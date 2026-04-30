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Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
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There is a legal doctrine known as 'respondent superior', which can be utilized to attribute the acts of underlings to the principal(s) … 

There needs to be the assertion that Hesgeth is merely following Trumpensteinberg's orders (of course, Trumpensteinberg's only following Bibi's orders) … and, while technically no such doctrine exists to cover this situation -- some bright young or old legal beagle needs to get just a tiny bit creative -- and 'go where no (wo)man has gone before' …

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