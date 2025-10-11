The Flip Flop King has just discovered that countries hit with the heaviest tariffs are aligning their trade with alternative markets further inflating the cost of US goods! As a direct result of Trump’s egregious tariff assertions, BRICS are doing exactly what would be predictable – forming new alliances. Trump was told China was the instigator and has thus imposed 100% Tariffs on China – further exasperating the situation for AMERICA – LAST.

Wrong Move. Basic Economics: Trump wants rare earth minerals – so he attempts to deal with China, flops, and tries to find alternative sources even if it means bombing the country to Hell and Back. But if countries bombarded by Trump tariffs search elsewhere to mitigate their losses and economies, they become Pariahs. The WH advisors are not the brightest stars…or maybe their intent is to break America and use Trump to effectuate that goal.

Trump has not been able to replace China’s rare earths. The RULE; when hating your job – you don’t quit until you find a replacement job! Before Trump pulled the rug out from China, he should have had all the alternative sources for the minerals staged and ready to fill the gap. This failure could result in America falling into a recession.

The Puppet Handlers are typically Bankers and Lawyers who haven’t a whip of knowledge when it comes to finance and economics. Today’s Bankers are yesterday’s Tellers. Jamie Dimon is an exception having an MBA. Certainly a Deep State figure, but an educated one. Today, Dimon is warning of a market correction… or crash. He notes – AI.

While AI will revolutionize the world the investments are predominantly in Data Centers which gobble up water and electricity from city and suburban areas like an old PacMan. Without producing revenues to sustain the investment. Government should be focusing on the grid and water consumption – but they aren’t. China is now sinking their data centers under the oceans to mitigate cooling issues having built 150 in 2024 alone. The US isn’t even in ballpark.

WHY? Wars consume our focus and money. While China, the bad guy, is not involved in any wars and spends ¼ of what the US wastes on bombs and bioweapons. America is being left behind technologically, economically and spiritually.

Granted Biden’s Handlers left America in a veritable MESS the source of which is easily found within the Foundations and NGO’s installing terror in our city, state and county government systems embracing Riots and Chaos. The Illegal crisis. Greed, Graft, theft, fraud, and rogue agencies left to reap their destruction as promised by Soros a decade ago. But four years under Biden and there was ZERO prep to create the necessary indictments that should have been levied day ONE.

Instead, Israel demanded War. And now nearly 5 years later the impetus that could have been used to plan to the most minutia of detail – never happened.

While the ruckus over Qatar training in Idaho has reached a pinnacle, particularly with Israeli Influencers, they didn’t bother to actually read the Print and instead went with the MSM narrative: Qatar is NOT building a base in Idaho, they are footing the bill to expand an existing facility to accommodate training! Training that includes, Ukraine, UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, etc…

Despite, Laurie Loonie Tunes attempting to ingratiate Qatar as the Middle East Axis of Evil, Trump did not first seek her singular approval and she has renounced her political Party. Whether she will return to Israel – we can only hope. While on the surface it appears to be a bizarre move, second guessing the strategy is up for grabs. “To counter Israeli influence”? A pipedream. What becomes quite obvious is that Trump is NOT running the White House. And so, like Biden, ‘who is’?

The fact that Year-To-Date silver has exploded by 75% and gold by 50% - is reflective of economic instability. While these are tangible assets, stocks are more like paper money, they benefit the wealthy 5% and leave 95% gasping for air. The tide is rising. No plan to reduce debt. Argentina’s Milei has essentially given up the pretense and instead is back to his pre-Presidential election occupation of screaming off-key pretending to be a rock star. It is notable NONE of his credentials appear to be legitimate including College. More likely, the school of Zelenskky Burlesque.

Kristalina Georgieva is currently the Managing Director of the IMF. She has warned of ‘uncertainty’ in the global economy. Which is code for ‘I Don’t Know’! She received her education at the University of World and National Economy in Bulgaria. During her tenure, the Communist University was called the Karl Marx Higher Institute of Economics, but was renamed on 27 April 1990.

The alumni of the Karl Marx Institute include a plethora of socialist/communists who like Georgieva served at the World Bank, London School of Economics, and of course, the irascible – Harvard where they were groomed to implement their ideology. The other interesting connection of these alumni is their ‘restructuring projects’ which include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia – all victims of Western CIA coups. Georgieva was accused of manipulating the financial figures of China and Saudi Arabia to inflate their economic prowess…

Oddly, despite vast evidence and campaign promises to this effect, Trump advocated to pull America from the grips of the UN, NATO, IMF and World Bank given they are ALL literal Communist bludgeons of US Taxpayer Funding. Like the rogue CIA, that never happened. Instead, these prefects of Global Communist Distillation have been embraced by our current administration.