Insurance Industry: According to USAA, their insurance rates skyrocketed during Biden’s administration due to the cost to rebuild in the event of a disaster – rates in Colorado rose 400%. According to Farmers and others leaving the market in Florida the high cost of insurance is related to natural disasters.

When a hurricane hits, there are different insurance attributes; flood, wind, and rain. When the two hurricanes hit within a 2 week span, insurers will argue the damage based on which came first. As a result, hundreds of thousands will have no insurance relief. FEMA claims they will pay up to a cap of roughly $46,000 IF insurance doesn’t pay anything. On a home that is worth $500,000 people will simply abandon the property.

In Florida, the largest insurer is Citizens Property, a nonprofit owned by Florida’s government. It operates as a last resort for those who are unable to find insurance at any other company. The estimated damage of Hurricane Helene is $47 billion. For a comparison, the total claim payments Farmers made in 2023 - $4.8 billion. USSA paid $29.4 billion. Not in Florida – but across the entire US.

Hurricane Katrina cost $125 billion including the cost to repair the levees. The entire sum was picked up by the federal government. Today, Biden and Harris are touting the fact that FEMA has approved nearly $344 million. Roughly $900 per claim average. While many homeowners have been moving out of Florida due to the risks and rising insurance costs, their typical destinations include; North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

Winter Storm Uri hit Texas in 2021 resulting in an economic impact of $130 billion. 70% of residents lost power and 18 million were on ‘boil water’ notices.

CLIMATE Change is Based on Magnetic North and the Coriolis Effect:

The US needs to make some serious changes. Given the vast majority of fires across the country are arson, drones could be utilized as guards searching for the first flicker. Weather systems at the equator don’t exist due to the Coriolis effect. The Coriolis directly affects hurricane, tornado, and tsunami directions. These equations are strongest at the poles and weaken the closer to the equator. A minor alteration such as Magnetic North could trigger different Coriolis responses.

Magnetic North is moving. The movement is caused by the molten iron in earth’s core. It is moving in a northwesterly pattern toward Siberia. Causing ocean currents to warm and shift. And ultimately causing the poles to shift. As these two interact, the Coriolis and Magnetic North, changes in weather patterns will become exponentially greater. Resulting in climate change.

According to an article written in 2016 for the Journal of Geophysical Research, it was indeed determined that earth’s magnetic field had a direct impact on winds in the upper atmosphere and temperatures in the lower atmosphere:

"Magnetic field changes from 1900 to 2000 cause significant changes in temperature and wind in the whole atmosphere system (0–500 km) in DJF

The Earth's magnetic field affects the upper atmosphere in various ways: It influences the conductivity in the ionosphere and ionospheric plasma transport processes, controls the geographic locations of the magnetic equator and auroral zones, and guides the coupling of the ionosphere-thermosphere system with the solar wind and magnetosphere."

If the magnetic equator is moving, and the Coriolis has no impact at the equator, then weather impacts are also moving with this natural event. The fact that this magnetic north movement has gone from 10 km to 50 km is a significant increase in speed. No amount of deflecting the sun will have any impact whatsoever. The main cause of atmospheric solar wind is the earth’s rotation which then causes uneven heating by the sun.

Changing what is natural would be like removing all the trees from the Amazon Rainforest – every living creature would immediately die and the soil would become like moon rock – caked and dry.

Instead of putting all this energy, time and money into altering our planet with potential catastrophic consequences, we need to address how to ‘move’ civilizations in order to survive. Instead of using our military forces and reserves to promote more damage via wars, we need to move them into planet protectionism.

There are over 240,000 military and reserve troops overseas. The vast majority are in Germany and Japan. Doing absolutely nothing. According to historians, civilizations died out as a result of war and climate change. So we have learned nothing. Despite thousands of years of science. We NEED A FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE in our philosophies of life. We need to Reteach our children well. Feed them on your dreams ~