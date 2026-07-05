There are two new Mantra’s being levied from the Maga camp in the White House; Communism and Patriotism. IF you are a communist you must immediately self deport somewhere else and permanently renounce your citizenship. IF you are not a Patriot as defined by Maga, then you must immediately self deport and permanently renounce your citizenship. What exactly are the definitions of these two ideologies?

COMMUNISM:

Communism is anything that isn’t capitalist as defined by the White House pundits. Capitalism means that law and justice never apply to the elite Watchers which supports money laundering, insider trading, graft, and fraud. It means wealth is only available to those who comply with the current regime. It means that War runs the American Economy and all necessary elements of a civilization such as education, food, water, employment and infrastructure are irrelevant.

The focus of Communism is currently on New York City’s Mamdani. The reason the socialist, Mamdani, is being called a communist is because socialism is rising across America cities. And that signifies a threat to Maga control. Therefore, calling socialists communists is a childish psychological tactic to rearrange the deck chairs because Maga is running on empty.

The most volatile Mamdani points being anti-Israel, and anti-War. Two pledges that Trump campaigned and broke thus splintering his entire base camp.

At this juncture I think most Americans feel they are mutts, meaning a mix of communism, socialism, and capitalism. Just as registered Independents are not democrat or republican based on the government that doesn’t represent anyone except its ‘family and friends’. Trump boldly announced that he doesn’t care about what is necessary for a society to survive, because he is too busy with wars.

Leavitt and Jesse Waters made a global faux pas stating on national television that everyone under 30 was stupid and lazy and not worth a dime…ALL born with silver spoons in their mouths. Leavitt’s entire career has been in DC politics her degree is in ‘communications’. Waters has a degree in history and spent his entire career on television. They are now desperate to qualify their entire segment of blame.

According to Musk’s thinly veiled defaming of Mamdani was a bit hypocritical given Musk’s entire wealth was driven by The US Government handing him mountains of cash: ‘there are takers and makers/builders’ - could also be levied on Leavitt and Waters as well as all of Congress.

PATRIOTISM:

The word patriotism stems from the Greek word meaning Fatherland. Today, the word represents those who ‘love their country’. Love it – or Leave it, is the mentality. Loving the ‘land’ vs loving the government seem to have become interchangeable. Maga created that interchange crossing boundaries with Nationalism. Nationalism, refers to a spiritual attachment to the nation, emphasizing cultural unity and distinctiveness. It often involves a desire for a separate and independent nation, driven by a shared culture, history, and language.

Having a spiritual attachment to a nation instead of toward the people, mother earth, wildlife, etc… seems a disqualifier. Thus, words are being redefined by the same Watchers who want 100% compliance and servitude. The same Watchers who have redefined history. And are actively promoting robotic humanoids whose every action, every thought, is controlled by a Nintendo joystick – circa 2030.

The purpose of the White House using these two words as descriptives is to create a ‘unity’ of thought wherein Trump is Central Command. The Supreme Leader. Unfortunately, the terms have been pickled and are now simply driving division and anger. Why demonize an entire generation as stupid and lazy? Why alienate a triage of people who don’t label themselves under a singular banner?

Weeks ago, every Boomer was insulted: “The golden years are not golden: Boomers are hoarding most of America’s wealth and power because they’re terrified of outliving their money.” Psychologists joined in the mania. But it was all scripted to blame the Millennials for blaming the Boomers. Boomers are apparently the scapegoat for all things wrong with today’s economy and society. That was the White House PR. All Boomers were ordered to die or leave the country. Is this Susie Wiles idea? Who feeds this garbage to Trump and his paid scribblers?

Or is absolute alienation of every generation being done purposefully? By – The Watchers.

The intensity of the attacks by Trump’s PR team of ‘on the payroll Influencers’ vilifies a large number of Americans – who vote. Meaning The Watchers may be creating a challenge to the Maga future to further destabilize with another Bidenesque candidate – Kamala. Who has undergone a massive makeover for her reintroduction to society while being yet another pawn of Israel to the tune of $5.4 million. Each successive president is provided a script of what they must accomplish during their term(s). The baton is then handed to the next runner.

With 2030 marking the End Date.