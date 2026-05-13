50,000 Lake Tahoe homes are set to lose 75% of their power as it is redirected to data centers. I’m told to let my yard die off because of the water shortages. Properties in close proximity to data centers are unsalable. Musk claims in the near future the robot population will surpass that of humans. Trump tells a reporter he doesn’t think about Americans finances when negotiating with Iran. At a Milken Institute event in LA, Blackrock CEO, Larry Fink, and Bruce Flatt discuss how AI supersedes humans economically and that a New World is being put in place at hyperbolic speed. Of Course, we won’t be included.

Trump’s comment reveals everything we suspected; he is using America to amass/steal as much as he can from the economy for his family so as to recreate America as the Trump Empire. The outcome of which is not pleasant:

The Trump phones DEAL promised by the president after a $100 deposit has been modified to include a clause that if the phones are never made, the deposit is nonrefundable. Total collected = $59 million. Trump Media and Technology Group – shares opened near $100 in 2021. Today the stock is worth $9. First quarter 2026 – reported a net loss of $406 million. Earnings per share -$4. 2024 – he issued himself an additional 36 million shares as a bonus for tanking the company. Bringing total share value to him of $1.359 Billion. Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS remains open with taxpayers potentially footing the bill of $10 billion. The Acting DOJ and the IRS are conducting ‘settlement discussions’ to avoid trial. One aspect of the settlement would be for the IRS to halt all audits for his businesses. The $1.5 billion Trump Tower planned for Australia has been scrapped claiming the Trump name is too taxic. There are ten International Trump Tower projects scrapped including in Germany, Russia, Brazil, UAE, Georgia, Serbia, Belgrade, Mexico and Azerbaijan

Nothing Trump does benefits anyone but himself and his family. And that is how he is operating as President of America – another shill game where Taxpayers will be bled and Trump will skate. That attitude is how he dealt with Iran – and likely how he wants to ‘Deal’ with China. The outcomes are likely to be similar.

Just as he did in 2017, Trump reportedly has not brought a gift for Xi Jinping – a royal faux pas! Instead, he jokingly claimed that the Chinese ship he seized in the Red Sea is their gift to him.

Musk’s robots currently cost on average $25,000 apiece. When compared to factory and warehouse workers – there is no union, they can operate 24/7, R&M is minimal, supply will always be greater than demand – especially when humans no longer have any money to buy anything. It appears humans are not considered as viable in the equation of AI except to make repairs. Be Happy!!

From a Wall Street point of view: “Investors can earn income by investing in corporations that use robot capital. Future models may involve “tokenizing” robots, allowing individuals to own fractions of robots and receive dividends from the revenue they generate.”

Data Centers are a storage facility, they manufacture nothing and require multiple thousands of microchips and semiconductors. As of 2026, Data Centers consume upwards of 70% of all high-end memory chips produced globally. America is NOT the chip manufacturer of the world – Taiwan is. Because the US imports 90% of its chips, Trump needs Xi Jinping’s assurance that the US will continue those imports without interruption. As such Trump is providing Taiwan with over $11 billion in – weapons.

While pundits like to claim that Data Centers provide massive revenue in the form of property taxes, in reality these centers are given tax incentives. For example, the 40,000 acre center approved in Utah will receive an 80% real property tax rebate and a 100% personal property rebate for 30 years. In addition, for the tax revenue collected after the 80% rebate – 80% will be redirected back to O’Leary in the form of funds offsetting his development costs, ie nontaxable.

A physicist professor at USU explained that the 9 Gigawatts of power the Utah Data Center will produce is a thermal load the equivalent of 23 atom bombs detonated – daily. The heat generated from the building will destroy landscape for miles. No animals will be alive. The heat will literally alter the climate and possibly the jet stream affecting every state in America.

The push for Data Centers is not matching the need. Most companies that have a need like META and Google build their own data centers and are using renewable energy and water efficient cooling systems. Google is already in talks with Musk to create satellite data centers in space.

This current push seems directed more by the Military for weapons development and military robotics. “Humanoid Robots: Being developed for tasks like logistics support, casualty evacuation, and urban combat, with efforts to create thousands-strong, AI-driven units. Robotic Dogs: Tested for surveillance, threat detection, and autonomous patrols in complex terrain.” The Utah facility is not a 40,000 acre Data Center – the blueprints cast it as a ‘CAMPUS” without detailing underground or number of levels above ground or what each building will encompass...