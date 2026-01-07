MIDTERM ELECTION 2026 Incoming: What has changed? There are two voting systems; Smartmatic and Dominion which has been sold as of October 2025 and rebranded by Liberty Vote whose sole owner is Scott Leiendecker. Leiendecker is the name associated as founder with KnowiNK, an electronic poll book system operating in 27 state elections – essentially ipad devices hooked up via wifi connection – 100% funded by the Government. Leiendecker has no background in engineering, mechanics, or IT.

Both websites for Liberty Vote and KnowiNK are oddly void of any sort of ‘about page’ despite claiming to have a team of 130 experts, no pictures, no news, nothing that would sell and market the company. Leiendecker is described as a republican from St. Louis, Missouri.

The two stand-outs on Leindecker’s LinkedIn page: 1) “KNOWiNK was founded by former election officials like Leiendecker.” Who else founded KNOWiNK is NOT revealed. 2) And, “Top Companies” - he lists Department of War. The headquarters for Dominion, aka Liberty Vote, is Denver, Colorado. He purchased the company for an undisclosed amount and funded it privately. He is an avid Trump supporter and kept CEO Poulas onboard. During his tenure under Dominion he secured 1200 districts across 26 states in the US.

Something amiss…

The registered Colorado Secretary of State document for Liberty Vote – registered as a foreign corporation in Delaware – reveals the person whose confirmed Identity delivering the document is Yaakov Klein from St. Louis Missouri, an attorney who received his degree in Talmudic Law.

After winning the various lawsuit settlements, Dominion was a cash cow with $787.5 million from Fox News alone. As a part of the deal, Liberty would drop charges against Mike Lindel, Guiliani and Powell. Newsmax, OANN and Byrnes remained with unknown settlements further raising the value of Dominion. In other words, the valuation proposed of $1.6 billion, was paid by an unknown billionaire, Scott Leiendecker. A man no one has ever heard of despite massive wealth…someone whose only internet footprint is a LinkedIn account.

It gets a bit messy: “KnowInk didn’t invent its tech from scratch; it bought up pieces from other companies, including Votem’s voter registration software. Votem got theirs from Konnech, a firm whose CEO, Eugene Yu, faced charges in 2022 for storing U.S. election data on servers in China—accessible to Chinese nationals. Days later, the LA County DA dropped all charges and Yu was awarded $5 million in restitution for false arrest. His attorney,. Dan Saunders, formerly worked for the US attorney office 1997-2011. In Greek, Saunders means – defender of man.

Trump has been adamant about who he and Netanyahu are choosing as co-defenders of loyalty for the Zionist 2026 midterms – specifically over-funding against Massie. He and his minions have been vocal that should the republicans lose the midterms he, Trump, will be impeached. IF, Trump/Netanyahu were to acquire Dominion through a variety of shells via Leiendecker, they would be assured of the ability to manipulate the votes given the iPads used to make the votes are all attached to The Cloud via WIFI.

In March 2025, KnowiNK claimed it was the first and only voter poll book to become EAC Certified by the US Government. Coinciding to the day that Trump issued his EO, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections. Something Amiss.

Based on the hype – the open ends – the nontransparency – the ISRAELI ideology – I suggest that Liberty Vote is owned by a consortium of offshore shadows who intend to make sure that the Israeli choices for the 2026 Midterms are officially established and purchased through the new and improved Dominion and that Scott Leiendecker is not the true owner but the puppet head. He is NOT a billionaire who can afford such a price tag as Dominion with its CASH infusion over $1 billion in lawsuits.

I suggest that Trump will take credit for a ‘surprising landslide of republicans elected in the midterms’ to reinstate his place as King. I suggest the media will turn this into a renewed frenzy of Trump Maga and massive preplanned celebrations will coincide with these victories. Massie will lose. And Trump will publicly ridicule and shame the man to insert his ego as dominant.