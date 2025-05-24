Double Agents In The Spy World And In The White House

In the Spy World they are known as ‘double-agents’ operating on two opposing sides covertly with allegiance to one. The Spy World and the World at large are aligned in the stage play we call humanity. A handful of those double-agents today are funded by Robert Shillman, a Jewish billionaire who founded Cognex Corporation in 1981 and became an affluent persuader in the political arena.

Shillman’s money funds the Shillman Fellows whose job it is to act as double-agents. The Fellows are trained by the David Horowitz, Freedom Center which claims to fight the ‘radical left’. David Horowitz asserts he has helped radicalize over 50,000 during his tenure. The focus? Islam. Once a Fellow, you are guaranteed a lucrative career as long as you continue to support the Rules of The Protocols from a ‘conservative’ stage. Some of the more prominent names include; Bridgette Gabriel, James O’Keefe, Tommy Robinson, Raheem Kassan(Breitbart), Katie Hopkins (British columnist who appeared on The Apprentice), Laura Loomer (activist advising Trump), Geert Wilders (Dutch politician), and Ezra Levant (Rebel News). Working on Behalf of Zionism.

Shillman travelled with Bush to Israel upon its 60 year anniversary upholding the right of genocide.

Nina Rosenwald is another high stakes double-agent working for Zionism Protocols. Serving on the board of a slew of anti-Muslim NGO’s, including American Friends of the Open University of Israel. The Open University currently boasts over 50,000 students. The Edmond de Rothschild foundation funded its establishment billing it as ‘open to all’. Edmond Rothschild was the first to settle Palestinian land in 1896, and helped initiate the Bolshevik diaspora of the Soviet Union to come to Palestine, having fulfilled the Protocols destroying Russia and China - converting them to communism.

The board of the American Friends of Open University include affiliations with: Pfizer, Harvard, Boston Consulting Group, MIT, Stanford, etc.. Their specialties include biopharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, debt advisory, and a Rabbi. The organization is an NGO, pays no taxes and siphons money from Americans to support the IDF and Israel. The bulk of their funding is sent directly to Israel. Unaccounted.

In 2012, Nina founded the Gatestone Institute – a ‘think tank’ of experts who discuss the imminent Islamization of America via such writers and Senior Fellow, Alan Dershowitz. His legal clients included Harvey Weinstein, Michael Milken, and Jeffrey Epstein. Michael Milken, Jewish, was well known as the creator of a market for ‘junk bonds’. He was indicted for securities fraud and racketeering, served 22 months of an original 10 year sentence and was pardoned by Trump at the behest of Adelman and Guiliani.

It was Netanyahu’s goal for America to take out, ‘86’, Saddam Husein and Gaddafi. It was Netanyahu who explained he owns all of Congress. In an interview with Ben Shapiro, Netanyahu boasts how it was first his idea to target the Republicans as his ‘secret-agents’. How he turned Mitt Romney. And in yet another video, Netanyahu explains how Israel ordered the US to begin ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Iraq and Iran in order to facilitate Regime Change. According to Jeffrey Sachs, our military is and always has been under the THUMB, doing the bidding of Israel; Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

We do what we are told, including the pretense that ISIS was an Arab construct, that 9-11 was an Arab construct. Purge the media exposing that a Mossad agent expelled from Libya was also an ISIS assassin commander. Explaining the sudden support of Daesh controlling Syria.

All of which brings us to the deleted Epstein Files. According to Bondi there were over 10,000 videos and files with photographs that still need to be edited to protect the victims. Given she labeled her first release as Batch #1, it would seem that Batch #2, a portion of the 10,000, are overdue. The notion that Netanyahu is directing this part of the stage play as well to preserve the appearance of the Mossad, and quite possibly their ‘participation’ in Epstein’s parties is a highly likely quash.

Perhaps Netanyahu has asked Trump to wait until he’s finished off the last Palestinian before exposing this internationally, despite it being common knowledge. Opaque. Keeping one hand open – the other tightly closed. Hoping the one hand is – enough.