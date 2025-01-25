DEUTSCHE WELLE: Original formed in Germany in 1924. The station was initially owned 70% by Reichs-Rundfunk-Gesellschaft and 30% by the Free State of Prussia. It was absorbed by Goring and Hitler in 1933. It remains a government station funded by German taxes. Since 2013, Civis Media Foundation became a member of the board of trustees. One of its partners is the Open Society Foundation, aka George Soros.

The Civis Media Foundation is organized to specifically release a steady stream of propaganda directed at immigrant integration and cultural diversity. This Big Brother feed is then polarized thru Deutsche Welle news outlets across 32 countries. Their television station runs 24/7 - initially with 8 hours of programming English and 16 hours in German. In 2015, DW rebranded to provide 24 hours of English programming. Likely under the auspices of the Open Society. Likely to Create the Mass hypnosis necessary for taking down America from 'within'.

In 2022, Russia declared the station a Foreign Agent. Banned. In 2022, Iran claimed the station was fomenting protests and sanctioned the station. In 2024, Belarus labeled DW an extremist group.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is also on the Board of trustees of Civis. They claim to be an advocate for open, uncensored, unbiased reporting. Their website lists news outlets they deem non-democratic and award an anti-prize to the worst predator news source. IN addition to the Civis Media Prize, Reporters without Borders also gives out prizes. Like balloons and lollipops… just kidding.

Like the World Economic Forum, these organizations have specifically targeted youth programs to instill the Big Brother Agenda. Most of these Regime Agendas are based in The Netherlands and/or Belgium and Sweden.

Ronald Bernard is a former Dutch Banker who exposed the trappings of the Deep State within the banking cartel, their various satanic rituals and means of maintaining loyalty via fear. He produced a video series wherein he claims that he has various caches of proof of his claims that would be simultaneously released across the globe via numerous different countries. His Life Insurance.

There is only one European Bank that runs the show. BIS. Bank of International Settlements. Jerome Powell is running the US Federal Reserve while simultaneously running one of the directorships at BIS. This is where his loyalty lies.

True to form, Reporters without Borders, is clearly anti-Trump, and exudes liberal deep state rhetoric profusely. Attacking Trump’s EO, Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship, is considered a victory for the propagators of disinformation ~ RSF. So much for open reporting. Their biggest concern? Fact-checkers. Despite their demand of ‘financial transparency’ from every corner of the earth – they do NOT provide a list of their donors.

However, I was able to find a few: Democracy Fund, MacArthur Foundation, Luminate, USAID, World Food Program, Ford Foundation, UNESCO, Rockefeller, Annenburg, Open Society, and the International Fund For Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

The IFPIM: “New Deal for Journalism endorsed by many sector stakeholders.” Those stakeholders encompass the regimes of Biden, Macron, Australia, Taiwan, Estonia, Denmark, and Sweden, as well as National Endowment for Democracy, Google and Microsoft. Their intent is to drive a single Feed of information across low and middle income countries in South America, Africa, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe including Ukraine. Their target? Youth – the next generation. To create a mass hypnosis of reality for the generation after Trump.

For funzies IFPIM also designates their Predator Anti-Freedom awards. As can be expected, the list includes a who’s-who of every President who doesn’t conform to the agenda of the stakeholders, including: Putin, Modi, Assad, Duterte, Erdogan, Maduro, bin Salman, etc… A bit childish. But that would define liberalism in today’s market sphere.

Todays headlines at Deutsche Welle are all about President Trump: “Trump Jan 6th Pardons Undermine Rule of Law.” “At Hurricane Site, Trump Considers Axing Disaster Agency.” A feed of disinformation and misinformation as ordered by Open Society Parent – the Rothschild Economist.

According to the Deep State Economist magazine, Trump is an ‘imperialist’. An odd choice: Imperialism is the policy or act of extending a country's power into other territories or gaining control over another country's politics or economics. At this point, Trump has focused internally. Every EO is about America, for America. In that sense, one would think the Deep State would label him a Dictator. So why choose ‘imperialism’?

To create a FEED. Instilling global fear among the youth groups that Trump’s intentions are to take over Europe, South America, and Africa. As though his intentions are to create an American Dynasty that extends its tentacles across every boundary into every government. Which is of course exactly what the CIA/Mossad mobsters have been doing for decades. Shape Shifting. And now Europe is falling. Their economies built on regimes no different than the Biden Handlers. Communists. Europe has yet been able to escape the chains of repression and blackmail.

A blackmail that now seems even more hellish than pedophilia or rape. Something that keeps them in line with their control. Something larger than the extinction of a country and its inhabitants? Something within The Matrix. Ask Ronald Bernard.