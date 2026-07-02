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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
12h

"And the reality of Venezuela hovering as the double earthquake disaster is coming under the scrutiny of Manufactured."

Apparently a smart city will conveniently be established in Venezuela. Right where the earthquake had the good sense to occur. What luck. Nature loves technocracy! And the Nephilim's progeny!

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Diana's avatar
Diana
6h

You are one of the rare few I continue to read Helena

Thank you

I m sitting here under the pale morning sun sipping my lemon water . All is cool and calm

The cat is lying on the parquet floor trying to keep its temperature within moderation before the raging polluted sun burns down on us.

Non stop , every moment of our existence is bombarded non stop like a machine gun,

Information , stories fake or not , I wonder every morning what will be spewed out upon us for the next 24 hrs only to be replaced n forgotten the next day .

Life has become more than horrendous and the only way to survive is to live in our own little bubble , but still we can’t forget how the world is hurtling like a comet, to oblivion

Keep safe

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