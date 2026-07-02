Israel has constructed a prefab concentration camp in the middle of the desert to house any remaining Palestinians. Trump’s Regime has agreed to deploy a “multinational force” - the ISF - operating under the administration’s “Board of Peace would deploy there to police the zones, while the Israeli military “continues to maintain and deepen its hold” beyond the Yellow Line. This Auschwitz style camp is permanent and will expand as warehousing and punishment forces are necessary for deterrence against attempted escape. It also provides a target for bombs to eliminate those remaining. No hospital has been considered.

As the IDF running The Pentagon is already in place and any vote is simply for PR, it is not beyond the unimaginable that similar camps will be erected in America for the ‘anti-Semitics’ while ramping up their campaigns against Muslims. No one in Congress is even making a peep knowing that they could easily be added to the BlackList. Executive Board includes Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Marco Rubio, Susie Wiles, Tony Blair, Ajay Banga, and Marc Rowan. The broader organization also includes over 25 participating national heads of state, Those member states include most of the Middle East, as well as Argentina, Albania, and El Salvador.

As of May 2026, the BoP had no funds in its official World Bank account, despite $17 billion in pledges by member states. Donations have gone into a J.P. Morgan account with no oversight. These countries have no shame in creating a massive prison camp that surpasses anything the Nazi’s may have done – although those stories were wholly embellished by the Jewish diaspora with the use of Hollywood fakery and mass hypnosis.

This abhorrent action led to WWII.

While the Zionists have become Nazi’s, Trump is targeting the Communists in the US. Looking to turn America into a concentration camp against an ideology that was brought to America by the Bolsheviks under the guidance of Karl Marx. Francis Noel Babeuf, a revolutionary journalist born in France in 1760 was a Jacobian whose anarchial ac titivates ultimately ushered in the French Revolution. Marx simply reformed Babeuf’s concept labeling it communism.

The point being that if Trump wants to ‘clear out the communists’ does he even know the difference between Socialism and Communism? Does he know where Communism came from and does he intend to round up the Communist diaspora of Zionists? Today, Hegseth had a air force officer arrested for being in uniform on the steps of Congress holding a sign calling for the impeachment of the President. I am at a loss what the charges would be? Do soldiers have no rights under the Constitution?

America is at a crossroads that will impact The People for hundreds of years to come. And the only ones seemingly willing to fight back are a bunch of pen scribblers.

Socialism is NOT illegal. What is illegal is America handing over our sovereignty to Israel. America participating in Genocide. America building prisons for Palestinians in the form of concentration camps. It appears the Greater Israel would include America, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and soon Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. The same three Musketeers who signed onto the Board of Peace with Trump. The same three Israel has reportedly decided will become their next victims. Fools and jesters.

It appears that what might be sparking this Communist frenzy is simply because socialist campaigners are gaining traction as Trump’s approval hovers in the 35% range. With plans to attack Cuba soon. Ongoing discussions about absorbing Canada. And the reality of Venezuela hovering as the double earthquake disaster is coming under the scrutiny of Manufactured. As in Climate Warfare. Further disparaging every LIE that comes from his mouth.

Front and center in the Socialist grid is NYC Mayor Mamdani. He has made the dastardly request that New Yorkers keep their thermostats at 78’ as we muddle through heat waves across America. Those requests typically come from the grid operators and owners – not Mayors. He was simply passing along the grid recommendation. Which Trump used to fuel the Communist agenda because it is all about – PR!

In fact, the federal government’s Department of Energy routinely makes grid recommendations because our Big Club government has failed to fund expansion of energy and water due to incessant WARS! What a farking mess.

Peter Koenig made an interesting observation when comparing China the Tortoise and America the Hare: https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-vs-united-states-two-historic-anniversaries-two-different-destinations/5932171

In this analysis, China has already surpassed the US in everything – but War - which it has foregone in favor of actually working for The People instead of enriching Family, Friends, and the Billionaire Club. Because capitalism is a farce, a label no different than the labels of democrat or republican. The labels are there to placate citizens into believing an illusion of Lifestyle. A philosophy of Deceit. And a physicality of Cancer.

The concentration camps in Israel are the precursor to what will become America. The deceit of division has Maga calling for anyone not Maga to be arrested, deported, or … worse. There is no more pretense. The Communists in America will be rounded up because everyone not Maga is now a Communist. While Israel is openly Nazi.