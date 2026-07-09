Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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AmericanMutt
1h

Break open a bottle of wine Helen and celebrate with friends. You deserve it.

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Pasha Von Sternberg's avatar
Pasha Von Sternberg
2h

Omg, exactly. The forces of light. Good vibrations. Love. All of the mystics having been saying it. The world is illusion. And love conquers all. Even Israel..

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