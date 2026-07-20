JD Vance and Rubio think they are running for president in 2028. As such, everything they do and say is prompted for that event. Vance is attempting to come across as more contemplative while Rubio is going for the Genghis Khan Kamikaze. Unfortunately, Vance’s contemplative sounds more like Peter Sellers in “Being There’. However, both of them are role playing on a stage set. They are not Being Themselves and don’t understand that this will be a broad bust failure.

Vance’s new book, Communion, has been released prompting the question – when did he have time? The cover is the first give away to his Catholic hypocrisy – Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. It appears that Israel is trying to run a psyop – although a ridiculously overt one – Vance is testing the not-aligned with Israel against Rubio running on fundamental Zionism. They are test subjects for marketing. Running a Hollywood vacuum of pretense and fakery. A PR scheme to see which attitude the next chosen one should portray.

Rubio was asked the question of ‘legal authority’ to take over Venezuela. His answer was to go into a lengthy diatribe detailing stealing all the resources the US can steal freely while blowing up fishing boats to save Americans from drugs coming from Colombia. He did not seem to understand the question posed by Jeffrey Sachs – although by trade he is a lawyer. Additionally, his briefings are as spacey as Trump’s wherein he is suddenly claiming that Cuba is America’s biggest threat and enemy while we bomb Iran - our biggest threat and enemy - while chasing down Bad China for interference in the 2020 US election of Trump.

Neither Vance nor Rubio seem to have defined their audience other than thru War and Catholicism. Rather benign platforms when running for any office. Although Rubio has adopted the mini-me version of Trump; deception, hypocrisy, and global obliteration, Vance has been scripted to be more level headed and grounded. A lose/lose choice given Trump’s ratings have slumped to 35% on the low end of polls. While Brent Crude is pushing $90.

If in fact there is an election in 2028, who would be a good candidate who actually wants the job? At this point every potential candidate from both the Republican and Democrat parties are very much paid for - ‘pro-Israel’. Leaving little imagination for anything different in helping America be American. However, a spattering of Independents have registered as candidates opening the market a bit more. The Tried And True need an outsider to ruffle the chips.

Trump’s recent speech on the ‘stolen 2020 election’ fell flat. Not because election fraud isn’t alive and well, but because he has failed to bring court worthy evidence and indict anyone. The blame China as an adversary is a yawn for both democrats and republicans at this point. Yet wilder still, one day after blaming China for US election fraud, Trump doubles down on his great Bond with Xi Jinping amidst an upcoming visit.

Cringe Worthy: “The reason they wanted me to lose is because they knew I was wise to them, charged them billions and billions of dollars worth of tariffs, and built the strongest military anywhere in the world.”

America may have the strongest military in the world – while sacrificing agriculture, manufacturing, housing, energy, and imports to 25% inflation. To which Trump routinely justifies and codifies his decision to destroy the livelihoods of Americans because he is too busy making War. Sun Tzu’s The Art of War teaches that ultimate leadership is about strategy, self-awareness, and empathy rather than brute force. Key principles include winning without fighting, knowing yourself and your team, and caring deeply for your people.

Entertainer Hegseth obviously missed the Art of War training: If your enemy is secure at all points, be prepared for him. If he is in superior strength, evade him. If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.

The only strategy being deployed against Iran, China’s ally, is ‘bombardment’. The only tactics being deployed against Iran is ‘bombardment’. Empty heads, hearts and minds prevail. I can’t imagine Hegseth leading the US in a WWIII scenario. This lack of clear strategy, planning and tactics as defined in Art of War has been the leading cause for US war failures including Vietnam, Afghanistan, and the second Iraq War. Instead of strategy the DoD uses Might or brute force like a thug. The Nazi’s were able to repel for so long because they researched every single commander, every US military book, and memorized tactics and strategies employed.

Which is why Iran is causing the US to use up its inventory. Leaving America naked.

Who is leading Hegseth: Many generals and senior military officers hold critical views of Defense Secretary Hegseth, with some expressing that trust and respect have evaporated. Key issues fueling this dissatisfaction include his “warrior ethos” messaging, his call to Biblical End-Times, firings of high-ranking leaders, micromanagement of policies, and theatrical addresses that many senior officers find unprofessional.

Doug Wilson is Hegseth’s spiritual advisor. Wilson is degreed in philosophy, a self-ordained minister with no theological training. He does not advocate poverty given his net worth is in the range of $85 million to $253 million. He condones war calling it required. He wants to repeal the right for women to vote. He defends slavery as just a friendly construct of working professionalism. And he is routinely called to speak to troops.

IF soldiers want to go to church they should be allowed their own faith, and their own priest or pastor. The fact that The Pentagon has become an Israeli hot house of apathetic universal control undermines our Freedoms and thus our sovereignty as citizens.

JD Vance’s and Rubio’s versions of Christianity belong to nothing I belong to - understand the Bible wholly differently - and assert an authoritarian control mechanism I find abhorrent.

FYI - I found the movie Being There - Hysterical!