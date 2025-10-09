In 1962, one year before the assassination of JFK, Lyman Lemnitzer, a 4 star General, Freemason, and Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed Operation Northwoods. The proposal called for the CIA and US Military to stage and commit acts of terrorism against military and civilian targets, blame them on Cuba providing justification for blowing Cuba to bits… and pieces. It included sinking boats of Cuban refugees while claiming they were terrorists or narcoterrorists…

The proposal outlined how the United States would respond to these nonexistent terrorists by executing offensive operations to secure water and power supplies, destroying artillery and mortar emplacements which threaten the base – and ultimately destroying Cuba. The plan included assassinations and murders of innocents, including American civilians. Essentially the same plan initiated by Netanyahu in the Negev Desert and now by Trump against Venezuela.

JFK was horrified. Gave explicit instructions that this would NOT take place and demoted General Lemnitzer. General Lansdale who participated in the Operation’s proposal, retired in 1963 and went to work for the CIA. Lansdale’s specialty was psychological warfare and was instrumental in inciting the Vietnam war at the behest of Allen Dulles. Other than a demotion, no one was reprimanded, no consequences, and these nefarious creatures were given highest honor burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Less than 2 years later JFK was assassinated and in 1974 Gen Lemnitzer served on the Rockefeller Commission investigating the CIA for their less than honorable ethics regarding MKUltra and Operation Mockingbird. The end result of which was a slap on the wrist and a pinky swear not to do it ever again. Meanwhile JFK was ‘eliminated’, Bobby was ‘eliminated’, and Truth was buried with them.

The Northwoods Operation was classified until 1992 when Seymour Hersh, a journalist of high reputation revealed the covert operations. Today, Hersh is outspoken against Ukraine and Israel for their internal actions of genocide utilizing the same exact Northwoods strategies and propaganda. While the focus has been on the CIA, it has always worked in conjunction with the US Military.

The implications of this revealed that our intelligence division, the CIA, and our US Military commanders were willing to sacrifice American citizens and soldiers in order to facilitate a war agenda while faking the provocation. Nothing Rogue to see here.

The campaign for a One World Government was first inspired by two feminist suffragists in 1937, Rosika Schwimmer and Lola Lloyd. Post WWII in 1947, after successfully employing FDR to implement many of the ideals, the organization emerged as the United World Federalists, and is today known as Citizens For Global Solutions. Many prominent philosophers including, Camus, Breton, Schweitzer joined the movement as did Albert Einstein a renowned Marxist.

Einstein worked with Cord Meyer toward this Global Governance initiative. Meyer came from a wealthy family and was inspired by Einstein to create and fund United World Federalists in 1947. In 1949, Meyer was initiated into the CIA at the invitation of Allen Dulles. He was the principal operative in Operation Mockingbird. In 1953, McCarthy accused Meyer of being a Communist.

In 2007 the family of former CIA Agent, Howard Hunt, released documentation claiming five sources for the JFK Assassination; Cord Meyer, LBJ, David Morales, David Phillips and Frank Sturgis. In 1958, Meyer divorced his wife Mary who was shot and killed in 1964 by an ‘unknown assailant’. It was alleged she had a diary detailing her affair with JFK. Mary believed in a One World Government, and opined Marxist Communist views.

Was Mary a CIA ‘Honey-Pot’? Her diary was never recovered. A supposed friend of JFK claimed Kennedy was more than a little smitten and was in love with her. Her death came one year after JFK’s.

Still think the Charlie Kirk assassination was NOT an operation of our own government?