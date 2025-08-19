The Security Deal of the Ukraine peace plan is apparently, front and center with Trump directing The Movie. The EU leaders have seemingly been told to be bobble-dolls as they dance with broad smiles on their otherwise vacant sensibilities. Zelenskky looks like he bought his ‘jacket’ off the rack at Walmart and many moons older than his years. And inspite of the Pandemic, Olena Zelenskka has opened a new foundation as of 2022.

The Foundation 2030 states: “They create systemic solutions to achieve sustainable social change and provide opportunities for Ukraine’s children to grow up in a family.” In addition to US Taxpayers funding this operation, other companies include, Seimens, UNICEF, LEGO, European Investment Bank, Estonian, Romanian and UAE governments, King Salman, Disney, Microsoft, Amazon, Jewish Federations and ta-da – Open Society.

It is an Open Secret that Ukraine was and maintains its status as the source for kidnapped children and their transport to the EU aboard the Grain Train – these children are bought by bidders online no questions asked, no followup. And the ‘funders’ give you an idea of the heights of this Mafia trade organization penned via Ms. Olena.

The Foundation's annual report for 2023 is a hodge podge of photos of Amazon boxes, bomb shelters, and hospitals all on the ‘frontline’. Total amount spent - $8million. There are no financial statements, no tax forms, nothing to substantiate its existence. Nor is it a registered charity for deducting donations. It is simply a crass attempt to justify the cost of taking children from foster homes.

The sex trafficking of Ukrainian children has been verified by the UN, Amnesty International, Council of Europe, US Department of State, The European Parliament, etc… etc… This is not a conspiracy. It is a fact that has been recognized while these same pundits do NOTHING to mitigate on behalf of the children.

Urban Scoop, founded in the UK, is a team of journalists dedicated to uncovering news that is in alignment with the ideals of Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley. Today, they posted a documentary on Youtube: From War to Exploitation: The Crisis of Child Trafficking in Ukraine.

The documentary details the trafficking for both sex and organs and focuses on the UK as a primary destination through Moldova. It involves surrogate motherhood and taking the newborn out of the country for sale. The group is led by former SBU agent Sergei Borisov. It is Borisov who selects children and prepares the necessary package of documents to take them away with the help of his accomplices.

According to the Donetsk News Agency, the traffickers get assistance from representatives of the Chemonics organization, an outsourcer of the United States Agency for International Development. The scheme is covered up by British officials who include diplomats and MI-6 agents. Chemonics mission statement merely states they promote meaningful change around the world to help people… and to connect talent.

The ritual is as follows: once a child is ‘spent’ through years of repeated sexual abuse and is close to death, adrenochrome production and organ harvesting come next.” This is their LIFE. A factory of slaves to pedophiles amidst classic Epstein sacrifices. While the Kyiv regime is involved in this criminal enterprise there are numerous criminal networks within Ukraine. Including Zelenskky and now Zelenskka.

Does Trump know?

IF MI6 is involved, it goes without saying the CIA is as well. The same CIA that set up shop more than a decade ago under their Master, Soros, who technically ‘owns’ Ukraine having been granted such stewardship by Reagan. Given the British establishment is highly active in this pedophilia ring, it would potentially explain Starmer’s repeated trips to party in Ukraine with cocaine and ‘children’.

In 2014 forward, the children with Russian ethnicity in the border region with Ukraine and Russia were particularly targeted by the Azov Battalion, created by Israel. In 2022 Russia came into the region with buses to transport the children to safety. Zelenskky knows this of course, yet continues to use the propaganda in media clips and hype demanding Russia return those children rescued from this den of satanism.

It is in fact, a point that came to Putin’s attention wherein he rescued thousands of children from the traffickers. Some place the number at 20,000!!! The MSM reference Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian children. The Guardian, Yale, Wikipedia, Atlantic Council etc… all align with the necessary pedophiles and Cartels in pronouncing Russia stole high value children who could have been sold for massive sums…

And despite all the evidence to the contrary – the propaganda is maintained to protect the monsters. Like Trump’s Epstein comment. Making him complicit. ANYONE complicit in this sort of perversity would include those who ‘allow’ it to continue and deflect with false promises, fake agreements, and broken promises. The US Congress. Multinational companies like the well known pedophile Master – Disney. As well as the Intelligence Agencies that solicit and fund and sell.

The current CIA Director to this regard is John Ratcliffe. While he did fire a handful of recent hire DEI pundits, Ratcliffe has been decidedly silent on his role, the CIA, and the implications of their contribution and/or control of various criminal Cartels. Meaning, business as usual. The money off the books is likely 10,000x what is ‘not revealed’ in media legions given the CIA is not required to provide any financial information including even how many agents they employ.

By contrast, Tulsi Gabbard did fire more than 100 agents over 15 agencies for “sexually” explicit conduct. I might add, all 15 agencies perform the exact same duties as ONE. With no oversight, no transparency, no budgetary audits, - pure radical anarchy, like a dutiful Libertarian who espouses Capitalist Anarchial government … All for One and One for One.

And yes, Trump knows, as does every member of Congress.