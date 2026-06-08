As China’s Xi Jinping continues to expand its list of allies, America’s Donald Trump, continues to slash its list. While claiming Israel as America’s greatest ally, today we remember the day Israel attacked the USS Liberty killing 34 US soldiers and wounding 171. We pretend the video of Netanyahu declaring America a pariah country to be mortally wounded and destroyed doesn’t exist. We pretend the Goyim statements in Israel’s religious texts don’t exist. We turn our faces west as Lebanese children, mothers, paramedics, and families are turned into severed limbs under tons of rubble.

While China builds relationships, Israel embraces horror, chaos and death. China bad. Israel good.

CSIS: “The United States and its allies face a serious and growing threat from an authoritarian axis led by China and Russia that will erode U.S. power and security if it is not effectively countered.” ~The main author helped lead the US into a 20 year war against Afghanistan – which we lost after spending $2.4 trillion. American soldier cost ~ 2448, US Contractor cost – 3846, Aid Worker cost – 444, Journalist cost – 72, Civilian cost ~ 47,245. For absolutely no reason whatsoever.

“AXIS”. The same word coined by Bush when declaring the ‘Axis of Evil’ as Islam advocating for a War on Terror. While cozying up to Israel. Does Israel plan to force America into a war against Russia, China, North Korea and Iran simultaneously? CRINK?

Three days ago, Xi Jinping made a visit to North Korea to discuss relationships. This neighborly alliance is triggering frantic fear inside the US Intel sector with queries as to why, what does China benefit from a relationship with North Korea? What does it mean? What does China need from North Korea? The queries from supposed experts on foreign affairs and policy are stating that in order to have an ally, there must be a shared ‘need’.

That is now the topic of analysis by our Intel – need. They are actually scared that their policies on the bully pulpit are being disrupted by shared sovereignty and growth.

KOREAN WAR:

Contrary to classic media, the Korean War was initiated by Syngman Rhee, the South Korean President as of 1948, who stated unequivocally he was going to attack North Korea. Rhee went to Harvard and Princeton – met with president’s Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and FDR encouraging Washington to help him go to war. In 1941, he was groomed by the OSS and in 1945, the US Military flew Rhee to Korea where they assisted in leveraging his presidential election and thus the Korean War initiated in 1950.

China interseeded on behalf of North Korea, its neighbor, while the US once again decided going to war 6800 miles away was strategic to national security. Rhee’s reign as an Authoritarian President lasted until 1960 during which his oppressive regime arrested and killed thousands of dissidents. The parallels to the installment of Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, in 1941 are representative of US observance of sovereignty. Neither Iran nor North Korea have forgotten.

The shell game that played out in both these wars was the term ‘communism’ – America was saving these countries from Communism. Now the battle cry coming from our Intel agencies is that America ‘needs’ to save the Chinese and Russians from ‘Communism’. Of course, the fact that our American Presidents imported hundreds of thousands of Communist Bolsheviks into the US is lost in the translation. The fact that Israel has communist ‘settlements’ is also ignored. And suddenly the quantitative IQ Quotient of our 17 Intel Agencies seems on par with Hegseth. Twalette Water.

Apparently, Trump is being briefed on North Korea with debate as to whether Trump needs to meet with Kim Jong Un to reestablish American relations – or…

TERRORISM:

The World Cup is a stated terrorist target according to US Intel via CSIS. Slated to take place June 11 thru July 17, 3 countries, Mexico, Canada and US will distribute games across 16 cities with 104 matches between 48 teams. The final match on July 19th will be hosted at the Metlife Stadium in New York. Likely the easiest place for a covert terrorist attack by the Mossad and CIA. Trump needs the 250th anniversary to go without event for his personal ego. Israel has no team.

In 2025, Trump walked away from the World Cup Match holding the trophy. Its historical and cultural value in the open market estimate it’s worth at $20 million – it is crafted from solid 18 karat gold. It is disputed whether Trump holds the original or a replica. If he ever relinquishes the White House it is highly likely the trophy will go with him.

It is notable that terrorists never strike China. Why? Through infrastructure investment (such as the Belt and Road Initiative) and foreign aid, China secures cooperation and intelligence-sharing deals with regional neighbors and Middle Eastern nations to contain extremist networks at their source. In addition, intense internal security, drones, etc… make China a foreboding enemy for terrorists. The US Embassy in China makes the claim that the Big Brother model in China ‘must stop’ and all those arbitrarily detained must be released immediately.

The US ranks 5th in the world for incarceration rates. China ranks 132nd. Russia 33rd. It appears America’s Government is wholly incapable of recognizing sovereignty anywhere... except America.