. You make me realize that the Blueprint is in our favor. Yet, the only way to bring it in our favor in reality – is to speak of it emphatically – loudly – and with GUSTO! Ahh, sometimes it is so hard. Hard to fathom the choice of evil.

Not in a good place today ...