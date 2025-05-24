Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
1m

Double Agents In The Spy World And In The White House

https://open.substack.com/pub/helenaglass/p/double-agents-in-the-spy-world-and

HELENA GLASS 2025.05.24 Sat

https://substack.com/@helenaglass

In the Spy World they are known as ‘double-agents’ operating on two opposing sides covertly with allegiance to one. The Spy World and the World at large are aligned in the stage play we call humanity. A handful of those double-agents today are funded by Robert Shillman, a Jewish billionaire who founded Cognex Corporation in 1981 and became an affluent persuader in the political arena.

Shillman’s money funds the Shillman Fellowswhose job it is to act as double-agents. The Fellows are trained by the David Horowitz, Freedom Center which claims to fight the ‘radical left’. David Horowitz asserts he has helped radicalize over 50,000 during his tenure. The focus? Islam. Once a Fellow, you are guaranteed a lucrative career as long as you continue to support the Rules of The Protocols from a ‘conservative’ stage. Some of the more prominent names include; Bridgette Gabriel, James O’Keefe, Tommy Robinson, Raheem Kassan(Breitbart), Katie Hopkins (British columnist who appeared on The Apprentice), Laura Loomer (activist advising Trump), Geert Wilders (Dutch politician), and Ezra Levant (Rebel News). Working on Behalf of Zionism.

- SNIP -

HELENA GLASS X Substack IG FB Li

https://helenaglass.net/

https://x.com/Helenasgallery

https://substack.com/@helenaglass

https://www.linkedin.com/in/helena-glass-1854a6b7

https://www.instagram.com/helenaglassofficial/

https://m.facebook.com/public/Helena-Glass/

https://muckrack.com/helena-glass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture