In the wake of the discovery of nuclear fission in December 1938, the possibility that Nazi Germany might develop nuclear weapons prompted Leo Szilard (Jewish physicist) and Eugene Wigner (Jewish physicist) to draft the Einstein–Szilárd letter to the President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, in August 1939. The letter was delivered by Alexander Sachs, a member of the Zionist Organization of America. He worked for Eugene Meyer in equity investment acquisitions and later with the Lehmen Bros. Two years later Congress voted unanimously to go to war with Germany. To this day, Germany has not produced a nuclear weapon. But it was one of several factors contributing to America’s involvement against the Nazis.

Eugene Meyer was of Prussian Jewish heritage who bought a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, and was named Director of the US Governments War Finance Corporation. The purpose of Finance Corporation was to extend loans to American Exporters and Farmers. During WWI with European farms devastated US exports ramped up along with profits and inflationary pricing. When the War was over, all related farm indexes crashed. Causing farmers to be over-extended in debt. Causing bank failures. In 1927, Meyer was named chairman of the Federal Farm Loan Board wherein more loans, more bank failures, were extended.

By 1930, Meyer was appointed chair of the Federal Reserve. It is argued that Meyers actions in these agencies directly advanced the Great Depression with him being named one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse along with; JP Morgan, Andrew Mellon, and Ogden Mills. Leaving the Fed in 1933 to its dirth, Meyer bought the Washington Post which was in bankruptcy. At the age of 70, Meyer was made head of the World Bank…leveraging loans. The Money Lenders.

As a result of the letter from the two Jewish physicists, FDR was persuaded that the ‘possibility factor’ was sufficient to create the S-1 Committee within the Manhattan Project. The Project was directed by Major General Leslie Groves employing roughly 130,000 people. Groves was also in charge of the design of The Pentagon and chose the Japanese targets for nuclear extermination. This possibility ideology or tactic is routinely used by the same Zionists to target and obliterate Iran.

The mob was well entrenched in America and had been since the 1870’s. The integration of the OSS, Hollywood, banks, oil, casino’s, real estate & Resorts, and later the CIA remain embedded throughout the US today. By the 1930’s, Jewish control of Hollywood began to rise with 6 of the 8 major studios under Jewish management. Concerned over the impact of Hitler’s rise, filmmakers created Hollywood fakes to dispel anti-Jewish sentiment that had begun to spread across America – while demonizing Hitler. In 1978, the Holocaust MiniSeries with Meryl Streep was the first use of the term ‘Holocaust’ on behalf of Jews. It was a fictional story that cemented their victimhood.

In the 1920’s and 1930’s, Stock Pools were a coordinated investment ‘tool’ utilized by various ‘mafia financiers’ including Joseph Kennedy, Citibank, GM president, Freemason Walter Chrysler, Schwab, and David Sarnoff of RCA to amass fortunes through market manipulation. Typically, the scheme involved coordinated groups of financiers secretly accumulating large blocks of shares and then manipulating price and trading volume — often through friendly brokers, planted press stories, and wash trades — before unloading the inflated stock onto the public. Chase Bank kept ‘preferred lists’ for Stock Pools – at the time the bank was associated with the Rockefeller family.

GE was formed with money from JP Morgan to make electricity a profitable commodity despite Nikolas Tesla having created his free wave source also with money from JP Morgan. Tesla’s patent was buried and societal reliance on expensive power profited GE and JP Morgan.

Both Morgan and Rockefeller held substantial stakes in Hollywood Conglomerates and thus controlled mass communication. The CIA was involved in the Hollywood fakery from their inception. Today, any news needs to be corroborated via media outlets outside of America given the gross depth to which lies and deep fakes are propagated.

Meyer Lansky set up his mob led operations in Cuba beginning in the 1930’s. A New York Jew, Lansky (Suchowljansky from Belarus) was instrumental in coordinating a Jewish/Italian joint Mafia operation which included casinos and bootlegging. Ultimately Lansky created a national crime syndicate which utilized offshore accounts in International Credit Bank in Switzerland to evade taxes. At the time it was headed by Tibor Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum worked for the Mossad.

During World War II; the Office of Naval Intelligence recruited criminals to watch out for German infiltrators and submarine-borne saboteurs. Lansky helped arrange a deal with the government via a high-ranking United States Navy official that secured his Mafia friend Luciano’s release from prison; in exchange, the Mafia provided security for the warships being built along the docks in New York Harbor. Today the DoD employs mercenaries and criminals to effectuate assassinations and theft while maintaining a clean appearance.

When Castro came to power in Cuba, the Mafia was forced out. All Lansky’s Cuban businesses were nationalized and shut down. Shifting business to the Bahamas, Atlantic City, Miami and New York, Lansky moved to Israel. Previously, he had helped fund the Israeli terrorist organization the Haganah which became the IDF. In addition, Lansky had utilized the New York waterfront, the same waterfront he was protecting for Naval Intelligence, to smuggle arms to Zionist paramilitaries by diverting shipments of arms from their intended destination to Haifa. He never went to prison.

This is why Israel wants Cuba – retribution for shutting out the Israeli Mafia – and Lansky’s vast casino and hotel developments.

The money was always illicit – then and now. The alliances between the Jews and the Sicilian mob was then and now the root. Contrary to mainstream belief, Sicilians are not Italian by heritage but rather a cocktail of Northern and Western Africans with various European dollops of DNA. “This Sicilian profile reflects historical influences from Greeks, Romans, Phoenicians (Canaanites), Moors (Muslims), and Normans (Vikings)”.

The same Mafia mobsters that were the ruling elite over a century ago – remain the ruling elite today as evidenced by the corporate structures following the exact same illegal black book protocols. They changed their names. They rewrote history. They squandered and collapsed societies and economies utilizing the tools of MONEY Manipulation.

The Game is ON. It never was quashed. The rules – the mantra – always using the exact same playbook. It worked a century ago and it is still working – BlackRock. State Street. Vanguard. JP Morgan.

When King Charles visited with Trump, the purpose was to remind him Who Was in Charge. Nothing more.