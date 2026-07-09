We knew it wouldn’t last. Iran knew it wouldn’t last. Trump has effectively crossed every promise he has made – to America, so why wouldn’t he lie to Iran? Trump is now cozying up to Zelenskky – again while pretending to be Putin’s friend. In that regard, his embrace of Turkey may follow the same trajectory. Putin ‘handled’ Trump based on his ego. Erdogan is simply following that script in order to placate a Mad Man.

It appears Trump is setting up Erdogan for Israel. In keeping him off-guard, Erdogan could lower his defenses and open a window to attack his Achilles Heel. The good cop/bad cop age old routine with Israel pretending they are angry with Trump. Trump played this same hand in 2017, claiming a warm cordial relationship and then arming the Kurdish YPG which Erdogan has labeled terrorists. This is how Trump setup Erdogan in 2017 and how he is once again – same Actor, same Deception.

February 6, 2023, the US Uni-government launched a 7.8 earthquake across southern and central Turkey followed by a 7.7 rector scale tremor. The destruction was massive, over 53,000 died and an additional 107,000 were injured. It was an election year and many citizens blamed Erdogan. The CIA called for a coup. Erdogan is pro-Iran.

Trump made an interesting announcement; the US has satellites that have the capability of locating and targeting anyone anywhere down to reading their ID card from space. The inference is that we have launched satellite weapons with track beams like a DEW. Of course, if the US has accomplished this, it is likely Russia and China have as well.

The U.S. Space Force has acquired offensive weapons from L3Harris. Called the Meadowlands, they are designed to blast adversary satellites with beams of electromagnetic radiation to disrupt their signals without physically damaging them. This would allow a warfare advantage in disabling ‘the enemies’ line of data and communications. The purpose is War Dominance. In other words, the world of Trump is ONLY about War. Until we are – no more.

L3Harris is not your average Joe: They work directly with the DoD, Intel Agencies, and Israel. Mired in controversies, L3Harris has been charged with discriminatory terminations, retaliation, double billing the Dod, violating the False Claims Act, violating ERISA in relation to over charging 401(k) fees, violating international trafficking in arms, human rights violations, etc… Of course, it was originally founded by Frank Lanza, an Italian Mafia Family, Robert LaPenta, and …Lehman Brothers.

L3Harris is active in ground and space surveillance, war payloads, drone defense, motion imagery, and was most recently an FAA Award Contract for Airspace Surveillance Modernization to Enhance Aircraft Tracking. In other words, despite their criminal history including double billing – The Trump Regime has extended massive internal contracts.

It is therefore a fairly safe conclusion that L3Harris is NOT looking out for Americans welfare. But then neither is Trump.

The idea of murder by government order has reached new heights. Trump was willing emotionally and psychologically – therefore he became the chosen one. The only ones refusing to pander to his ego would be China and Iran. Putin still clung to the off-chance that Trump might pull the CIA out of Ukraine. A miscalculation that has cost him precious lives. But the entire ‘point’ of Trump is to create the landscape for Agenda 2030. A last hurrah given the strings had been cut and the Watchers had been outplayed.

The global concept is dead on arrival. And in its decline, it fiercely wants everyone to Fall with it. Trump is no longer capable of making choices – they are made for him. Just as every single war since WWII has been a manipulation for resource power, the statement made by Hillary comes screaming back, “What difference does it make now – they are dead.” This is the mantra for the Iranian children, the trafficked children, the Palestinian children. It is the psychological means of moving on to the next victim.

How do we climb out from beneath the rubble?

The first course of action is to get up. Do something positive. We are all beneath a heavy shroud of darkness and the only means of finding the Light is through active engagement. Change the field force which is now creating monsters out of hypnotic peoples eager to join in the verbal manslaughter. The death wishes are pervasive and out of control. And this creates a wave of energy that is evil. Simply creating an alternate energy can be just as effective.

Volunteering at animal shelters, VA Centers, Homeless shelters, community engagements, Farmers Markets, tutoring children can all lead to an energy wave. Right now the negative cloud is only thickening. Trump and his Regime are truly Monsters, the Lizard People erupting from the center of the earth like demons. Nonhuman. Godless. This is how the Zionists won – thru captive darkness. The Matrix. This is how they can be defeated… once again.

The American Dream isn’t just an American Dream - it is a Global Necessity.

The entire narrative within WWII has been the means to control today from a manipulated psyop. Breaking the psyop means breaking the narrative. My job. Releasing the endorphins of positive energy is everyone’s job. With family. With friends. With everyone we come in contact with. Speak passionately with praise. Encouragement. Laugh – loudly. Dream vividly. Because unless you have a dream – you are stagnant. Stagnant attracts mosquitoes and algae...