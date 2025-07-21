The Ottoman Empire of the 15th and 16th centuries was well known for its embrace of a multitude of religions and cultures. Jews banished from Christian Europe found refuge in the Ottoman Empire and established trade, finance and medicine as had been their forte and given their usury banking, they flourished and became quite wealthy. On the backs of 50% interest rates. Those who couldn’t pay would have their assets confiscated. Tax Farms or Iltizam appeared in the 15th century whereby the elite could buy up the farms for pennies on the dollar. Jews could not. Thus, Dönmeh became the solution. A term described as – betrayal.

By the end of the 16th century, the Ottoman Empire had the largest population of Jews in the World. The Dönmeh were a group of Sabbatean Jews who converted to Islam, pretended to be loyal to Islam, but deceitfully retained their Kabbalistic beliefs, in particular mysticism. They came from Thessalonica, formerly Thessalonia in The Bible, and feigned conversion. Thus, they were of the elite to partake in the confiscation of farms for near nothing. Usury escalated. Jews were expelled.

Given the disintegration the Ottoman Empire via the Donmeh and the Jews who did not betray their religion, turmoil turned this once powerful and benevolent Empire into ruin.

The Donmeh divided into various branches, one such branch being the Jacobites founded by Jacob Querido. Querido claimed to be the reincarnation and successor of the self-proclaimed Jewish Messiah, Tzevi. By the 19th century, the Ottoman Empire had issued an edict that “Palestine” was off-limits to the Farm Taxes and to ANY Jewish settlements. In addition, Russia Soviet Jews were prohibited from the Ottoman Empire.

Enter Rothschild.

Rothschild wanted Israel and Palestine and the British control was hampering his quest. Israeli terrorist organizations suddenly sprung up and fought the British troops, killing many until the Brits relented and gave Rothschild – Palestine. The Jabobites disappeared after WWI. Likely changing their names and identities once again – to match whatever ill will they could confer on a populace. The rest is … of course, today.

These Dönmeh integrated into the Ottoman government which ultimately led to discord and spiraling economic collapse allowing them to be conquered by Germany in WWI as called for by Rothschild who wanted control over Palestine. Turkey was granted statehood at the end of WWI and was infiltrated by numerous Dönmeh who survived the War.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (real name – Ali Riza Oglu Mustafa) was the first president of Turkey in 1923. His modernization included making Turkey – secular.

It was the Jacobite’s who spurred the various British Revolutions between 1689 and 1745 as they claimed James Francis Stuart, nicknamed the Old Pretender, sought to claim the throne over Britain, Scotland and Ireland, deposing the Ruling House of Hanover. The Jacobite’s was how the Dönmeh, or Jews, integrated into Catholic monarchies predominantly in Italy, Britain and France. The celebrated heir to the Jacobites is Franz von Bayern who lives in the palace whimsically named – NYMPHenburg Palace, House of Wittlesbach. During WWI, the family was arrested by the Nazi’s and put in concentration camps… ie, they were Jewish lineage.

How many Dönmeh became Popes? The Masks. The Deception. The Betrayal. We would need an AI algorithm stat to attempt to unveil the true heritage of The Pretenders. What we can assert is that the Pretenders know their heritage, their lineage. Their history is to engage war. Finance will ALWAYS be their power.

Their primary source of funding is Taxpayers – globally. Even in Africa where microloans are sometimes fixed at 65% and higher. In America, a portion of our Tax Dollars is given to the Dönmeh via Universities, HHS, Department of State, FDA, DOT, and of course the CIA, as well as a slew of HUNDREDS of NGO’s. The Department of Defense is owned by a group of Advisors, of self-ascribed elitism of which the top ten billionaires in the US are Jewish, who determine how the funds will be spent and how much added funds are necessarily diverted to the $33 Trillion plus disappeared money.

Taxpayers FUNDED Epstein within these Budgeted offices. We have funded EVERY war across the globe. We fund corrupt NOG’s with million dollar plus salaries. We fund the Fentanyl and the trafficking. This is the beauty of The Cartel – they don’t ever put up a dime of their own funds. We Do. For Them. And They KEEP All THE PROFITS> Why would they ever stop?

This is why History is so important. It allows us to put together the present. Without history, we have nothing to form … Which is why they have been systematically rewriting history to conform to their present. Safe and secure in delineating a BAD GUY to attack while the wolf continues the slaughter. Betrayal. Full circle each time. Throughout thousands of centuries – always remaking themselves as a race or culture that doesn’t EXIST. And Creating a Past.