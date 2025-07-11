While the Epstein files and hence every child molester is allowed to go free without consequences to continue their legacy of rape, AG Pam Bondi is continuing the persecution prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore who was indicted for issuing fake CoVid vaccine cards and voicing concerns over Trump’s ‘warp speed’ rollout. Despite the endless scientific reviews today which reveal the enormous after shocks of diseases and turbo diseases resulting from said Vax, Trump has ordered Bondi to prosecute this doctor for daring to sidestep Trumps Big Beautiful death jab. Why?

The Trumpette charge is “Conspiracy To Defraud the US Government and CDC”. “Not only did this provider endanger the health and well-being of a vulnerable population, but also undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs.” ~ Acting Special Agent Curt Muller, HHS.

The charge is rife with falsities including the statement that those receiving the saline injections and fake cards did so ‘unsuspecting’. Later in the same document, the charge is that parents asked for saline vaxes for their children. Thus, the children were unsuspecting? And their parents were complicit in this charge? Apparently, that has not been asserted. Thus the unsuspecting clause should be tossed.

The HHS assertion is that their job is to bring those who seek to take advantage of the pandemic to deliberately harm and deceive others for their own profit to justice. Further, the defendants are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.

According to an article in 2021 in opposing a statement made by Glenn Beck – the Poynter Institute claims the Covid Vaccine was NOT co-owned by the government. Is it true that the government "owns the vaccine," as Beck said? In short, no. Therefore, it was never government property and the entirety of the case claiming, “conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property”. Is void. An argument between NIH and Moderna ensued as to whether NIH had some property ownership of the vaccine – however, Moderna’s patent specifically omit any reference to NIH as a co-inventor. By asserting that the federal government was owner of the death vax would also open the globe to the ability to sue the government instead of Pharma for ALL adverse reactions and deaths.

If Trump does not immediately void the charges against Dr. Kirk Moore he is opening the government to billions in perpetuity - as past, current and future adverse reactions will come under their responsibility. Taxpayers will pay for the lawsuits. Big Pharma was relinquished of liability by the same government – Trump et al. And AG Bondi is horribly negligent in not informing Trump of this potential legal disaster!

A step further. The government claim to property ownership is based on funding. The government heavily funded the procurement of the vaccines from the developers, Big Pharma. The taxpayers are the government’s source of directed funding. Therefore, Taxpayers, not the government would be the source of the property ownership. But that would mean everything the government funds belongs to Taxpayers. Including Universities, the CIA In-Q-Tel stock portfolio, Air Force One, The White House, Lockheed Martin, etc…

The fact that there is insurmountable evidence and peer reviewed documentation that this Big Beautiful Vax was tainted with DNA and biologic contaminants including the SV40 promoter a viral sequence which enables permanent genetic modification according to Dr. Trozzi. Given this information, it would indicate that Dr. Moore acted with the best interest of his patients and not out of deliberate harm and deception as the lawsuit states.

But it appears Trump is still hellbent on keeping his false legacy regarding Warp Speed, then on the number of deaths and adverse reactions caused by Big Pharma’s fraudulent actions. We are only into the first phase of the Long Covid Vax repercussions and the magnitude of spiked diseases has only just begun to take effect as the experimental human trial for depopulation was implemented.

Comparatively, the Epstein Blackmail would become secondary news and deflect the reality that the government needs to expose to those who still believe they are actually ‘vaccinated’ and not subjected to a biological weapon causing them to become a genetically modified organism - GMO wherein the use of biological weapons is considered a War Crime!