User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
6h

Well, it's not just Jewish history that's been fabricated, creative fiction, a fantasy and/or more, it's all of history I'd wager. Or, most of it........

For example, to see the stonework in Peru and not fall down on one's knees in astonishment at it's perfection, impossibility - even now with all the so-called advances we supposedly have, would be incomprehensible to me. I'm sure that the great pyramid would have a similar effect. We haven't a clue as to how those things could have been built; or, how to go about building them today. The history of just those items alone is complete rubbish, a fantasy......... One tiny example.

In reality, we are ignorant beyond belief. LOL. It's true - my current belief/assumption. I'll put it another way, " In reality, I am ignorant beyond belief. "

Forbidden.News's avatar
Forbidden.News
1h

Wittelsbach are a major Black Nobility family. A mystery PDF, which appears to have been originally written in Spanish is like a Rosetta Stone of the Black Nobility. It also identifies the key people in the Jewish Mafia and their alliance with aristocratic families is known as the Illuminati. It says Mike Bloomberg is the current head of the Jewish Mafia in the US.

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/the-black-nobility

Do a "control F" on any family name you want to look up, in the above post. It is a treasure trove. Here is what it says about Wittelsbach, which are linked via the Jacobites to the Stuarts in your post and that we find in the PDF jointly own the Hudson Bay Company. Here is every instance Wittelsbach appears:

• Landlords have always been the dominant owners of gold and precious metals. They empower and finance bankers and entrepreneurs to work for them through their corporate homes. They authorize and issue the creation of laws, agencies, the military, companies, and universities. They create and run religions and secret societies. They also finance and organize organized crime syndicates as if they were commercial enterprises. Some of the major royal bloodlines include Savoy, Bourbon, Medici, Glücksburg, Wittelsbach, Nassau-Weilberg, Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Romanov, Grimaldi, Orléans, Braganza, Habsburg, Hanover, Windsor, Saud, Thani, Khalifa, Alawi , Zogu, Hohenzollern, Orange-Nassau, Bonaparte and Bernadotte.

• The Stuart family owns the Hudson Bay Company and has an alliance with the Bavarian House of Wittelsbach, which is the covert owner of some of the Hudson's Bay Company subsidiaries, which were founded by Bavarian merchants. HBC has approximately $12 billion in assets and has had fiscal contracts with the United States through the Organic Law of the District of Columbia of 1871.

• The Bavarian Wittelsbach family from Bavaria created the Bavarian Illuminati and administers the Benedictine Monks and is also part of the Jewish Mafia in the United States who are white collar criminals. The House of Wittelsbach is involved with Zionism, Nazism, Freemasonry, and the Society of Jesus.

