Like NATO, the DoD has failed it’s seventh audit in a row. The real reason Trump needs to up the ante on defense funding is because 63% of previous funding under the Biden administration disappeared – nearly $3 trillion. The Pentagon. The bastion of crack-spending.

My father left the Pentagon when they became embroiled in scathing reports of expensed items: $100 for a nail. Solid gold toilets that didn’t exist as they attempted to cover their 'Black Book Spending' on mercenaries and coups and gold payments... Weapon inventories that were manufactured. And 50-60 years later nothing has changed – it has only grown exponentially. If a government agency FAILS an external audit, it should not receive ANY funding until it can pass. Simple rule – problem solved.

As a result of indiscriminate gifts to Israel, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Ukraine the US weapon inventory is crispy creamed. Can’t let the American public and our adversaries have this information even though they ALL know. Hence the ‘secret weapon conspiracy’ likely flaunted by the Pentagon.

It is no different than PM Starmer’s claim that giving 100,000 drones to Ukraine will boost the UK economy. So, the money comes out of the government’s pocket via a printing press via DEBT funding, and is given free to Ukraine – and somehow that will be great for the economy. Starmer is wholly deficient in finance just like the Pentagon and the guy running the GAO with a liberal Arts Degree… His brain is in his pants.

To add misery to deep wailing, the 2024 failed DoD audit alone cost $178 million and required 1700 auditors. KPMG gave them a discount from the previous failed audit that cost $187 million. YEA! China knows this. Russia knows this. Iran knows this. All the players on the stage are aware – yet our Congress is afraid to tell Americans. The $3 Trillion is likely 10 times this ‘estimate’ given this was the same estimate found in 2001 prompting a deflection of monumental proportions via the NY Trade Center bombing brought to you by the Mossad and CIA.

A rather largess blackmail Israel still holds over the US government. Proof. I wonder how 335 million Americans would react knowing our government murders and assassinates civilians? Of course, lone wolf Jewish Zionist Loomer continues to use the Islamic mantra to deflect antisemitism. It isn’t working. And Trump can’t tell the truth to Elon Musk because he would blow up the narrative. Ballistic Missiles!

Trump is thus left with a depleted military weapons inventory that according to Katherine Fitts was likely used to build underground bunker/cities - top of the line technology – golf courses included for ‘the Cartel’. I mean, what good is it to live underground if you can’t play golf and ride indoor waves – just wouldn’t be worth it. Above ground NEOM in Saudi Arabia is projected to cost $1.5 Trillion ~ Bloomberg.

The fools and jesters in the idiot media are claiming the cost of NEOM will be $8.8 Trillion without realizing that would not be DOLLARS. A Saudi Riyal is 26cents to the dollar. Given those numbers and given the missing DoD funds are closer to $30 trillion dollars – that would equate to 30 mega underground cities across America.

If a large asteroid were to hit earth, it would cause massive underground earthquakes collapsing structures, sending shock waves, craters, extreme heat and volcanic eruptions. I doubt an underground city would survive. But no one has ever given the DoD the label of logical and rational. IF there are in fact underground cities, every successive President would be briefed. Trumps knows.

The idea that Trump was NOT briefed on the incoming Ukraine strike in Russia is a 1 on a scale of 1-100. The idea that Trump was NOT briefed that the CIA was still operating inside of Ukraine – is also a 1. IF Trump had NOT been briefed he would have fired Hegseth and Rubio on the spot for making him look like an idiot! EGO – rules. Not only did he not, Trump ‘allowed’ Graham and Blumenthal and Pompeo to give Kyiv and Zelenskky intel and $$$$ to expedite his vision of greatness in bombing Russia!

Putin knows this. The one absolute takeaway of Putin is his steadfast calm and his steadfast faith in Russian people and Russia as a country. Something Europe, the EU, and Canada don’t understand because they are too buried in Zionist pedophilia and trafficking sucking the teet. IF Trump does not extricate the US from Israel’s blackmail – we will become extinct. History is rife with that outcome.

Musk is simply on a learning curve having previously left politics to the politicians. Unraveling the depth of depravity within government would have to have a profound effect on anyone. Musk simply comes to the table as somewhat naïve – but then we all were once – weren’t we?

WE Allowed This.