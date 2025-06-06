DEBT In America: The Trump & Musk Feud

The Trump and Musk feud is much more than superficial rantings being flung in a preposterous manner by two very powerful men playing cock fight. They represent a shock wave to open the eyes of those still slumbering away in a hypnotic chant wherein Trump is idolized instead of respected. As a result, the barbs have now been shared internationally.

The Trump Train was based on a number of election promises, one of which is being kept – illegal immigration and gangland deportations. But it was also based on cooperation and peace. What we got instead was – EGO. President Trump is defending a Great Big Bill he hasn’t read. A Bill should be 1-2 pages. Period. What we got was another Obama era swathe of 1100 pages of garbage. We won’t know the extent of the crime until each aspect is implemented – when it will be too late.

It is exactly what got us to where we are today. Great Big Bills that destroy society and impregnate every American with DEBT. Who drools over debt? Bankers. Who are the bankers? Zionists. Today, every taxpayer is on the line owing $323,000. Wrap that into your mortgage. Get a line of credit. Taxpayers didn’t create that debt. Government fraudsters did. And Trump is failing to prosecute them. Why?

Unless Trump follows through on his promises to reduce debt – America will flounder. The better means to reduction is – détente.

Détente: the easing of tension so as to create diplomacy, dialogue, trade and cooperation. The bridge was supposed to be a mutual trade relationship with Russia and China. When Trump declares on Social Media that Putin is not his friend anymore and bad things will happen, he is acting like a child on a blitz of high energy drinks. What happened?

Trump failed to end the war in Ukraine. Ego hit. Blame Putin. Trumps Big Beautiful Bill is a monstrosity. Ego hit. Blame Musk for pointing out the facts. Gaza? Trump sent more missiles depleting America’s reserves which now necessitates a bigger Defense budget to repair the stupidity. Then arbitrarily bombed Yemen. The exact same idiocy that FDR used to initiate WWII. Not a president of peace. On the Gaza massacre Trump is obtusely SILENT.

The Illusion: MAGA is not about Trump -- it is about a People's Movement for Peace and Prosperity.

Argentina is a perfect example of economic destruction paved via debt. Not only is inflation still around 88%, but poverty rates climbed from 25% to 65%, while debt grew and is expected to continue to grow until the Bankers take over the country by default. Just like they did in America in 1913, facilitated by JP Morgan and assured in 1930 with the formation of the Federal Reserve. Bankers have owned and run America for 100+ years.

And like the Mafia, they took their cut via fraudulent government transactions. Edmond Rothschild referred to the cut as a tithe when he bought up Palestinian land and ordered Bolshevik Jews to settle on his land and pay – a tithe to him for the privilege of working Kibbutz’s. Slave labor. The only way to save America is to extricate ourselves from the Bankers. To wean us off debt while focusing on détente to grow trade. Russia was offering a Lily of Peace. Despite being brutalized by the West for decades. The Bankers have told Trump – No Deal.

The Art of the Deal can only be achieved via Truth, no matter how brutal. A legacy can only be built on Truth, when the ego has been crushed and we thus emerge as ‘connected’ instead of reviled. Simply look at Israel as an example of a pariah image. They have no allies. Their quest is built on brutality. Their society embraces death. And all nefarious ideologies can be attributed to this one society/species which is constructed on a platform of Global Domination.

Argentina’s Milei is Handled. One country at a time. Syria will be offered debt. To rebuild what we destroyed. Gaza will be sold by Israel/Trump to the highest bidders. And Musk? Feels betrayed. Not just by Trump but by every MAGA that hypnotically bobble heads everything Trump says and does. Musk opened our eyes! He reignited what had been said for decades but gave it ‘evidence’. Evidence instead of ‘conspiracy theories’. Something tangible that could be taken to court and reversed!

An exercise in futility.

The issue of debt is not really a discussion of ‘usury’. It is a discussion about encapsulating an entire society or country in a debt it can never pay. Ever. It is the borrowing of money to pay the interest on money you borrowed. A scheme I witnessed first-hand during the collapse of the construction economy in the 1980’s. Fake financial statements. Assets inflated to 200% of their Real Value. By 1985 the entire construction industry and by default – banks – began a prolonged collapse. At which point interest rates had risen to 20%+. Property values were halved and foreclosures were the new normal.

Historically, usury was behind every point in time in which Zionists were expelled. Because the usury became blackmail became sinister. Debt controlled by a society built on a globalist or internationalist agenda is what conflates a simple transaction into a thievery which ultimately ravages a society. From within. As Soros always stated. Bringing down a country ‘from within’ without firing a shot in the darkness. Bessent, our Treasury Director, as installed by Trump, is well versed in this twisted plot given he was Soros’ Financial Manager and partner.

Again: Was Trump ordered to pretend to be a formidable ally of Russia in order to divide Russia’s trade with China? To divide and conquer on behalf of the Zionists who can’t seem to take over Russia as they have America…