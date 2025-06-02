An Egyptian man has been arrested for tossing Molotov cocktails into a protest led by Jews in Boulder Colorado claiming antisemitism. The incident is being called an act of terrorism via AntiSemitism. His work VISA had been initiated by Veros Health in Centennial Colorado where he worked as a certified accountant - supposedly. Veros Health is staffed primarily by Jewish providers. It was founded by Dr. Isaac Melamed from Israel. Veros claims to be a member of IMMUNOe Research Center which has a 2.6 star rating.

Veros claims it is an alternative treatment center that is not covered by insurance. They claim they are a member of IMMUNOe Research Centers which conducts research trials. IMMUNOe website automatically reloads back to Veros. Meaning they are not a member per se – they are the same entity. Boasting 38 members at IMMUNOe; their LinkedIn page reveals those members to be; a receptionist, front desk employee, and the rest being people whose LinkedIn pages are BLOCKED. As in nonexistent…

One such Research breakthrough on their website is encouraging everyone to continue with your annual CoVid Vaccine boosters for ages 5 and up. This research is basically the CDC in an incapsulated nutshell. In addition, this Research facility, IMMUNOe boasts current studies including one for Atopic Dermatitis for which they recommend a drug called Amlitelimab. For this ‘study’ they post a report which is exactly 2 pages and lists nothing relative to a study at all.

The biopharmaceutical drug Amlitelimad is currently in Sanofi trials at phase 3. Essentially Vemos and IMMUNOe are soliciting candidates for Sanofi trials, obviously for a ‘fee’. Sanofi’s Phase II Trial included a total of 89 patients across Europe – all male in their 30’s. Side effects included: Headache, hyperhidrosis, upper respiratory tract infection, pyrexia, increased aspartate aminotransferase, iron deficiency, insomnia, neck pain, conjunctivitis, cysts, worsening of the disease, and death. All of which is ignored – onto Phase III.

The drug ‘works’ by blocking the inflammatory pathway at the APC–T-cell. This T cell is crucial for initiating immunity responses. Of the initial small population of 89 enrolled in the Trial, only 67% completed the main study up to week 16 and only a further 57% successfully completed the 36-week extension study. Translation: TheTrial = 33 participants.

Another Trial Vemos solicits is on behalf of Intellia Theraputics whose CEO John Leonard comes from NIH and Johns Hopkins. They are developing a genome editing CRISPER candidate named NTLA-2002 to treat hereditary Angioadema. Their Trial included 6 patients.

In other words Vemos Health and IMMUNOe are not holistic by any stretch of the imagination, but are instead creating more Big Pharma pharmaceuticals utilizing the guise of Holistic while providing trial subjects for Big Pharma.

PR Newswire: “Isaac R. Melamed, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Immunologist for the accomplishments he has amassed at the IMMUNOe Research Centers.” But there are no accomplishments. It is all fabricated. IMMUNOe Research is simply a conduit to Big Pharma RNA.

June 30, 2021, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies provided a disciplinary letter of admonition to Dr. Melamed for giving patients immunoglobin replacement therapy which would be contrary to their specific diagnosis.

The Egyptian, Soliman, tossing the Molotov’s at people in Boulder was noted to have taken down his LinkedIn page and other data while he was under arrest – which would be an impossibility. The purpose? To create a new identity for him. CLASSIC Mossad. However, three weeks ago a named person on LinkedIn whose post as been overlooked and NOT deleted gave Soliman a high recommendation stating:

“It’s my pleasure to recommend my esteemed mentor and dear friend, Legal Consultant and Former Judge Mohamed Soliman, who is currently seeking a position as a Legal Consultant in a law firm or company. Mr. Mohamed held senior positions in the Egyptian judiciary, serving as Head of the Cassation Prosecution, Head of the Public Prosecution, and ultimately as a Chief Judge. He brings extensive legal experience gained over years of practice in Kuwait across key sectors, including healthcare, construction, real estate, and insurance, in addition to deep expertise in criminal law. With a solid judicial background and sharp legal insight, he stands out for his analytical precision and efficiency. I highly recommend reaching out to him for those seeking a competent and highly experienced legal advisor.”

Laura Loomer who appears to be Trump’s Handler has labeled Soliman as a Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist based on an article she partially posted to Twitter in the Jerusalem Post. She demands his daughter, age 18, immediately deported. However, I went to the actual article and the Jerusalem Post explicitly stated there is NO EVIDENCE of a Muslim Brotherhood link. The statement that children were burned to death is also fabricated. ALL those injured (eight) were ages 67-88.

Loomer on Twitter – “Everyone who has ever attended a “Free Palestine” protest is one of two things: A communist - A Hamas supporter.” She is threatening the US will have another 9-11 soon. She is a Netanyahu apologist.

Is Israel running small 9-11’s across the US to garner hatred of Muslims because Israel is now labeled a Pariah state? Why would a former Egyptian Judge work for an Israeli pharma company pretending to be Holistic? Why would Trump have NO information about the Ukraine attack inside Russia? What THE FARK IS GOING ON?