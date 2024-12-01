The Conservative Treehouse made an interesting notation: In President Trump’s announcement regarding Kash Patel being the incoming FBI Director, he said: “I am proud to announce that Kash Patel will serve as the next FBI Director…” He did not state that Trump nominated him or appointed him – but instead stated an announcement – a fact. While it may have simply been an oversight in the script, or purposeful is an unknown, but it does bring up an interesting argument.

Between 2009 and 2023, 80 appointments had remained unconfirmed 50% of the time - 'acting director'. Leaving open the potential to remove certain positions from requiring senate confirmation. In addition, there is no limit as to how many appointments the President can fill during a recess without confirmation.

But there is an even more interesting potential: What if Trump were to create a ‘shadow government’ defunding the current government without going thru the legal process of firing anyone. Without funds they would collapse of their own volition. The House and the Senate would be mute. In the scheme of things Congress is relatively unessential. Their fundamental job is to be a giant ‘oversight committee’ .

We already have one representative per state – governors. Why have 535 superfluous members of congress?

In THEORY: “Congress is the legislative branch of the federal government and has the sole power to create and change laws. Congress also sets the annual budget for the government by levying taxes and tariffs. Congress is the voice of the people and the states.”

The US Code of Federal Regulations is 175,000 pages long delineating 300,000 federal crimes. The actual number is unknown – this is an estimate because even our government Does Not KNOW. I seriously doubt we need more laws. Thus Congress is relieved of that responsibility. Congress is the voice of the people… there is not one individual who would claim this is remotely factual.

Not to mention all the Congressional members require staff to do – nothing, offices that are vacant, free travel and expense accounts, and payroll including benefits and pensions – that break the proverbial Bank. Congress is – a worthless endeavor. Unessential to the continuation of government.

During the Biden Administration, Congress enacted 362 new laws – none of which can be cited by Congress or anyone for that matter except maybe Ben Carson who has a photographic memory..

The first law passed under the Biden Regime was to provide for Lloyd Austin to be named DoD as an ‘exception to the rule’ that he was ineligible due to his retirement being over 7 years. Another law was passed to make all veterans and their spouses subject to CoVid vaccinations. Another - To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes. Another - To educate health care providers and the public on biosimilar biological products, and for other purposes. Another - To facilitate the expedited review of COVID-19 hate crimes, and for other purposes.

WHY do these Laws exist? This is micro-managing to extreme!

What all these Acts and Laws have in common is the phrase, "And For Other Purposes”. Unnamed. However, when a new law is enacted, it can create an entirely new department to facilitate the Act replete with more staff, salaries, and expenses. In other words, Congress' purpose has now become a designation of government oversight and expansion to extreme. A citizen can’t walk around the block without potentially violating a dozen laws. But no one would know because NO ONE knows all the laws on the Books.

The fact that Trump feels confident that every one of his ‘picks’ will be in charge eludes to either hundreds of recess appointments or a complete overhaul wherein the White House could become a Museum along with Patel’s statement that the FBI building will also be vacated…