The Dutch microbiologist Martinus Beijerinck is credited with first coining the term “virus” in a biological context in 1898. His research was based on plant viruses, not human. The semi-first person to attribute virus to humans was Walter Reed in Cuba 1901 – he called it ‘yellow fever’. Reed simply confirmed what Carlos Finley had already determined – that yellow fever was transmitted from mosquitoes as a vector having bit someone with the disease. But the literal cause of disease in patient #1 would have been an infection from sanitation issues, ie fecal matter.

The term ‘transmission’ is the key. A mosquito lives 3 weeks. It takes the mosquito 12 days to incubate the disease – leaving a window of one week to transmit. But the bottom line is that if sanitation levels were not disrupted, there would be no disease for the mosquito to transmit… Unless, of course you are the Rockefeller Institute reimagined as - Bill Gates.

There is money in War – there is money in Disease. The real vector thus being – MONEY.

Hantavirus and Ebola are WHO’s newest vector driven diseases. We have progressed from Bats to Mice to Ticks. In one week, a mosquito bites 1 to 3 people. So how do bats transmit? Science: Bats transmit viruses primarily by shedding them in body fluids like saliva, urine, and feces. These viruses ‘jump’ to humans either directly—via bites or contact with contaminated surfaces—or indirectly by infecting an intermediate animal host. In other words, IF you recently visited a bat cave – and ate feces – you could be at risk of transmitting a bat virus.

The first tick borne virus was declared in 1937 by a Jewish Soviet Bolshevik who subsequently worked at the Pasteur Institute and the Koch Institute – Lev Zilber. At the time, the Soviet Union was in chaos with sanitation at abysmal levels that helped create the Great Famine and the death of some 60 million.

The Bubonic Plague of Europe was attributed to fleas that live on rats. When the Black Plague hit Europe in 1346, sanitation was nonexistent. Pots of excrement and urine were routinely tossed out windows into the streets below. Flowing thru the sewers, building disease with each turn in the city structure. Hygiene was nonexistent. Citizens in London and Paris shared housing with livestock and rats. Bathing was a remote vacuous ideology.

What this presents is a history that finds a commonality of viral disease directly linked to sanitation – not ticks, mice, or bats.

When our Health Organizations, CDC, WHO, Kennedy, NIH attempt to redirect truth to vectors instead of causes, the purpose is deception. Viruses don’t really exist at all. Diseases related to hygiene do. Africa has a hygiene issue. Africa is considered the source of most viruses today. How do they migrate to other countries? Via the conduits of fakery and bioengineering utilizing PR as the vector.

Ebola Virus has been linked to Fort Detrick and Plum Island. CoVid was linked to Fort Detrick and Walter Reed. Hantavirus is linked to the Korean War and the use of chemical agents. In fact, viruses don’t really exist per se and are man-made in that Science has determined Every Human is Host to over 1 billion+ viruses. An equation impossibility. An historical impossibility.

The Tick virus that causes an allergic reaction when eating meat? Alpha gal Syndrome(AGS) was first identified in 2004 as a reaction to a drug Cetuximab that was approved for metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients experienced severe sudden anaphylaxis reactions as well as delayed allergic reactions while eating meat. In 2023, a CDC report claimed the reaction was tick induced. Cetuximab is routinely used today for head and neck cancers, advanced colorectal cancer and chemo infusions.

Is the source of the weaponized ticks the drug Cetuximab? Most Likely. Is Big Pharma behind the releases across the country? Most Likely. Does Bill Gates work directly with WHO and Big Pharma? 100%. Eli Lilly and Merck both produce and distribute Cetuximab.

Which begs to question whether any viruses are real or man-made. Wholly. This was the perception of Nobel Laureate, Kary Mullis, who was suicided via pneumonia just months before the CoVid Pandemic was released utilizing his PCR Test which did NOT determine a Virus. As per his own statements.

Given Bats, mice and Mosquitoes are a vector – but not the CREATOR, one would think patient #1 could be located. However, the Creator being Man has an agenda and chemo is a hard push by physicians.

It is worthy to note: Our US Government is fully aware of this deception. Has chosen to encourage the deception instead of revealing it. This applies to every person in Congress – Democrat, Republican or Independent. This is what and who we represent to the world at large. As The American Empire – according to The Simpsons.

Vector being a means of transmission – Not a Source of Transmission. The Source is Plum Island, Fort Detrick, Rockefeller Institute, and the White House various health agencies.