The US Department of War Secretary is making a mockery out of himself, Trump and America. The claim that the US needs to be assured that Iran will never have nuclear capability has no answer when asked ‘how’. How can Hegseth be assured they will never have nuclear expertise? Short answer – they can’t. Therefore, the blockade has nothing to do with assurances. The War had nothing to do with assurances. And Hegseth is literally laughing at the questions.

Patel tells the world it took him and the entire FBI nearly a year to analyze the shells in the sand. Embarrassing the FBI, the Federal Government, and President Trump. Treasury Secretary Bessent boasts about the theft of $500 million in Iranian crypto – but where is it? Is it on the Treasuries daily account of receipts? No. In fact, seized assets this month are listed at $41 million. Bessent claims he has sanctioned the crypto wallet held by the bank of Iran? The IRGC and state actors utilize specifically designed wallets for crypto-based trade and for bypassing financial sanctions, often interacting with exchanges like Nobitex. According to TRM labs which tracks all crypto, Nobitex didn’t have $500 million in Iranian Crypto – as of March 2026, they had roughly $500,000 of less.

China is using Taiwan as a chokehold on the US given American businesses are heavily reliant on Taiwan for semiconductor. Taiwan manufactures over 60% of the world’s semiconductors and over 90% of advanced chips, crucial for AI, defense, and economic stability. This is the ONLY reason Trump has for parlaying Taiwan as a great American ally. That is, until chips can be manufactured elsewhere – and suddenly that ally has no more ‘use’.

INTEL: It does not take much in critical strategy to counter the US when it is run by fools and jesters. The Intel plant in Ohio has revealed its third delay for bringing one of the two plants online now scheduled to be 2031. Intel’s CEO claims demand for chips is sluggish… Therefore, they have laid off workers, cut back construction, and are watching markets to determine when they will become active in their construction project. Of course, in five years, chips may become obsolete. Intel’s Financial Reports continue to report Net Losses.

President Putin and President Trump had a lengthy phone conversation wherein Putin offered Trump a present – Get Out Of Iran Free Card. Having already met with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, the meeting provided Russia with a proposal for Trump whereby Russia could take possession of Iran’s nuclear stock. Trump has continually claimed this is the only remaining caveat. Thus this arrangement would hold Trump to his word with the American People.

Putin also reiterated that attacking Iran again would result in consequences. The manner with which Putin expressed these ‘suggestions’ included his use of flourishing flattery given that is the only way Trump will listen. A political strategy. Know thy enemy – and keep them close.

In that same vein, Iran has released their latest Lego Video in which they acknowledge the Iranian People have no issue with the American People – Timing is everything. Obviously, this was a coordinated attempt to push Peace. Trump was in a corner, Hegseth is being ripped apart by the Commission unable to provide a valid reason for the war on Iran, and Trump is tired. The $25 billion Hegseth has proposed as the cost for the war to date is not believed by anyone. A vacant Lie upon Lie. Hegseth is also being grilled for the incident wherein he is directly responsible for 6 US Soldiers being killed when ordering they be dropped in a conflict zone without securing the area in Kuwait.

The Reality: Hegseth resigns or is impeached. The charges are severe; gross negligence, obstruction of Congressional Oversight, war crimes involving civilian casualties, and unauthorized military strikes. The sixty day rule is up: The 60-day rule stems from the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which mandates that the U.S. President must terminate the use of Armed Forces in foreign hostilities within 60 days of deploying them, unless Congress declares war, authorizes the action, or extends the deadline. Failure to do so could put both Hegseth and Trump in a Military jail cell.

First strike was February 28th. Trump has made no effort whatsoever to bring the war authority to Congress. Russia and Iran are well versed in this timing precedent.

FINAL NOTE: The CIA NGO, In-Q-Tel, which has invested in startup operations for 13 years, receiving $100 million annually from Taxpayers – has a net loss of $300-$400million. Tulsi Gabbard is attempting to take control of the Fund.