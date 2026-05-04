Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
2h

I wonder how the Goyim are liking 'Jewish' Zionist Oligarch rule so far? Now that is a poll I would pay to have done and see !

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Makes sense.

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