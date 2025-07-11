Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
4h

Groan......it just keeps getting darker....

Maybe those gurus who spent their lives in caves were onto something.

Wouldn't work today, as there's no cell phone reception. Can't be without

the phone, 24 / 7 - which is the new reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
32m

Pray, pray, pray!

As far as the GMO, inside the Moderna master patent 10.703.789, you will find the term cDNA, which the US Supreme Court has ruled as artificial life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture