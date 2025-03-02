Netanyahu is thinking now would be a good time to sever ties with the EU and become Russia’s newest ally despite the friendship between the two having soured just a few years ago. Mike Walz has stated the obvious – ‘Zelenskky must go”. And the EU is putting on smiley faces for photo-ops as the powerhouse 13 who forgot to invite the Baltic States to participate are melting fast.

Moveon.org is busily creating ‘events’ or protests across America to disrupt the Trump Administration. And blue cities will become the next target for riots as usual. All because Herr Soros says so. He needs to see the obliteration of Earth before he dies. End Goal.

Despite MoveOn claiming the vast majority of their funding is from individual donors, the two largest donors are Tides Advocacy a Soros project, and Sixteen Thirty Funds (managed by Arabella Advisors, LLC) whose largest donors are Soros and Omidyar. Two outlier names to the Dark Money Progressive funding include; Swiss billionaire, Hansjorg Weis who has been donating to democrat PAC’s for decades despite not being an American citizen, having no green card, and living in Wyoming. This would violate the Logan Act as he is a foreign agent for Switzerland. Nick Hanauer, a secular billionaire jew who has professed his life to progressivism.

In addition to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, these evangelists of Money & Power are investors in: New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Windward Fund, American Federation of Teachers, Democracy Alliance, SECNewgate - along with their buddies Bloomberg and Podesta. These are the elite Zionists who have controlled US elections, US politicians, and US Taxpayer funds for decades.

SECNewgate was co-founded by Jeffrey Pollack who is also President of Global Strategy Group which advises democrat candidates and creates poll outcomes. Political clients include AOC, Pritzker, Cuomo, DeBlasio, Gillibrand, Nadler, etc… In essence they conduct polls, determine how many votes their candidate needs to beat the opponent, which are then fed into the voting machines. And then advise how to create the illusion. For Example: AOC’s opponent was up by 35%. Therefore, pushing or switching votes to AOC in that incremental percentage guarantees her win.

Arabella Advisors and its affiliated entities utilize tax regulations in which groups who use a fiscal sponsorship arrangement do not have to file a Form 990 with the IRS. Thus ZERO Transparency! In a fiscal sponsorship arrangement, the sponsor accepts tax deductible donations and grants on behalf of the sponsored project/organization. The sponsor accepts responsibility for the use of those funds and ensures their application toward charitable purposes, along with any additional donor restrictions. This rule was adopted by the IRS in 1997 adding Section 513(i).

Translation: Tax Evasion. IRS complicit.

According to Sixteen Thirty Fund’s Form 990, their consultants include: Arabella - $4.1 million, Global Strategy Group - $1.2 million, WPP Group, USA - $1.1 million, Grow Progress, Inc - $1 million and Pipeline Initiative - $1 million, $5.5 million in lobbying, and roughly $7 million in salaries. Their grants are predominantly made to 501©(4) organizations, ie those whose activity is mostly lobbying under the auspices of Climate, Civil Rights, Equity, Environment, etc.. etc… etc.. Their Donors are not listed.

This is the Dark Money circular that needs to be shut down immediately. Their tax status revoked, and their lobbying activists defunded.

In a true Democracy, candidates would receive $0 from outside PAC’s or individuals, given an allowance of $150,000 for the top tier 10, all Media would be prohibited from engaging in the elections, and losers would be obligated to refund $50,000 from their own resources. NGO’s and Foundations should be eliminated as an entity. Lobbyists should be prohibited from interfering in elections. Our elections are NOT Democratic – America is NOT a Democracy.

Unraveling the Billionaire Club of Dark Money means acknowledging it exists as the Shadow Government, and disabling it from election interference.

The sheer willingness for these companies to lie, commit fraud, manipulate outcomes, for the sake of winning is based on who sits behind the throne. Who pulls Soros’ strings? Bloomberg’s? Netanyahu?

Arabella Advisors would be a First Guess.