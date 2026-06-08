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Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
8h

The Zionists want to fan the flames of a civil war in the US and across Europe so they can loot all these countries dry when we are suffering the most. That’s antisemantic !

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
8h

Classic example of how one projects one's reality.

So, China tries to be friendly with North Korea, for example.

China seems to be wanting to be a good neighbor, maybe be trading partners. It's a start.

The US fears what China might be up to. Paranoia oozes out from bulging eyeballs. Alarm bells

go off like starlings in flight. Skies darken.

Time for the propaganda. " We can use this to incite fear in Americans. On with the show. "

And so, immorality rules, squashing any chance of morality being given a chance. Planet Normal in action. What's that Sony/Cher ? " And the beat goes on. La, de da, de, da " Or, " When will we ever learn ? " - Peter, Paul and Mary. Nope not, " Imagine " - John Lennon. Can't have that.

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