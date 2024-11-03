POLLS. Not what they used to be decades ago. But the purpose remains the same – appeal to the mentality of those who vote based on popularity as opposed to intellect or worthiness. People like to know they voted for the ‘winner’. Assuages their ego. And pollsters know this so they sway the polls. It’s a flim-flam operation of little integrity and less ethics than a bull in a china shop.

The entire purpose of these ‘surveys’ is to sway the opinion. To give credence to a candidate whose reality is a Hologram. The Des Moines Register is claiming a Harris win based on a survey of 808 people. There is no paper trail of calls, no audio of evidence, there are backrooms of teenagers paid $15 an hour to call people who never answer – and make up responses so they can go home at midnight.

The answers are then given to a panel of ‘journalists’ at the Register and they hand pick the ones they prefer. It bears mentioning – they are all Democrat. And they were all denied a press pass to Trump’s rallies. Their endorsement record is on par with The Cartel, which likely means they get paid to play the Harris Carnival Game. Complete with clowns, jackasses, and some really bad people who like to hide behind masks and walled compounds.

At the end of the day, these ‘surveys’ are malarky and laughably so! However. Caveat. When creating fraudulent votes and corrupting the Election, these surveys are used as their gotcha to justify a Kamala win. The Polls said so! While the Polls have always been a bought and paid for political hack, they had to sack them for the more corrupted ‘survey’ that represents no demographic, age, or anything based in reality.

Kamala couldn’t draw more than a dozen people out of homeless shelter, much less viable voters. BOTS don’t suddenly come alive. Paid actors likely don’t even have the time or inclination to actually fill out a ballot, and given Hollywood is tanking into a Ukraine land mine, they need the money.

The more credence you give to these fakeries, the more leverage they gain on social media. The more you repost them – the more traffic they gain. It is best to block, delete, ignore. Move on.

The Des Moines Register is owned by Gannatt which is owned by Fortress Investment Group and whose parent company is New Media Investment Group. Fortress Investment Group is owned by Mubadala Investments – ie, the government of Abu Dhabi, worth $302 billion. In particular, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was ordered Knight Commander of the Most excellent by Order of the British Empire in 2013.

Iowa’s 3rd District which includes Des Moines is currently under the tutelage of Zach Nunn, an Air Force Colonel, Roman Catholic - endorsed by Trump. It is doubtful Des Moines represents Kamala.

In 2020, Trump was attempting to give Israel a lift out of its enemy status in the Middle East by promising a weapons deal with Abu Dhabi in return for them to be nicey nice to Israel. The Biden Handlers under Netanyahu killed the deal.

Although Netanyahu’s checker board game includes having temper tantrums when a country’s leader doesn’t join him in his hate, short term memory would have us forget: In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted on charges of breach of trust, bribery and fraud, and relinquished all ministerial posts, except prime minister. He is the terrorist.

As such, Putin’s friendship with the terrorist has been dissolved. The Middle East alliances brokered by Trump have been dissolved. The reason everyone across the globe is on edge over the outcome of the election is because Trump embodies peace. Western leaders embody war and chaos. Most of which are leaders elected via false and corrupted elections. Most of which are owned by the Secular Council of Zionists, or The Cartel.

So. Disregard the Polls. Pay closer attention to the voter fraud being uncovered already. Be wary of the wolves and snakes. Be shrewd as a Fox. Listen intently. Don’t be afraid to note any fraud and take video on your phone. Our Lives, the Lives of the January 6ers, the lives of all those across the Middle East, Africa, and Ukraine are being taken.

Be Vigilant.