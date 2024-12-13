STATEMENT: Christianity emerged as a distinct religion arising out of Judaism.

I have attempted to put historical research and perspective that has been ongoing for years on this assertion many times over. I will try and provide a timeline that might be of service to understanding the extent of historical manipulation and provide a better view of the historical context in the hopes that logical and critical thinking will prevail:

HEBREW BIBLE: The oldest written evidence is the Leningrad Codex (complete), copied from a Ben Asher manuscript of the Aleppo Codex from 10th century AD, dated 1008 CE, written in Cairo, now deposited at Russian National Library in Saint Petersburg; this manuscript is the basis of the Biblia Hebraica Stuttgartensia and other editions and is the oldest complete manuscript of the Hebrew Bible in Hebrew.

The Codex Sassoon is thought to have been created in the 12th century AD by a scribe in Egypt or the Levant. It is the earliest surviving example of a single manuscript containing all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible with punctuation, vowels, and accents.

The oldest complete Torah scroll is the Bologna Torah Scroll, which is housed in the University of Bologna's library dated from the 13th century AD. Jewish law is derived from the Halakha which is a part of the Torah dated from the 13th century.

The Kaballah is dated from the 13th century AD, oldest copy is from the 16th century.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are a collection of roughly 800 manuscripts, 220 of which are from the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible). Most of the manuscripts are fragmentary, but there are two complete scrolls of the Book of Isaiah, and one that is about 75% complete. The Scrolls are written in five different languages; Hebrew, Aramaic, Latin, Greek and Arabic. Meaning they were written over different time periods.

The oldest surviving Christian Bible is the Codex Sinaiticus, a 4th century CE Greek manuscript. Predating all Hebrew texts by 9 centuries.

Jesus was NOT a Jew. Judaism as an ethnicity or religion did not exist. The first time the word was used in the Bible was the King James 1st revision in 1611 AD. Four predominant religious groups existed during the time of Christ: Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, and Zealots.

Pharisees: Descended from Hasidim freedom fighters of the Maccabee era - Greek. Hellenistic.

Sadducees: Descended from Solomon's high priest, Zadok, and became a faction around 200 B.C. Considered Hellenistic.

Essenes: Registered Maccabees' claim to the high priesthood in approximately 170 A.D

Zealots: A movement formed against a Roman census in 6 A.D. and led by Judas the Galilean

What there were NOT – Jews. Judaism. Everything prior was Mythology. Paganism. The usurping of religion had one motive – to create a power vacuum. To create Authoritarianism. TO supplant Christianity.

The Jews created the Holocaust just as they created their religion and rewrote Christianity. They do not embrace Mary, Christ, or the New Testament. In the Bible, Israel was Jacob. The Israelites were the descendants of Jacob. The Davidic Dynasty was Judah. These two men are who God gives his Kingdom – Jacob and Judah. Jacobs twelve sons were the twelve tribes of Jacob.

In 280 BC, the Seleucid Empire was a Greek state that controlled what is now Syria, Iran, Iraq, Babylonia, Assyria, Afghanistan and Lebanon. The exact same territories Netanyahu is conquering today. The Maccabees belonged to the Hasmonean Dynasty, a Hellenistic empire opposed to the Samaritan religion, which ultimately sacked the Seleucid Empire. They were then defeated by Herod of the Roman Empire. The Roman Kingdom having been created by two mythological brothers Ramos and Remus. No other information is known about who the Romans descended from, where they came from, or when. NO JEW IN SIGHT>

A strange omission given the extant of information assigned to every other dynasty dating from thousands of years prior.

Full circle to the statement that Christianity was born of Judaism is rife with fault lines and errors given there is NO evidence of Judaism at all historically. Given the Rabbinical scribes created ALL the references in the 17th century – inserting themselves into an ancient history to give them ‘value, equity, and inclusion’.

The Chosen People as referenced in the Bible never mentioned – Jew, it referenced the descendants of Jacob. GENESIS mentions that an angel gives Jacob the name Israel. And all subsequent mentions of Israel are of the Tribe of Jacob.

Lands are conquered. Names are not. Israel doesn’t represent a piece of dirt – it represents those descended of a particular faith, belief, and love as ascribed to a man -Jacob. A follower of Christ. Jacob begot Joseph, the husband of Mary, of whom was born Jesus, who is called Christ. Todays Jewish sect doesn't believe in Christ, so they can't believe in Jacob, so they can't be of God's Chosen.

The only true evidence of Jacob is in Genesis chapters 25-50. Everything else that is written is contrived. A Hologram of words. There is NO mention of Judaism in original texts.