“It is not the critics who count. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by the dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly, who, at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory or defeat.” ~ Teddy Roosevelt.

Everyone’s a critic – myself included. I am guilty. Because the term came to denote something not entirely positive, the psychologists inserted the adjective, ‘constructive’. Constructive criticism ‘focuses on improvement’, it is considered motivational. When reading the derogatory comments made regarding President Trump and DOGE Musk, there isn’t a shred of constructivism. It is shrewish debasement that is wholly untamed.

President Trump and DOGE Musk striving valiantly, daring greatly, - courageous souls. When complaining that they haven’t yet accomplished a specific task – the critic is focusing on self as opposed to applauding for the achievements. Patience. Trump has asked. All things in time. Instead, the rallying cry is NOW! In 2016, the shrew was Ann Colter who just couldn’t be pleased by anything of value. It’s time for us to embody gratitude for all that is done.

Everything is simultaneously up for critical review including of all things – a Real ID. Tariffs removed – Critiqued. Deportation of foreign born criminals – Critiqued. Trump a Draft Dodger – Critiqued. A parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the creation of the US Army – is being overshadowed/critiqued as a Trump birthday party… Really? Giraldi? What is wrong with people? Curmudgeons! The Ego of Criticism is vastly unbecoming when enshrined as a lifestyle of rudeness.

Recently, I was dragged into a Tweeter war wherein my ‘opponent’ decided he needed backup to reinforce his ego. Gangland mentality. Double-do-ya. The critique focused on my mental capacity, my appearance, and my apparent drunkenness given only a drunk would respond with wit. These wit twits claimed to be Libertarian MAGA’s, emboldened by their backup reinforcements…

In line with the blows of Critique is the delegation of ‘ENEMY’. Who is our ‘enemy’? What is an enemy? In Art – the enemy is something that harms or weakens something else, for example, “routine is the enemy of art”. In a broader definition, the enemy is anyone who is hostile. Which could literally encompass everyone on the globe at some point in time. Today the term is used to describe North Korea, China, Palestine, Hamas, Hezbollah, Russia, Iran, and the opposite political party. It is also tossed about when describing the EU, in particular, the UK, Germany and France.

Like ‘criticism’, the enemy is rarely evoked via the mirror. Giraldi touts his background as CIA. Not exactly a stellar resume item at this juncture. In fact, it has now become synonymous with Mafia. Including drug trafficking, child trafficking, enshrining all things Epstein, organ trafficking, etc… In this, the enemy is the CIA. The same CIA hiding in plain sight in Ukraine.

President Trump and Musk are fallible… DASTARDLY! How dare They!

Confucius: “Better a diamond with a flaw, than a pebble without.” And, “By three methods we may learn wisdom: First, by reflection, which is noblest…”

Why are various Libertarian and conservative news sites becoming so pronounced with anti-Trump rhetoric? Trump has been in office 83 days. And the sour-mouth shrews are everywhere. Climbing our from under rocks like alien slugs morphing into blobs out of an old D- Japanese movie reel. Perhaps in Giraldi’s case it is damage control given his ego was carved into the CIA modus. Or in the Doug Casey synapse it is a roll of million dollar bills running his mouth. I have read some people’s rhetoric wherein they are literally pissed at Trump because he had an inheritance and they didn’t.

Trump is entangled in our entire global system trying to unravel the evil - one strand at a time. Some of his people are better than others – we all have our opinions. But when the dust settles, progress will have been made that is for the betterment of society as a whole, and for the classes that are innate within. Perhaps we should be more Confucius and less Hyena.