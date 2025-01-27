For Years every idiotic NGO Intel Agency operating in Langley has written about China – their failing economy, their failing industries, their failing advancement in technology… Everyone of those intel agencies is eating dirt. Our Intelligence community has revealed to be a complete bogus shill sham. In the words of Greta, “How Dare They” – be so destructively ignorant.
Not only has China surpassed the US in weapons technology and manufacturing, it has now surged ahead in AI. Why? Because the Israeli Handlers in DC are too busy pushing sexual gratification, pedophilia, and brain damage to match their own plagued IQ bandwidth.
CSIS: “Staying ahead in the global technology race”. “Deterring Russia!”. They have played defense for so long, they don’t know what it means to break out of the gate and win the race.
The Atlantic: “Elon Musk and other tech oligarchs make it impossible to have free and fair elections”. “Newtonian physics and traditional biology still apply, and that is worth remembering as we watch the Trump administration’s circus of transgression, vindictiveness, and sometimes mere folly.”
They write puff pieces. They slander, malign, and spew like shrews at a Hollywood café. What they don’t do – is help. They are more National Enquirer than Intel. Gossip paid for by Taxpayers.
National Endowment For Democracy: “Uyghur genocide – defending their human rights in China”. “Honoring Jimmy Carter, a reflection”. Puff pieces and Coups. All while boasting about the quality of their own leadership as having originated in DC. Swampland.
Brookings Institute: In the final week of the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce released a new interim final export control rule that aims to “regulate the global diffusion” of advanced artificial intelligence chips and models. Where did this rule originate? BIS – Bank of International Settlements. BIS was behind the scenes in running the Biden regime. In the chip industry they called for a halt to exporting our most 'advanced chips' to China. A Punishment. A Sanction.
According to BIS, the purpose of these regulations is to: enable boosting of productivity in the pharma industry, improving climate modeling, providing personal tutors in specific educational topics/realms. In order to achieve the full implementation of the Agenda 2030. Because AI will transform “our ways of life, our ways of work, and our ways of war.”
In other words, the BIS Agenda is to extend AI so as to benefit WAR and Pharma deaths. BIS is writing our policies. BIS is controlling our economy.
There are 17 members of the Board at BIS including Jerome Powell, or the US Federal Reserve and John Williams, CEO and President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank. There are seven Committee Members total who oversee the governance of the Federal Open Market (FOMC): Powell, Phillip Jefferson, Christopher Waller, Lisa Cook, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman, and Adriana Kugler. Three Republicans and four democrats.
The Committee is a hodge podge of Clinton, Obama and Trump appointments. For Example: Michael Barr is associated with the Clinton administration, Center for American Progress (Podesta), Brookings and Obama. Adriana Kugler is Jewish. Her background in banking is nonexistent. However, she has written policy pieces for The Economist, The Atlantic, WAPO, CNN, etc… Phillip Jefferson was a professor.
This Committee runs our monetary policy, our Treasury, and under the thumb of Big Daddy, BIS, they run our economy.
Today is China’s Lunar New Year, the year of the Snake. In Chinese culture, snakes are considered both the symbols of harvest, procreation, spirituality, and good fortune, as well as cunning, evil, threat, and terror.
The US/West has focused so intensely on trivials and distractions, the world has passed us by. Fighting internally, slandering without conscious thought, we have played the hyper energy of the rabbit to fault and the tortoises have passed us by. Using communists Ellison and Altman to save us from our bowels is beyond controversy and should be scrapped.
The Atlantic: "Trump presented Stargate as a victory for his “America First” agenda, saying that it may “lead to something that could be the biggest of all”. The Atlantic thinks Trump’s Stargate Agenda is doomed given these communists can achieve what they want without Trump, a four year $500 billion project. Problem: Russia claims it will have the same cancer vax available by the end of 2025. And China has already booted Altman’s OpenAI.
The Chairman of Stargate is Masayoshi Son, a Korean living in Japan, and founder of SoftBank. As of 2022, OpenAI lost $540 million, in 2024 they lost $5 billion on $3.7 billion Revenue. Today, as a direct result of China’s announcement regarding its DeepSeek AI – the US tech industry is having a Master Meltdown. The basis of DeepSeek’s snicker is the BIS/Biden initiation of withholding the most ‘advanced chips’ from China and their ability to overcome and advance beyond US AI Tech. The dig is HUGE!
Happy Chinese New Year, y'all
Will DeepSeek be the black swan that finally pops the AI bubble, and takes down the stock market?
It sure looks like this will be the case.
Is DeepSeek a Sputnik Moment?
I'm not sure that "software will eat the world," but it could consume the stock market bubble in a single gulp.
Is DeepSeek a Sputnik Moment? Let's break it down. The Soviet Union's October 1957 launch of the world's first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1, stunned the U.S., which reckoned it had a commanding lead in "the Space Race." (It turns out the U.S. had the capability of launching a satellite before Sputnik, but held off for various reasons.) That a geopolitical rival had reverse-engineered advances and leapfrogged the U.S. shocked America into a multi-decade response that culminated, at least in the public perception, in America winning "the race to the Moon" by landing the first humans on the Moon in July, 1969 in the Apollo 11 mission. The shockwaves generated by a Chinese company's release of a suite of AI tools called DeepSeek last week may well rival the Sputnik shock, as the DeepSeek AI tools appear to meet the same benchmarks as AI tools such as those issued by OpenAI and other companies, but requiring far less computing resources. DeepSeek achieves its capabilities not from expensive hardware (processors) but from advances in software that can be used on smartphones. DeepSeek software evaporates 1) the need for super-energy-hungry, super-expensive processors, 2) vast quantities of electricity and 3) the market for paid subscription AI tools, as DeepSeek's software runs on standard processors and it's been released as open-source software which can be downloaded and run offline on local resources such as PCs or smartphones. In effect, the AI hardware monopoly and quasi-monopoly of AI software has been broken, and like Humpty-Dumpty, it can never be put back together again.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/is-deepseek-a-sputnik-moment
The Short Case For Nvidia Stock
At a high level, NVIDIA faces an unprecedented convergence of competitive threats that make its premium valuation increasingly difficult to justify at 20x forward sales and 75% gross margins. The company's supposed moats in hardware, software, and efficiency are all showing concerning cracks. The whole world— thousands of the smartest people on the planet, backed by untold billions of dollars of capital resources— are trying to assail them from every angle. Perhaps most devastating is DeepSeek's recent efficiency breakthrough, achieving comparable model performance at approximately 1/45th the compute cost. This suggests the entire industry has been massively over-provisioning compute resources. Combined with the emergence of more efficient inference architectures through chain-of-thought models, the aggregate demand for compute could be significantly lower than current projections assume. The economics here are compelling: when DeepSeek can match GPT-4 level performance while charging 95% less for API calls, it suggests either NVIDIA's customers are burning cash unnecessarily or margins must come down dramatically.
by Jeffrey Emanuel
https://youtubetranscriptoptimizer.com/blog/05_the_short_case_for_nvda