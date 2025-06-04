Helena’s Substack

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
4h

At the very tippy-top you write, " If a government agency FAILS an external audit, it should not receive any funding until it can pass. " ABSOLUTELY. If my business failed an IRS audit, I'd go to jail.......So, do something Congress, somebody ?

And, since nobody does anything, THAT'S A CLUE.

Drain the swamp and put people in there who don't want to be there, instead of those who do, the psychopaths who rise power and wealth because they will do anything to get there. That's why they rise to the top. Most of us realize that selling one's soul isn't very smart...........

" Not smart, Bob ? How is that ? - Because doing anything for power and money is fear based. Fear of not having whatever one feels one lacks - acceptance, adoration, security, self-acceptance, etc.....

Living fear based lives invites problems - Just look around. LOL.

If, instead, we lived love based lives - " Do unto others as you would have them do unto you " - we would eliminate these problems, just by definition. It's so obvious, once one considers it.

Nothing gets done about the failed audits, the broken medical system, Big Pharma with it's toxic drugs, the total corruption in DC, the poisons and toxins being introduced everywhere these last 100 plus years, the World being run on fear basically. Nothing......... We continue to live in fear, mainly. And, we continue to teach our children to do the same, by example, and through the schools, churches, work environment.....well, via most everything. Those who try to live in love don't last long. Because the language of fear is the language of this planet, not the language of love.....

And, what's the ultimate goal of a life based on fear ? To have utter power and control. ( And, even if that were accomplished by X, X would still not be content, satisfied - just by definition. LOL.

- Because what's really desired comes from within, not out there. Self-acceptance involves knowing oneself. And to accomplish that requires looking within, and not giving a hoot about appearances. )

Gloria S's avatar
Gloria S
4h

DoD is a great example of insanity, doing the same thing the same way, and expecting to pass an audit?...which they've failed since audits began in 2018. I remember the $700 toilet seats in the '80s. So much for the largest and most complex federal agency, managing > $3 trillion funding systems, organizations, covert activities and unable get favorable pricing through economies of scale or to produce auditable financial statements. Only a government agency could get away with that graft. They don't even come close operating like a business.

