As we approach the election, the sorcerers are ramping up the concept of domestic terrorism. While the two sides of politics assert that these domestics are mostly solitary events, they also reference the American Militia. Labeled Right Wing, the most famous declaration of terrorism was WACO – 1993. In present day, the militias are described as Trump supporters. And Trump supporters are thus deemed to be domestic terrorists.

Militia groups have been cited to have been heavily involved in rallies against COVID-19 related restrictions, gun control measures, and BLM protests. These terrorists also promote false and fraudulent claims that are anti-climate change, anti-vaccines, and anti-war. The Branch at Waco were a Christian group of 7th Day Adventists. The FBI, the ATF, and Janet Reno led the siege against Waco murdering 82 Americans including 28 children. The leads were all democrat.

Hundreds of agents were involved. Hundreds obeyed orders killing men, women and children. Not one Lead or Agent was ever charged for this indiscriminate massacre, yet today these Christians are labeled – Domestic Terrorists. To justify their assassination. The Point. IF the Democrats were to call for a mass siege against Trump supporters, MAGA’s, would these same agencies and their Democrat Heads comply?

The Label of terrorist has historically included the Tea Party, the John Birch Society, Libertarians, and 9 additional ‘militias’ claiming that being a ‘sovereign citizen’ is sacrosanct to terrorism. Germany and the UK have already begun this fascist ideology of arresting citizens under the guise of ‘hate speech’. Germany’s hate speech arrests are dominated via anti-semitism wherein a professor, a Bishop, a politician, and private citizens made what were considered opinion statements – but the German court deemed them worthy of prison sentences including one for 3 years.

Constitutionalists and Patriots are fair game for arrest as Domestic Terrorists.

Having an opinion is Fascist. Writing your opinion is terrorism.

Tommy Robinson has been charged with a terror offense after refusing to give police access to his mobile phone. Under schedule seven, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or PIN for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offense if they refuse.

This same law is in effect in Canada.

Candace Owens has now been denied her VISA application to travel to Australia. Minister of Affairs, Tony Burke, declared that Owens pre-planned speaking tour had the potential to incite discord. Key = Potential. Given her recent commentaries regarding Jews, WWII and The “Holocaust”, it is likely the order came down directly from Israel.

"Australia has no place for those who mock the suffering of genocide survivors and insult the memories of the 6 million Jews who perished," ~ Dvir Abramovitch. Insulting a memory is now considered fascist – censoring a person’s right to free speech is – not. The statement she made which was considered so heinous that she is expelled by all Jews is – "no government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever.”

CSIS claims that social media is responsible for the “dramatic rise in attacks and plots motivated by partisan political beliefs. This includes attacks and plots against elected officials, political candidates, political party officials, political staff and workers, and their offices from terrorists with opposing political views.” This is the justification to censor Twitter/X. What they fail to mention is the fact that these lone ‘terrorists’ are mostly Democrats.

Given CSIS is an offshoot of all things hawkish, progressive, liberal, and anti-Trump, their conclusion states: Conspiracy theories—particularly election denialism—are a primary cause of terrorists attacks and plots against government targets. Therefore those citizens and institutions which do not fall in line with the False Narratives, need to be eliminated from having a voice. That Target is pointing exclusively at Maga’s.

And should the Election be fiddled again – we ALL are not created equal and will become their victims en masse.