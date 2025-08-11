COMMUNISM DISGUISED AS AMERICAN CAPITALISM:

This has nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans, and everything to do with Government -

Taxes: federal income tax, state income tax, FICA, Medicaid, unemployment tax, sales tax, cigarette tax, booze tax, utilities taxes, property taxes, water & sewer taxes, auto taxes, permit taxes, inheritance taxes, gift taxes, hotel taxes, oil taxes, liquor taxes, drug taxes, and forest fee taxes. Are designed to leave the average wage earner with just 10% to 15% of their earnings viable.

Military Industrial Complex: Taxpayers fund Lockheed, Northrup Grummon, Raytheon, and every military contractor which then makes weapons and jets to sell to other countries at a profit which benefits the shareholders of the company and its executives, but NOT the Taxpayers who funded the companies.

The Marshall Plan: At a cost in today’s dollars of roughly $150 billion, US Taxpayers funded the rebuilding of Europe but never earned a stake in the countries being rebuilt. So, we gave our money to the feds who gave it to the military to destroy Europe so that Taxpayers can thus be on the hook to rebuild Europe without ever gaining an ASSET in the deal. Just more money redistributed from American SLAVES to the Cartel.

NGO: American Taxpayers funnel money to the feds so they can redistribute the money to NGO fraud whilst never gaining any asset for our contributions. Instead, the money pays for a select few of oligarchs and Zionists who cash in our charity tickets while we struggle to send our children to school. But that school is funded by property taxes taken from taxpayers who have no children and/or whose children are not of school age. Dripping the elderly dry.

Soros Calls It – The Destruction Of America From Within.

Freedom: We pay for the millionaires and billionaires to redistribute our wages to them. As a Privilege for being “Free”. But that Freedom means we must keep our mouths shut, our words in line, our lives in check, and our children beholden to the drug culture that leads them to Schizophrenia. Then we must pay for the State Asylums that will care for the children devastated by government policies and agendas and PHARMA. As wards of the State. Where they will likely die.

The Elderly: When people age in a Democrat Society, they are denigrated as old and useless producers thus they must be institutionalized in farms of pharma until they die or are euthanized via over-prescription drugs. They are not valuable – unless they are productive slaves of the worker colonies. And Taxpayers pay for these institutions which torture our parents while going further into debt albeit the Zionist Bankers.

Schools: The Public School system is depraved to the point of producing young adults with the mentality of a fifth grade level of acumen so as to create a class worthy of slavery while the elites use taxpayer funding to pour into private education available only to the elite class due to insane charitable financing called ‘endowments’. Harvard’s Endowment is now valued at $52+ BILLION. But we can’t attend Harvard even though we as Taxpayers provide its funding. We instead must pat ourselves on the back for giving our money to the wealthy because they are more deserving. Total value of College and Universality Endowments alone based on 630 participants out of 6,000 is estimated to be $1.4 Trillion – paid for by Taxpayers. 10%.

Pensions vs Social Security: Government Pensions are valued at roughly $900 billion and are invested in the stock market by professional financial hedge funds. They are recorded as a ‘liability’ of the US government. Social Security collected from the peasants is valued at $-0- because it is booked on the financial statements as Income – NOT a liability. And that Income is used to buy Treasury Bills for the government with a 2% to 4% yield. The actuarial difference in investing $8500 in SS over 40 years via T-Bils vs the market is roughly $115,000 or 422%.

GAZA, Syria, Afghanistan, Colombia, etc…: When the US confiscates the resources of other countries – oil, diamonds, gas, minerals, drugs, gold, etc… it is not entered on the government books – because it is illegal. Which is partially why few if any government agency can pass an audit. This money is then ‘redistributed’ to government and corporate spiffs in the form of money laundering. Many US and foreign companies and banks participate in laundering this money to heads of state, to finance such entities as ISIS, al Qaeda, Al Shabaab, and mercenaries on the payroll of our free and democratic government.

Trafficking: Trafficking or children, women, slaves, organs, drugs, etc… was initiated by various Mafia cartels ultimately infiltrated and taken over by the CIA, MI6 and the Mossad due to their profit margins. The only time a cartel mob lord get’s taken out is if he is withholding quota from the Global Intel Cartel.

Treasury F/S 2024: The Total cost of the DoD was over $1.2 Trillion. “Other” expenses vs Receipts in the Treasury 2024 reveal a Net Deficit of 1000%. There were NO entries for the oil stolen from Syria, the Drug Cartel from Colombia, or the Trafficking via Ukraine. I can’t imagine why…

THIS is Government. The same under any bald headed, bearded, clean shaven, orange, brown or white government – makes no difference whatsoever. We are the peasant class. ALL OF US. And this is Society.

A one day ski pass - $300 per person. A round of golf - $150. A Dinner for Two with Wine - $275. A nice Hotel - $325 per night low end. Day Care - $31,000 per child. A bag of cherries - $10.20. Crab – unavailable. Lobster – unavailable. A house – starting at $600,000 for a fixer-upper. Encumbered by property taxes costing $8.000 per year and insurance of $10,000. The American Dream is the American Nightmare. And Trump isn’t saving us – he’s building an Empire in Gaza on the backs of the dead.

The illusion is the same employed by the Bolsheviks and communists of the Soviet Union who colonized not just Russia, but China, Africa, Europe, Australia, South America, leaving their two Largest Quests: Russia and America. The last holdouts.