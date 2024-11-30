Is the Deep State Cartel making a last ditch effort to destroy Syria for a full blown COUP? Do they really believe Putin can be defeated by causing insurrections across his allies? Spreading itself too thinly? While proactively, Israel is using small nuclear bombs to incinerate entire neighborhoods in Palestine? Surely, no one will notice… Why was the failed truce only with Lebanon?

Giving President Trump ownership of countless wars would seem to be the agenda – to overwhelm so he can’t rebuild America. According to NATO, their solution to Ukraine is to have Poland, UK, Germany and Romania absorb the country. Thus evading the necessary coalition of the EU in accepting Ukraine into the bloc. And putting all NATO countries front and center in a WAR. Hide under your desks. Cover your head. Surely that will save you …

Technically, the takeover of Ukraine is a Bolshevik mission. There is a solution – Russia could simply destroy the resources – making the land uninhabitable. Russia doesn’t need Ukraine’s resources – the Western Bloc does, given their economies are about to be ripped open and revealed to the globe by Trump.

The extraction process for rare earth minerals utilizes acid leached into the soil which leaves the earth beneath permanently toxic. Mining produces large volumes of waste materials containing heavy metals and radioactive substances. Mining operations can lead to soil erosion, deforestation, and disruption of natural ecosystems. Dust from mining operations can contaminate the air, especially in areas with poor air quality regulations.

In other words, the reason Ukraine was chosen as the sacrificial lamb to become a forever wasteland is because the western cartel saw the easiest means of eradicating the population so as to take control – a war with Russia. Unfortunately, the Cartel is unfamiliar with Art of War – and underestimated their enemy.

The CIA assured the DoD that Russia would fall within weeks.

Should Putin destroy the resources, the war would be over in minutes. Money is the greed sustaining the western aggression. Eliminate the ‘value’ and the West would leave within minutes setting their sights on another country… Having ingratiated themselves in China which has the largest deposits, the Cartel sought an easy win in an undeveloped poor country – Ukraine.

The gas resources are primarily in the eastern front along Russia’s border and south. Coal extends from the west into central Ukraine. Metals are SE to central. And the rare earth metals also appear to be SE and central. At this point Russia controls much of the east thru south regions. And that is unlikely to change.

Germany is tasked with taking over the Russian sectors in the eastern and southern fronts. While Romania is given the Black Sea coastlines – also controlled by Russia. The north and central regions would go to UK which has the least resources.

Within this Bolshevik plan, the Nazi Azov Battalion would be resurrected as the ‘death squad’ to assure the remaining Ukrainians are kept tethered or die.

Brazil and Russia are tied for 3rd place in rare earth resources. Which was why Bolsonaro and his BRIC’S alliance had to be disintegrated in favor of socialist Lula. Now, in order to permanently sacrifice Bolsonaro – the “federal Police, aka CIA, via Biden Handlers", have declared Bolsonaro as prime suspect in an assassination attempt on Lula and an attempted Coup.

YES. The Coup Makers are ridding their opponents by claiming they are coup makers. The same Cartel initiating a Syria Coup. An Iran Coup. A Russia Coup. A Georgia Coup. A Moldova Coup, a Chilean Coup. A US COUP. While globalization has collapsed.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is the major coup maker. In September, they announced a new member to their board – HAWK Victoria Nuland. Their ‘activists’ are procured via their adjunct organization – World Movement For Democracy. These are their partnership organizations: www.movedemocracy.og/networking/directory.

And just as it couldn’t get more odd, there is this headline: