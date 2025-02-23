The Dead Sea Scrolls were said to have been found by Bedouin shepherds wandering the desert in 1947. They came across intact clay pots inside caves holding parchments/papyrus. Taking the parchments from the cave they hung them up in their tent subjected to the elements. At some point, the parchments were cut down and given to Bedouin's cousins who worked in Bethlehem’s antiquities market. Khalil Eskander Shahin, a Palestinian, then kept the scrolls in shoeboxes in his bedroom.

All the scrolls were edited by a team of ‘expert scholars’ which included Eugene Ulrich who was designated “Chief Editor”. UIlrich is also credited with creating the New Revised Standard Version of The Bible. There are now 900 edited “English Versions of The Bible”. In 1965, Israel took possession of the Isaiah scroll – a 24 foot long text - and displayed it in their museum. Two years later - 1967, they decided the scroll must be hidden and a facsimile would be its replacement.

Isaiah was an 8th century BC prophet. The problem arises given the ‘Isaiah Dead Sea Scroll’ is dated as 1800 to 2000 years old placing it in the 3rd century AD – a 1000 year discrepancy. Therefore, the Isaiah scroll could not have been written by Isaiah.

In 1967 under Moshe Dayan, Israel began bombing Palestine and raided Khalil’s house stealing ‘thousands’ of scroll fragments held in the shoeboxes including the 26.7 foot long parchment called the Temple Scroll. Other postage stamp sized fragments remained hidden in shoeboxes until 1993 when some were sold to Switzerland. Additionally, some of the fragments ended up in LA and Fort Worth seminaries.

After sitting around in caves for 2,000 years, then in shoeboxes for another 60 years, the Israeli government determined that all the scrolls belonged to them and attempted to steal them forcibly. Khalil’s son refused and has kept some from being sold or viewed. Now, after being in plein aire preservation for 2100 years, Israel claims the scrolls need to be kept in climate controlled dark labs for preservation.

In 2017, Hobby Lobby’s CEO, Steve Green, purchased a number of scrolls from Dirk Obbink, a self professed expert in dating of antiquities who received funding from the very unscrupulous MacArthur Foundation. Obbink had sold a number of papyrus and antiquities to Green since 2010 many of which seem to have been stolen from Egypt, while the Dead Sea Scroll fragments were revealed to be forgeries.

In 2020, National Geographic determined all the Dead Sea Scrolls were forgeries created in the 20th century. It was found that the scrolls available for authentication were coated in an amber-colored animal skin glue used to mimic degradation and age. In addition, the age of the ink left pooled marks that would not exist in antiquity. As such, all scrolls need to be re-evaluated for their authenticity – particularly those held by Israel.

The scrolls were originally found in 1946 and 1947. At the time of the discovery, Israel was called British Palestine. Between 1947 and 1948, Menachem Begin was leader of the Zionist terrorist organization Irgun. Using guerrilla warfare, Irgun fought the British troops as well as the Palestinians. Assassinations and death followed what was a brutal war until the British surrendered and the UN gave Begin portions of Palestine to settle the dispute. Blackmail.

It was this same time frame that Begin announced he had the Dead Sea Scrolls. To heighten Menachem Begin’s authenticity, did Israel create the Dead Sea Scrolls? Jewish Zions were desperate to find a means that would solidify their claim to Palestine and ultimately used the false precepts and edited versions of the Bible to do so. Begin claimed to be a Mizrahi Jew, a word designation first coined